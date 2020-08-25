 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Burger King operator in China fined after officials become skeptical of good old-fashioned vintage American store-aged food   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
17
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought that smelled ripe

Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry, but no. I am not always a healthy eater who makes smart choices... but that crap doesn't even LOOK like anything I'd ever want to eat. Don't get me wrong, it's not because it's a 'fast food' joint....
I will readily eat the ass end out of a Popeye's chicken sammich.

Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What the hell is that - it looks like a well-inhabited Petri dish.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lack of warmth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse, they didn't bring in Gordon Ramsey to tear him apart on camera, try to save the restaurant, then it closes anyway after people realize they were being served nasty food.

Although curious about the "illegal income" part.  Is that how they phrase bribery?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/oblig
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what they will find when they get around to checking Wendy's "chili"?

/probably just better off not knowing
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

my friend worked there and would bring us large soft drink cups full of that stuff, most of the time we'd just drink it through the straw.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US FDA and local health departments inspect restaurants, grocery stores and other food vendors and mete out fines when appropriate.  I suppose "illegal income" is proceeds from selling substandard food, but don't have direct information on that.  But TFA has the fell of reporting on an operator of several BKs that were cutting corners on their ingredients, something that would draw heavy fines or worse anywhere.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heave It Your WayTM
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fined $400,000 after an incident publicized by state TV.

Ok.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wendy's, where you need a spoon for your ice cream shake and a straw for your chili.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Huh.  I wonder what local official the owner pissed off in order for them to take action.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

169th Cousin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
placement
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder what they will find when they get around to checking Wendy's "chili"?

/probably just better off not knowing


Used to work for them.
Their chili is perfectly safe.
Well the procedures for the chili are perfectly safe.
Me personally I would not feed it to somebody I care about.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What was his state of activity regarding the bathroom?
 
