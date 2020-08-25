 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Is there a chance the track could bend? Not on your life, my Canadian friend   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"As long as it doesn't snow."
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will they keep Snidely Whiplash from tying Nell Fenwick to the tracks?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: How will they keep Snidely Whiplash from tying Nell Fenwick to the tracks?


He had gay conversion therapy.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Province exploring 1,000 km/h Calgary-Edmonton hyperloop transportation system"

Of course they farking are.  They're never going to build it, just talk about it and hire their cronies as consultants to not do any work for fat fees.

Then they'll fire a bunch of teachers to make up the budget shortfall.
 
funmonger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Canada's butthole to Canada's other butthole

(We have like nine buttholes)
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1000 km/h train wrecks will be spectacular!
 
TheReject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You call that an anchor?
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ponziloop
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada's COViD death rate is over 7%? Thought all the free medicine would have prevented done of that.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

funmonger: From Canada's butthole to Canada's other butthole

(We have like nine buttholes)


arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-bostonglobe.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the hyped up hyper Hoober-Boob Highway!


Subby is right. It's just a damn monorail.

That and a giant donut will get you a Homer Simpson "Mmmmm!"
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This idea has been around a long, long time and has gone absolutely nowhere each time.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For sticklers and web trolls of that ilk, I wish to point out that Dr. Seuss wrote Hyper-Bloob Highway.

Boob is the joke. Or is it a typo? I'll never tell.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The track is all like.....

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: This idea has been around a long, long time and has gone absolutely nowhere each time.


How about building that Chignecto Canal so sea traffic doesn't have to go around Nova Scotia but can go through the Bay of Fundy which has the highest tides in the world or did until the Canal will have been built at some unknown point in the distant future?
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

funmonger: From Canada's butthole to Canada's other butthole

(We have like nine buttholes)


George Washington approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/nothing is obscure on Fark
//but this might kinda get close
///third slashy giggles 2009-ly
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: funmonger: From Canada's butthole to Canada's other butthole

(We have like nine buttholes)

[arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-bostonglobe.​s3.amazonaws.com image 850x571]


Fark user imageView Full Size


A samurai with four buttocks.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, here's an idea: wait to propose building one until it can do better than half a mile at one third the promised speed.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

funmonger: From Canada's butthole to Canada's other butthole

(We have like nine buttholes)


More gates than the Ishtar, the City of Babylon, the famous whore of the Seven Gates. No waiting.

Do the math.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Welcome to the hyped up hyper Hoober-Boob Highway!

Subby is right. It's just a damn monorail.

That and a giant donut will get you a Homer Simpson "Mmmmm!"


Can't be.  No one sells a monorail during a pandemic.  Who wants to sit in a sealed tube for more than 15 minutes in a train that will be refurbished before its actually safe to travel?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more a Saskatoon idea..
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sophus_tree: funmonger: From Canada's butthole to Canada's other butthole

(We have like nine buttholes)

George Washington approves.

[Fark user image 425x351]

/nothing is obscure on Fark
//but this might kinda get close
///third slashy giggles 2009-ly


Is  that George Washington wearing his Fabulous Coat of Many Penises? I learned something on Fark today, Mommy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: brantgoose: Welcome to the hyped up hyper Hoober-Boob Highway!

Subby is right. It's just a damn monorail.

That and a giant donut will get you a Homer Simpson "Mmmmm!"

Can't be.  No one sells a monorail during a pandemic.  Who wants to sit in a sealed tube for more than 15 minutes in a train that will be refurbished before its actually safe to travel?


It's Alberta. It's full of Trumpers. I know. I have a cousin there. A pandemic is the best time to stick Trumpers in a sealed tube. Call it a time capsule for Republicans.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Future will never believe we had people like Republicans if we don't stick some of them in a sealed tube or at least Lifer Row in the best maximum security prisons.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be positive ROI?
No way in hell Mr. Finance Guy
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Call me when you get under 12 Parsecs.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say this was not the Dark Ages or the Stupid Ages of Futurama, but really, can I honestly say that?

The future is now, only it is not very evenly distributed, to quote Canada's William Gibson, inventer of modern generations from X onwards (he stole the idea of Generation X from 1950's marketeers, who invented it about the same time as "Product X", also used by Paul Fussel to define a generation and a sub-culture).
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: BitwiseShift: brantgoose: Welcome to the hyped up hyper Hoober-Boob Highway!

Subby is right. It's just a damn monorail.

That and a giant donut will get you a Homer Simpson "Mmmmm!"

Can't be.  No one sells a monorail during a pandemic.  Who wants to sit in a sealed tube for more than 15 minutes in a train that will be refurbished before its actually safe to travel?

It's Alberta. It's full of Trumpers. I know. I have a cousin there. A pandemic is the best time to stick Trumpers in a sealed tube. Call it a time capsule for Republicans.


I'm as Albertan as any other Albertan (living in Ft. McMurray actually). And I don't know anyone who would vote Trump. But hey you got to stereotype so that's nice for you.

Also why a hyperloop?  The QEII between Edmonton and Calgary already has everyone trying to be a NASCAR/F1 driver.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing is new again. Ever. There is no new thing under the government of the Stunned.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that seems pretty fast to from nowhere, to nowhere.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sophus_tree: funmonger: From Canada's butthole to Canada's other butthole

(We have like nine buttholes)

George Washington approves.

