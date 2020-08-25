 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   2020 has good news for a change. All 47 African nations have eliminated wild polio. OK, they did it four years ago, but it's official in 2020   (reuters.com) divider line
27
    More: Cool, Polio vaccine, Burkina Faso, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Malaria, wild polio, Vaccine, World Health Organization, West Africa  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's good, but I thought you had to train the horses a lot
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about domesticated polio?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: What about domesticated polio?


He was politely asked to leave.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didnt know polio had a wild side 😳
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't there 54 countries in Africa?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what do they say when I call 'Marco' in the pool?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we just need to introduce the anti-vax movement there.

That should undo a few decades of work in a generation!  Bring on the pointless misery and suffering!  Make Africa Great Again!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it is still alive in Pakistan and Afghanistan.....we have almost eradicated it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Aren't there 54 countries in Africa?


57 states. Speaking of, this was done 4 years ago... Where is Obama's time machine anyways?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: What about domesticated polio?


Depending on the vaccine there is a microscopic chance of getting polio from the vaccine. There are a few dozen cases in Africa that came about that way, so they can't say it's eradicated. But nobody is getting it otherwise.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Now we just need to introduce the anti-vax movement there.

That should undo a few decades of work in a generation!  Bring on the pointless misery and suffering!  Make Africa Great Again!


You can't bring back polio if it's extinct.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Got bored quit reading it.......a joint session was called.....
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: GrogSmash: Now we just need to introduce the anti-vax movement there.

That should undo a few decades of work in a generation!  Bring on the pointless misery and suffering!  Make Africa Great Again!

You can't bring back polio if it's extinct.


IIRC - It's not necessarily "extinct" - it's been eradicated - meaning noone has had it for 4 years.

It's a WHO terminology thingy or something.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and Trump takes credit tonight at the RNC convention.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: anfrind: GrogSmash: Now we just need to introduce the anti-vax movement there.

That should undo a few decades of work in a generation!  Bring on the pointless misery and suffering!  Make Africa Great Again!

You can't bring back polio if it's extinct.

IIRC - It's not necessarily "extinct" - it's been eradicated - meaning noone has had it for 4 years.

It's a WHO terminology thingy or something.


Its about as 'extinct' as smallpox, worldwide.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice. Wake me up when they eliminate genocide, child soldiers and slavery.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look closer
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Aren't there 54 countries in Africa?


This is using the WHO's Africa Region, not the continent itself.  Hey peel off the northeast and northwest bits, as well as the Horn.  Those probably get lumped in with the Eastern Mediterranean and/or Europe.
 
Dryad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

anfrind: GrogSmash: Now we just need to introduce the anti-vax movement there.

That should undo a few decades of work in a generation!  Bring on the pointless misery and suffering!  Make Africa Great Again!

You can't bring back polio if it's extinct.


Nothing is truly extinct.
I only recently got the last of my required polio vaccinations. I even had to get a farking smallpox vaccination a few years back.
Yes, they are supposed to be extinct, but if certain circles are still worried about it enough to require vaccinations, I wouldn't start celebrating just yet.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

baka-san: Well that's good, but I thought you had to train the horses a lot


Especially for water polio. They dont make goggles that fit their long faces and the horses hate getting chlorine in their eyes. Don't even get me started on the issues with "floaters" either when you have 8 horses in a pool at the same time.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Pakistan
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What is truly crazy about africa is malaria. This disease has been researched for a super long time and still no great treatment.

That is a definite killer disease made even more fun. Experts believe it will kill 750k plus this year.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baka-san: Well that's good, but I thought you had to train the horses a lot


Not the best of swimmers
 
g.fro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Read that as "polo" at first and was confused.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wild Polio is the name of my Neil Young cover band.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.