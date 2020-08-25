 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Late for work? Doing 122 km/h in a 60 km/h zone? Police frown upon your shenanigans   (northernontario.ctvnews.ca) divider line
32
    More: Dumbass, 7-day vehicle, Miles per hour, G2 driver, 7-day licence suspension, Sunday, Weekend, novice driver, Autobahn  
•       •       •

625 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 1:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Granted, it's not as bad as this guy, but I recently got popped for 68mph in a 45 zone.  It's a six-point ticket!  I pleaded not guilty.  No lawyer.  Prosecutor offered "Disobeying a traffic control device" which refers to the speed limit sign.  Two points!  Fine, I'll do an on-line traffic safety course and make them go away.  Also fine: $250
Oh, and it was all by mail/email.  No tie and appearance necessary.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
go double fast for being double late. makes sense to me. or doesn't this work in metric time and meters?
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Granted, it's not as bad as this guy, but I recently got popped for 68mph in a 45 zone.  It's a six-point ticket!  I pleaded not guilty.  No lawyer.  Prosecutor offered "Disobeying a traffic control device" which refers to the speed limit sign.  Two points!  Fine, I'll do an on-line traffic safety course and make them go away.  Also fine: $250
Oh, and it was all by mail/email.  No tie and appearance necessary.


I got gigged a few years ago for 86 in a 55.  Six pointer, but the cop said, "I'll write you up for 57, no points and just a fine...but if you go to court to fight it, I'll correct the 'error,' and it goes back up to the full amount."

Fair enough.

Also, this headline reminded me of the other night when the wife and i were watching a show where someone got pulled over for "140 in a 55" and I was like, "No way that old beater can do 140..."

Wife points out where the show is made by saying, "But....it could in Canada."

Oh.  Duh.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're going to Cannonball it to work, you better be using spotters.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are those kilowatts per hour?  What kind of distance time wizardry are you trying to pull here subby?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starlost: go double fast for being double late. makes sense to me. or doesn't this work in metric time and meters?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Says a Canadian
 
1979
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to be fair, get out of Spudsbury as fast as possible.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case anyone was wondering:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks, GlobeConvert!
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they ask you why you were speeding, they're not looking for an excuse. They're looking for an admission. When you offer the statement "I'm late for work" you just admitted to speeding intentionally which hurts you in court should you decide to contest the citation.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50 km/hr over the speed limit is the line for getting is serious trouble rather than just a speeding ticket. Also, screw this idiot.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, like 30 mph?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
charged with stunt driving

Did he hit a ramp to go over a train?

I wonder what they call 202 kmh in an 85
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cman:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passing a cop at 186MPH (300 KMPH)
Youtube mKLk0wwPV4o
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: In case anyone was wondering:

[Fark user image 346x750]

[Fark user image 346x750]

Thanks, GlobeConvert!


Sure, have some website do it for you.  Height of laziness.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The5thElement: When you're going to Cannonball it to work, you better be using spotters.


hague6185.files.wordpress.comView Full Size



Also, some form of chinstrap for your hat is probably a good idea.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yupperz...I got popped for doing 52 in a 45 but I had just passed a guy doing 40.  No ticket this time👍
 
151
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image image 425x439]


Regardless of the other 2, YYYY/MM/DD is the correct date format.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Funny Canada story:  went to Canada in 1999.  After a long border interrogation I was eager to make up time.  So I saw a speed sign that said 100.  I didn't pay attention to the letters, I just floored it (straight road) got up to 105 mph and realized... wait I'm passing everyone.  Then wife pointed out KPH not MPH.  She's such a downer.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

151: Cajnik: [Fark user image image 425x439]

Regardless of the other 2, YYYY/MM/DD is the correct date format.


Until Y10K, but someone else can fix that.  I did my part with Y2K.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey, has anyone made a reference to Officer Mahoney yet?
 
soupafi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's that in American?
 
wdelv
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Next Beaver Moon
Link
 
wdelv
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oops, wrong comment board.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Kalyco Jack: In case anyone was wondering:

[Fark user image 346x750]

[Fark user image 346x750]

Thanks, GlobeConvert!

Sure, have some website do it for you.  Height of laziness.

[Fark user image image 850x319][Fark user image image 850x319]

[Fark user image image 850x249]


Pfft. Amateur. Use this and confuse the cop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.