[Fark user image image 425x351]

/nothing is obscure on Fark
//but this might kinda get close
///third slashy giggles 2009-ly


He killed his sensei in a duel and never said why.
/he's coming!
//he's coming!!
///he's coming!!!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QEII? For a moment there I pictured a giant Land Yacht, like the Giant Bus (see Futurama).

I think we have a QEII but maybe it's a canal or a posh city street rather than a race track.

My Brother's Brother in Law is a race car driver. His first race car was Street Legal, literally.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about us brain-dead hosers?
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vacuum trains and space elevators are wonderful concepts for which we do not have the technology now or in the foreseeable future
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: that seems pretty fast to from nowhere, to nowhere.


The highway through the Middle of Nowhere is duller than Kansas scenary. People want real speed there.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Representative of the unwashed masses:

Also why a hyperloop?  The QEII between Edmonton and Calgary already has everyone trying to be a NASCAR/F1 driver.

If only that were so, the loser law abiding drivers ruin it for everyone.

They should add an extra lane or two and make it an autobahn during the summer.  It would be safer and faster for everyone.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is just another boondoggle so Premier Homeschooled can funnel taxpayers money to his supporters. The Cons aren't even pretending to hide the corruption anymore.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image 425x420]


Nice buttons. The first button with a slogan was invented by Josiah Wedgwood. It was made out of Wedgewood's famous porcelain and read "Am I not a Man and a Brother?", an early version of "Black Lives Matter".

Like Charles Darwin, a descendant of Josiah Wedgewood, as was Emma Darwin and all the smart people of England since, Wedgewood was an Black Abolitionist Wage Slave Monger, a Liberal Whig. He believed all people should be equally free. In other words, that slavery should not be colour-coded because that is just picking on the Browns.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

semiotix: But what about us brain-dead hosers?


You'll be fed to Zuuls and Gozers.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: brantgoose: BitwiseShift: brantgoose: Welcome to the hyped up hyper Hoober-Boob Highway!

Subby is right. It's just a damn monorail.

That and a giant donut will get you a Homer Simpson "Mmmmm!"

Can't be.  No one sells a monorail during a pandemic.  Who wants to sit in a sealed tube for more than 15 minutes in a train that will be refurbished before its actually safe to travel?

It's Alberta. It's full of Trumpers. I know. I have a cousin there. A pandemic is the best time to stick Trumpers in a sealed tube. Call it a time capsule for Republicans.

I'm as Albertan as any other Albertan (living in Ft. McMurray actually). And I don't know anyone who would vote Trump. But hey you got to stereotype so that's nice for you.

Also why a hyperloop?  The QEII between Edmonton and Calgary already has everyone trying to be a NASCAR/F1 driver.


I gave up on explaining the diversity of Alberta to people on this site ages ago, man - don't even bother to engage.

You've got better odds getting your ass kicked by a Trumping redneck in Kamloops than one in Calgary.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: This is just another boondoggle so Premier Homeschooled can funnel taxpayers money to his supporters. The Cons aren't even pretending to hide the corruption anymore.


Tories, Republicans, Trumpers, Branch Covidians, same Rotten Deal. It's all a hoax and scam. That is how they get you. VOTE FOR THE LESSER OF TWO EVILS IN 2020!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Thosw: semiotix: But what about us brain-dead hosers?

You'll be fed to Zuuls and Gozers.


Chthulu outside should have told your Doom.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What happens when a semi driver falls asleep and slams into one of those support columns?
 
MasterPython
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They better not be spending money on this. Someone proposed high speed rail in Alberta every 5 or 10 years and the answer is always "the population density is too low".
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

brantgoose: sophus_tree: funmonger: From Canada's butthole to Canada's other butthole

(We have like nine buttholes)

George Washington approves.

[Fark user image 425x351]

/nothing is obscure on Fark
//but this might kinda get close
///third slashy giggles 2009-ly

Is  that George Washington wearing his Fabulous Coat of Many Penises? I learned something on Fark today, Mommy.


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=l7iVsdR​b​hnc

...it's one of those weird internet phenomena that you just think is dumb at first but then maybe you have a few drinks and get into just the kind of absurd mindset.

And then it's genius.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Representative of the unwashed masses:

Also why a hyperloop?  The QEII between Edmonton and Calgary already has everyone trying to be a NASCAR/F1 driver.

If only that were so, the loser law abiding drivers ruin it for everyone.

They should add an extra lane or two and make it an autobahn during the summer.  It would be safer and faster for everyone.


ok maybe it's more like the Fury Road?
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Representative of the unwashed masses:

Also why a hyperloop?  The QEII between Edmonton and Calgary already has everyone trying to be a NASCAR/F1 driver.

If only that were so, the loser law abiding drivers ruin it for everyone.

They should add an extra lane or two and make it an autobahn during the summer.  It would be safer and faster for everyone.


This is why I take the Red Arrow between E & C. Wifi, & all-you-can-eat cookies, the type with a dollop of red stuff in the centre. Luxury.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What about us braindead slobs?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Lord Bear: Representative of the unwashed masses:

Also why a hyperloop?  The QEII between Edmonton and Calgary already has everyone trying to be a NASCAR/F1 driver.

If only that were so, the loser law abiding drivers ruin it for everyone.

They should add an extra lane or two and make it an autobahn during the summer.  It would be safer and faster for everyone.

This is why I take the Red Arrow between E & C. Wifi, & all-you-can-eat cookies, the type with a dollop of red stuff in the centre. Luxury.


aaaaand, they stop at almost every easy beer store along the way.
 
