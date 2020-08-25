 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Sure they tell you it takes two to argue and you can just walk away from an argument, but they don't mention walking away backwards so you don't get stabbed   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So the man got Cancelled?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't bring a back to a knife fight?
 
creckert
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you're getting stabbed in the front is it any better really?
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Women will do that.
That's why I follow the #MGTOW movement.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The puncture wounds were about the width of a pinky finger

I love the Americanism of comparative measurements. Anything to avoid learning the metric system. How many Rhode Islands is that? And more importantly, how deep were the wounds in sheaves of winter wheat?
 
