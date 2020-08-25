 Skip to content
(CNN)   Iowa State University out to an early lead: 1 week of class, 130 COVID cases   (cnn.com) divider line
39
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll still miss the field goal.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are way behind UNC and UA already.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Waiting for cases at UF to spike, as classes resume next week.

Already witnessed a group of students walk into a Jersey Mike's and not bother with face masks
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
over 39000 students and staff and only 130 cases?

i expected more
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only in Iowa would they think 130>141. Or 531.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are eating ass without masks here in Ann Arbor.   No report on outbreaks yet so that proves that we need to let the kids play football since nobody eats more ass than the UM football squad.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bama has 300 so far and I doubt they've really tested most students.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

freddyV: over 39000 students and staff and only 130 cases?

i expected more


Of 957 students, faculty and staff on campus between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23 to arrive at the 130 positive cases, giving the school a positivity rate of 13.6%. These results also include the athletic department, the statement noted.

Those numbers are absolutely terrifying.  I have family in Ames and this really pisses me off.  Students have been gathering en masse in campus town and at parties maskless.  So freaking predictable.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

freddyV: over 39000 students and staff and only 130 cases?

i expected more


there will be more.
 
dwlah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
UA at 500
Auburn at 200
SEC SEC SEC
 
anfrind
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They were warned.
 
thaylin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
NCSU has them all beat.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For people with hawk eyes, they sure can't see DUH coming right at them.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder how Iowa's Maharishi University is doing. Are they keeping the 'rona away with magic or whatever it is they teach there?
 
dfelixster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brap: freddyV: over 39000 students and staff and only 130 cases?

i expected more

Of 957 students, faculty and staff on campus between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23 to arrive at the 130 positive cases, giving the school a positivity rate of 13.6%. These results also include the athletic department, the statement noted.

Those numbers are absolutely terrifying.  I have family in Ames and this really pisses me off.  Students have been gathering en masse in campus town and at parties maskless.  So freaking predictable.


Johnson County, where University of Iowa is located, has a 14 day positivity rate of 15.8% (or 11% if one uses Kim Reaper's arcane metrics).
https://www.press-citizen.com/story/n​e​ws/2020/08/25/iowa-covid-19-johnson-co​unty-cases-deaths-coronavirus-update/5​631644002/
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Iowa never shut down, did they?
 
farker99
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How many believe that these we caught at school? Most cases came with the students from home.
/Can't blame the school
//Yet
///Counting on the numbers going through the roof soon
 
Iowan73
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jbc: Only in Iowa would they think 130>141. Or 531.


Well, the University of Iowa.

/Go Cyclones!
//Just wear a mask while you do it.
///slashies
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh no.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mizzou was saying 159
 
Iowan73
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I wonder how Iowa's Maharishi University is doing. Are they keeping the 'rona away with magic or whatever it is they teach there?


They're floating six feet apart.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brap: Of 957 students, faculty and staff on campus between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23 to arrive at the 130 positive cases, giving the school a positivity rate of 13.6%. These results also include the athletic department, the statement noted.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You can't do that. You have to look at the *DEATH* rate.

Which is zero. So we're doing well there. Totally contained.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Infected
Out
Wandering
Around
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
North carolina  nc state and ecu way ahead already and already reports of hiding and under reporting the numbers, gotta keep football as a possibility, keep those student fees and prorated housing and dining
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
dfelixster:Johnson County, where University of Iowa is located, has a 14 day positivity rate of 15.8% (or 11% if one uses Kim Reaper's arcane metrics).
https://www.press-citizen.com/story/ne​ws/2020/08/25/iowa-covid-19-johnson-co​unty-cases-deaths-coronavirus-update/5​631644002/

Gotdammit so much.  That's my alma mater.

Iowa's had a bad month.
 
Toxic Park [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And Hawkeye fans are pissed to be outdone by their local rivals, yet again.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

farker99: How many believe that these we caught at school? Most cases came with the students from home.
/Can't blame the school
//Yet
///Counting on the numbers going through the roof soon


I mean really you'd only need a handful to bring it in to get these numbers.
 
jpinard1 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We are eating ass without masks here in Ann Arbor.   No report on outbreaks yet so that proves that we need to let the kids play football since nobody eats more ass than the UM football squad.


I'm not sure about on campus, but when I've been back to do things at the hospital I've seen better safety and compliance there, than back here in West Michigan.
 
anfrind
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farker99: How many believe that these we caught at school? Most cases came with the students from home.
/Can't blame the school
//Yet
///Counting on the numbers going through the roof soon


It doesn't matter where the cases originally came from.  As long as students were packed in close quarters for any length of time, there WILL be more cases.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The governor has been doing a shiate job and the university has pretty much been ignoring Story County's Board of Health mitigation recommendations.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Funny how I'm not seeing any "coronavirus response is overblown" people in this thread, hmm...
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Notre Dame up to 470
Missouri starting off at 160
Alabama 500
auburn 207

it wont stop any time soon at this rate.  the level of hubris on the part of university administrators is somewhat astounding.  On one hand, they are all super confident that they can control the virus if it shows up.  On the other hand, they all seem to have forgotten that the virus depends upon human behavior for transmission.

Its like if tigers were infected with covid...they would not spread it around much because they are fairly solitary.  If this infected honeybees, they would be screwed.

Humans can control this.  But if they continue to be stupid, the virus wins.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

no1curr: Funny how I'm not seeing any "coronavirus response is overblown" people in this thread, hmm...


They're wondering why they got all achy, feverish, and coughy after dropping their kid off at school.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: For people with hawk eyes, they sure can't see DUH coming right at them.


Cy the Hawkeye gives you 2/10.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Further, all these students go to universities, socialize for a couple weeks, the university shuts down, and people go back home, bringing the virus with them...and then they spread it at home.

hubris all around.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We are eating ass without masks here in Ann Arbor.   No report on outbreaks yet so that proves that we need to let the kids play football since nobody eats more ass than the UM football squad.


switch to the front, it's more fun.
 
thaylin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

freakay: Notre Dame up to 470
Missouri starting off at 160
Alabama 500
auburn 207

it wont stop any time soon at this rate.  the level of hubris on the part of university administrators is somewhat astounding.  On one hand, they are all super confident that they can control the virus if it shows up.  On the other hand, they all seem to have forgotten that the virus depends upon human behavior for transmission.

Its like if tigers were infected with covid...they would not spread it around much because they are fairly solitary.  If this infected honeybees, they would be screwed.

Humans can control this.  But if they continue to be stupid, the virus wins.


if it is anything like my school it is not the school administrators, but the politicians above them and their appointed system general assembly. Closing wasnt an option. Thankfully I didnt have to go in.
 
semiotix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

freddyV: over 39000 students and staff and only 130 cases?

i expected more


Yeah, those are clown numbers, bro. I work at a much smaller school and we're kicking their asses in absolute numbers, never mind as a percentage. WOOOOOOO FARK YEAH SUCK IT YOU COW COLLEGE LOSERS.

I can't say which school, for privacy reasons, but you'll be reading about us in the papers soon. Along with fifty others.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OkieDookie: Infected
Out
Wandering
Around


So
Take
A
Toke &
Exhale
 
