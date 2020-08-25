 Skip to content
(Fox Business)
    More: Fail, Power outage, power provider PG&E, San Francisco, power outages, Last year, public safety power shut-off, PG&E, power grid  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Electricity, Electricity.wmv
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Suddenly


Not so suddenly, and not happening now:

PG&E
hi13760
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What comes to mind is Enron used to do this before the whole Enron thing blew up.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
169th Cousin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Where were you when the lights went out?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All my skin is falling off of me.
I'm not half the man I used to be.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hi13760: What comes to mind is Enron used to do this before the whole Enron thing blew up.


wasn't just Enron.  Pretty much all the power producers would do it.  I lived in San Fran in the late 90's and Chevron, BP, Enron all would take topper plants off line on hot days.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Where were you when the lights went out?


Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I was going to say, I thought we were done with this crap for now.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

It's Fox, and this is their chance to go, "SEE!?!  SEEEEEEE HOW CALIFORNIA ISSSSS?!?!  HELLLLLLLLLLLLL!"

Day ending in y.
 
Snort
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How's that solar power looking now?  Don't you wish you had some sweet panels on your roof like me?

Oh yeah baby, look at my phone charging, my internet still up, and my porn still streaming!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wake up and suddenly your in ...the dark.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Man, submitter needs to catch up on their news feeds. That was from 10 days ago during the peak of the heat wave. The only power outages I'd expect now would be due to transmission lines getting caught in the various fires and not as part of a planned outage.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Billy Squier - In The Dark - 11/20/1981 - Santa Monica Civic Auditorium (Official)
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How an I supposed to hit the refresh button on fark every 45 seconds without power?
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They could build more plants... but NIMBY...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Electric Company Season 1 Opening and Closing Credits and Theme Song
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

It's Fox, and this is their chance to go, "SEE!?!  SEEEEEEE HOW CALIFORNIA ISSSSS?!?!  HELLLLLLLLLLLLL!"

Day ending in y.


Just like Kimberly Guileful predicted! She sees the future!
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes California needs to build out more generating and transmission capacity but something stinks. I'd bet there is an enron type swindle happening in order to sow more chaos before the election

/Missed a bunch of classes back in the enron days
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How do you all in California pay the highest rates in the nation, still have these sorts of issues, and haven't rioted in the streets?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Privatize the electricity grid they said,
It will give the consumers more options, better service and lead to lower prices
They are going to say that about the postal service too
Watch as we all get screwed
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is the day that everybody in CA read that there were going to be rotating outages, immediately turned their Air Conditioning down 10 degrees to prepare for it, and...
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So much for working from home.
 
weege001
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

As a resident of the city, nothing happy
 
dbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fox "News" from 10.days.ago.   Any excuse to pwn the libs, right?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pjbreeze: Privatize the electricity grid they said,
It will give the consumers more options, better service and lead to lower prices
They are going to say that about the postal service too
Watch as we all get screwed


The problem causing outages from that was privatizing only the producers and wholesale cost, while still regulating the price to consumers.  The supply chain fell apart, otherwise people would have paid more and the lights stayed on.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pjbreeze: Privatize the electricity grid they said,
It will give the consumers more options, better service and lead to lower prices
They are going to say that about the postal service too
Watch as we all get screwed


There is a culture with publicly owned utilities that prevents them from spending any money and preparing for the future.  They are usually run by politically appointed cronies that just fill seats at monthly board meetings.

Privatization is not the answer, but I don't know how to break that entrenched culture.  I am currently dealing with that where I live.  Luckily the board of supervisors picks the board and we have decided to not reappoint anyone and go with new blood.  Lots of backlash though.
 
12349876
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Some PPandE will solve this problem.
 
