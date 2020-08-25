 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   The 'Safest spot in North America' is now desperate and needs help to survive   (king5.com)
    Canada, British Columbia, 49th parallel north, Washington, extended COVID-related border closure, U.S.-Canada border  
FarkOf40000Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing no more than I do, it seems like the simplest solution would be to cede the territory to Canada.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine the hassle of living there.   Great views, though.

Join Canada you idiots!
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Point Roberts was all cabins owned by Canadians.
Seems like every family in BC has a cabin in Point Roberts.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkOf40000Years: Knowing no more than I do, it seems like the simplest solution would be to cede the territory to Canada.


Pretty much this.

Also one of the people interviewed said "Aboot" instead of about - it would seem the Canadians have already corrupted any American influence that might have been there.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks, I had a lot of fun there in my 20s.

/pull tabs! Super cheap beer! Large women!
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to build a dock for the ferry.
 
zulius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elzar: Aboot


It's more like "Aboat"
/Canadian Fiancee
//It was the first thing said when someone said it to her.
\\\Canadian slashies...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkOf40000Years: Knowing no more than I do, it seems like the simplest solution would be to cede the territory to Canada.


If they're gonna do that, let me know. I'll buy the smallest, shiatiest house on that piece of dirt in order to get citizenship.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I can't imagine the hassle of living there.   Great views, though.

Join Canada you idiots!


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In one way, losing that American identity would be a bit sad for them.  It's been their thing for a long time.

On the other hand, property values look like they'd about double, accounting for the currency difference, just looking at houses a mile apart in Tswassen and Point Roberts.  So, maybe they can be sad in their big piles of cash?
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ahhhh... that Whatcom bubble.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also... If you slice off the tee of that northernmost hole, your ball is  really out of bounds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What what what?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
🎵 Blame Canada 🎶
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Also... If you slice off the tee of that northernmost hole, your ball is  really out of bounds.

[Fark user image 850x462]


Great you asshole, now Trump's gonna head over and play the hole, slice the hell out of it, and bang there's his excuse for a new war.

"Canada stole our balls!"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Go Kraken!
Canucks suck!
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean if you're going to make an exception for Alaska, seems like you could do it for these folks too.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Atlantic Provinces are what now?  My money is on PEI, Cape Breton and Newfoundland. They can be cut off from the Mainland.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Your best bet in the USA is Long Island or Catalina, I guess.
 
starsrift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As a Canadian, and a BCer, I would be fine to issuing anyone with ID showing Point Roberts as their legal domicile a specific exception allowing free border passage.

Anyone "trapped" in Point Roberts or not a legal resident, can fark off and play the weeks-long isolation game. Or use private (sea) transport to return to main WA state.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Time to build a dock for the ferry.


I could post the worst .jpg right now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Nick Nostril: Also... If you slice off the tee of that northernmost hole, your ball is  really out of bounds.

[Fark user image 850x462]

Great you asshole, now Trump's gonna head over and play the hole, slice the hell out of it, and bang there's his excuse for a new war.

"Canada stole our balls!"


Ha! Trumpers never had any balls. They cut them off when Mommy Pences them. Mommy carries them in her purse.
 
imashark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: cede


Fark user imageView Full Size


No.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: whidbey: I can't imagine the hassle of living there.   Great views, though.

Join Canada you idiots!

[i.insider.com image 600x360]


Great idea! WE HIRE THE MESSICANS AS BORDER GUARDS! If they are all living in the border, they are not crossing the border and neither is anybody else. Unless they really want to. There, that sounds less racist.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

starsrift: As a Canadian, and a BCer, I would be fine to issuing anyone with ID showing Point Roberts as their legal domicile a specific exception allowing free border passage.

Anyone "trapped" in Point Roberts or not a legal resident, can fark off and play the weeks-long isolation game. Or use private (sea) transport to return to main WA state.


I like this idea.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And we need that border closed to survive. Sorry buddy.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Snargi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Also... If you slice off the tee of that northernmost hole, your ball is  really out of bounds.

[Fark user image 850x462]


So is it an international incident if you bust out a window with that slice?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pesky_Humans: ahhhh... that Whatcom bubble.


TBF most of the county is Derperland.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Salmon: /pull tabs! Super cheap beer! Large women!


Sounds just like Port Orchard, WA
 
Dadoody
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
fark u small town America. Wallstreet is where your money should be.
 
Elzar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zulius: Elzar: Aboot

It's more like "Aboat"
/Canadian Fiancee
//It was the first thing said when someone said it to her.
\\\Canadian slashies...


Grew up in Alberta - maybe it's a bit more regional there. Also the word battery should be pronounced "bat-tree" not bat-er-reeand the word sorry is pronounced soh-ree, not saw-ree.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Elzar: zulius: Elzar: Aboot

It's more like "Aboat"
/Canadian Fiancee
//It was the first thing said when someone said it to her.
\\\Canadian slashies...

Grew up in Alberta - maybe it's a bit more regional there. Also the word battery should be pronounced "bat-tree" not bat-er-reeand the word sorry is pronounced soh-ree, not saw-ree.


