(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Religious group complains about "cow yoga". No, not that religious group   (wjactv.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Zed is afraid that this will become a "trendy fad" and that real yogi's should not attend such events. He states that cows should be left alone without unnecessary disturbance, which he says could lead to a stressful situation for them and interrupt the spiritual journey of yoga.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the group I was expecting
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: That's the group I was expecting


/thread
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cow yoga? Is that to get them to produce better marbled steaks?
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If they honestly, truly believed the whole cow thing, wouldn't they be picketing every Arby's in the world?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mmmm... Beef Vindaloo.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Mmmm... Beef Vindaloo.


Lamb is so much better.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Another report brought to you by Sinclair Storyline.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: If they honestly, truly believed the whole cow thing, wouldn't they be picketing every Arby's in the world?

I guarantee you they find the people who eat at Arby's disgusting and barbaric.I suppose the cow thing bothers them a bit, too.
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hecowi yoga
F Troop War dance
Youtube RwYxNhyIzMU
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd bend over backwards for a hamburger right now.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I used to get the same enlightenment when my buddies and I would wander through cow pastures while stoned and drunk.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I dont get Indians.

You got every animal on Earth to worship and you choose a dim witted, slow moving ruminant?

WTF is wrong with an eagle or a Tyrannosaurus?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
comeupants.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I used to get the same enlightenment when my buddies and I would wander through cow pastures while stoned and drunk.


Pro Tip?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont get Indians.

You got every animal on Earth to worship and you choose a dim witted, slow moving ruminant?

WTF is wrong with an eagle or a Tyrannosaurus?


Indians do not worship cows. You don't take milk from a god and turn it into cheese or butter. That would be farked up.

They honour cows as nourishers, as in ancient times it was domestication of animals, and importantly, milk, that gave rise to complex society. Indian history is far more ancient than European history so I imagine this kind of historical reverence is hard for you to understand.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Repeat from a few days ago, don't have time to time the link.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Find, damn keyboard.
 
skinnyartist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: You don't take milk from a god and turn it into cheese or butter.


I mean, what if the god was cool with it?
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: dothemath: I dont get Indians.

You got every animal on Earth to worship and you choose a dim witted, slow moving ruminant?

WTF is wrong with an eagle or a Tyrannosaurus?

Indians do not worship cows. You don't take milk from a god and turn it into cheese or butter. That would be farked up.

They honour cows as nourishers, as in ancient times it was domestication of animals, and importantly, milk, that gave rise to complex society. Indian history is far more ancient than European history so I imagine this kind of historical reverence is hard for you to understand.


I honour women with large breasts as nourishers. In fact I base my entire complex society on that premise.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: I imagine this kind of historical reverence is hard for you to understand.


No, I understand it and think its stupid.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"A sacred cow is just a steak you are too dumb to eat."  --  Danger Avoid Death, circa 2008.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Indians do not worship cows. You don't take milk from a god and turn it into cheese or butter. That would be farked up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But...
How did the cows get into those yoga pants?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
MBooda:
I honour women with large breasts as nourishers. In fact I base my entire complex society on that premise.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The only saving grace of that story is the on scene reporters udders.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: MBooda:
I honour women with large breasts as nourishers. In fact I base my entire complex society on that premise.

[Fark user image 425x560]


Large, not numerous, but I'm open-minded.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skinnyartist: I mean, what if the god was cool with it?


Fark user imageView Full Size

...That's not milk.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont get Indians.

You got every animal on Earth to worship and you choose a dim witted, slow moving ruminant?

WTF is wrong with an eagle or a Tyrannosaurus?


Indo-Europeans have always liked cows.  Probably because I-Es used them as a primary herd animal during the pastoral nomad stage.  Indians see a cow as sacred.  The Scandinavians thought a cow licked the first god into existence.  The Irish Ulster Cycle is just a cattle raid with superfluous flair.  And Americans dry-hump cowboy body pillows as if they were the Only True Muricans, even though they were barely tolerated gig workers of their day (and usually dirty Messicans and [racial slurs] to boot).

Indians don't see a cow as a symbol of dick-swinging, but a bringer of life (ghee, wonderful, wonderful ghee).  If their incel edgelord basement-dwellers want to cosplay as Mega Tough Guy Xxxtreme, they use lions and tigers.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: You got every animal on Earth to worship and you choose a dim witted, slow moving ruminant?


Kind of reminds me of how the Republicans picked the last president.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: MBooda:
I honour women with large breasts as nourishers. In fact I base my entire complex society on that premise.

[Fark user image 425x560]


Those are probably not breasts, but bull scotes hung around her neck.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who in the world didn't know which religion that was?
 
skinnyartist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: skinnyartist: I mean, what if the god was cool with it?

[Fark user image 485x289]
...That's not milk.


Woh, woh. I'm using god in a gender-neutral context here, man. I don't want to assume.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phalamir: HailRobonia: MBooda:
I honour women with large breasts as nourishers. In fact I base my entire complex society on that premise.

[Fark user image 425x560]

Those are probably not breasts, but bull scotes hung around her neck.


Today I Learned a Thing.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TimeCubeFan: If they honestly, truly believed the whole cow thing, wouldn't they be picketing every Arby's in the world?


What does Arby's have to do with meat from a cow?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BullBearMS: Who in the world didn't know which religion that was?


It is a toss-up.  Hindus get all sassy about yoga for cultural appropriation.  But Christian fundiban get all sassy because "Ohmagerd!  Pagan Satanisms!".  So, it could go either way.
 
