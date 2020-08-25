 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Las Vegas, where a C19 beats a 21   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
19
    More: Murica, Las Vegas Strip, Slot machine, Casino, Cosmopolitan employees, casino floor, Nevada, Daily Beast, Cosmopolitan hotel  
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think that Las Vegas is going about how I would expect. Stuff is real people, mask yourself or get checked.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I'm not especially paranoid but I had to stop reading after a few paragraphs. shiat is stressing me out! Why TF are casinos open in such a highly affected area anyway?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The casino bars should keep Richard Cheese's Back In Black Tie album on repeat 24/7. It's not like these rocket scientist customers would figure it out.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've got a family member who works for the casinos, scheduling hotel visits. It really hit how serious things were when hundreds of people were abandoning their thousand dollar hotel deposits because they were sick or dead. Of course, the upper management doesn't mind at all.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This kind of shiat is why we need stronger labor unions in every sector.
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

slantsix: Wow. I'm not especially paranoid but I had to stop reading after a few paragraphs. shiat is stressing me out! Why TF are casinos open in such a highly affected area anyway?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Cosmo is owned by Blackstone Group, which is run by Steve Schwarzman, one of the few remaining Wall Street Trump supporters.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Addiction is a hell of a drug.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The casino bars should keep Richard Cheese's Back In Black Tie album on repeat 24/7. It's not like these rocket scientist customers would figure it out.


Saw Richard Cheese last November at the Red Rock.

They had a sign, "Please don't call out song names, we're trying to keep thing classy."

Um...

/Wanted to tell "Freebird!"
//Or "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald"
///Third slashie likes that song at strip clubs
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stick to the system and wear your Hazmat suit. You'll be fine.
 
spleef420
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

slantsix: Wow. I'm not especially paranoid but I had to stop reading after a few paragraphs. shiat is stressing me out! Why TF are casinos open in such a highly affected area anyway?


They're open because Sisolak is an idiot and Vegas has no other industry.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My sister's in Vegas right now, so I'm...

Forcing her into a 2-week quarantine when she gets back. >:-(
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

slantsix: Wow. I'm not especially paranoid but I had to stop reading after a few paragraphs. shiat is stressing me out! Why TF are casinos open in such a highly affected area anyway?


Because Karen is bored and wants to "do something."
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She's been called everything from a "stupid farking biatch" to a "little white coont" when she's pleaded with players to put on their face coverings.

She's looking out for everyone's best interests because she appreciates the scope of what is currently going on in today's world.
If you treat her like this then you're a piece of shiat and you deserve the ass-beating of your life.
And then another ass-beating just for good measure.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cerebral Infarktion: [Fark user image image 316x722]


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

What Mars Attacks got 100% right.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cerebral Infarktion: [Fark user image 316x722]


I'm not sure I've ever seen a place where the dealer stands on soft 17?  Do those exist?  Did a joke go whizzing over my head?
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

knbwhite: Cerebral Infarktion: [Fark user image 316x722]

I'm not sure I've ever seen a place where the dealer stands on soft 17?  Do those exist?  Did a joke go whizzing over my head?


Yeah I never see those tables. Noticed it after I linked. Always chase the 17.
 
