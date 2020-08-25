 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   Climbing team helps wheelchair-bound friend scale El Capitan in kind-hearted move that will no doubt bring future good karma, because as they say, the wheels in the sky keep turning   (king5.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still don't know where I'll be tomorrow.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just tryin' to make it home
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I trust they grasp the gravity of their situation.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did they set the brake at the top?  Tune in tomorrow to find out...
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
what wheel chair - who needs a wheelchair on El Cap
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did they help him back down to the bottom after?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Are you reading the articles again?  Don't you know we don't do that here?  This is Fark.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Inspiring.

Saw a documentary on this guy a couple of years ago.  He has cerebral palsy and "pulled" his way up El Cap.

Stephen Wampler
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can't he just wheelie up it?
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Did they help him back down to the bottom after?


Well, getting him down was easy.

/Hope that mattress was enough to break the fall.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A team of four climbers carried Vang to the base of El Capitan on Sunday and used an electric rescue device to help pull him about 400 feet up the mountain.

Nice story but they sort of buried the lede there - El Cap is 3000' tall.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did he get stranded in the sleet and rain?
 