You need to leave the hohce more often.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sure, grant an exception, I'm all for it. On one condition: The U.S. agrees to also grant an exception and allow cannibals to be shipped by mail to Campobello Island in New Brunswick.

If the U.S. can't learn to compromise why should we?
 
starsrift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Sure, grant an exception, I'm all for it. On one condition: The U.S. agrees to also grant an exception and allow cannibals to be shipped by mail to Campobello Island in New Brunswick.

If the U.S. can't learn to compromise why should we?


Cannibalism is also against Canadian law, though. Why would Canada want this?
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Sure, grant an exception, I'm all for it. On one condition: The U.S. agrees to also grant an exception and allow cannibals to be shipped by mail to Campobello Island in New Brunswick.

If the U.S. can't learn to compromise why should we?


Cannibals?
 
zang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Massa Damnata: And we need that border closed to survive. Sorry buddy.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x290]


Fark user imageView Full Size
(Knowing Canada, they probably just marched a bunch of people out onto the tundra and shot them, then offered the world a "sorry" and a TimBit not to put it in the news.)
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh the wacky US - Can boarder.
Point Roberts was never supposed to be American. Same as that little uptick Minnesota has, but then again when your making boarders with half drunk idiots with bad maps. You're gonna end up with that kind of stuff.
(Safe For Work)

Canada & The United States (Bizarre Borders Part 2)
Youtube qMkYlIA7mgw
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Spain
- - - - - - -
Morocco
 
moto-geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Daer21: Tyrosine: Sure, grant an exception, I'm all for it. On one condition: The U.S. agrees to also grant an exception and allow cannibals to be shipped by mail to Campobello Island in New Brunswick.

If the U.S. can't learn to compromise why should we?

Cannibals?


We're all missiling something.
 
starsrift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zang: Massa Damnata: And we need that border closed to survive. Sorry buddy.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x290]

[Fark user image 842x457](Knowing Canada, they probably just marched a bunch of people out onto the tundra and shot them, then offered the world a "sorry" and a TimBit not to put it in the news.)


Two points: There are only perhaps 50 countries that have conducted more atrocities than Canada in the last 200 years. However, the US is one of them, so don't start historical comparisons.

Two, the differential in "current cases" was caused by Quebec. Until mid-July, Quebec did not count any case as resolved unless it was a death. Quebec has also been Canada's most highly-infected province.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zang: Massa Damnata: And we need that border closed to survive. Sorry buddy.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x290]

[Fark user image 842x457](Knowing Canada, they probably just marched a bunch of people out onto the tundra and shot them, then offered the world a "sorry" and a TimBit not to put it in the news.)


Basically, in the early months of the pandemic, some provinces were not tracking recoveries. At some point someone said "Look, it's been four months since we heard from that sick person, if they didn't die then let's go ahead and call them recovered, eh?"
 
moto-geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

starsrift: zang: Massa Damnata: And we need that border closed to survive. Sorry buddy.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x290]

[Fark user image 842x457](Knowing Canada, they probably just marched a bunch of people out onto the tundra and shot them, then offered the world a "sorry" and a TimBit not to put it in the news.)

Two points: There are only perhaps 50 countries that have conducted more atrocities than Canada in the last 200 years. However, the US is one of them, so don't start historical comparisons.

Two, the differential in "current cases" was caused by Quebec. Until mid-July, Quebec did not count any case as resolved unless it was a death. Quebec has also been Canada's most highly-infected province.


a) How do you define "atrocity"?
b) What are the 50 countries that have committed a larger number of atrocities than Canada?
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dadoody: fark u small town America. Wallstreet is where your money should be.


Don't worry - what little's left, is.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Oh the wacky US - Can boarder.
Point Roberts was never supposed to be American. Same as that little uptick Minnesota has, but then again when your making boarders with half drunk idiots with bad maps. You're gonna end up with that kind of stuff.
(Safe For Work)

[YouTube video: Canada & The United States (Bizarre Borders Part 2)]


Hey man, the Northwest Angle is awesome. Best border in the world. Push a button when you cross it.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

starsrift: Or use private (sea) transport to return to main WA state.


It's only about 8 nautical miles from Port Roberts to the closest point on Washington State.

And it's just under 12 nm from the Point Roberts Marina to the Birch Bay Village Marina.

That seems pretty doable, even with fairly minimal equipment.   Dinghy with an outboard, or even a sea kayak in good weather.   Waters are protected, too.

Now would be a good time:

Synopsis: High pressure remains over the coastal waters through much of the week, maintaining northerly winds over the coastal waters and onshore flow through the Strait of Juan de Fuca. A weak disturbance passes west and north of the waters Wednesday.
TodayWNW wind 8 to 14 kt. Sunny. Wind waves 1 to 2 ft.
TonightSSW wind 6 to 12 kt becoming NNW after midnight. Mostly clear. Wind waves 1 ft or less.
WednesdayVariable winds less than 5 kt becoming W around 6 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Wind waves 1 ft or less.
Wednesday NightWSW wind around 6 kt becoming SSW in the evening. Mostly clear. Wind waves 1 ft or less.
ThursdayVariable winds 5 kt or less. Sunny. Wind waves 1 ft or less.
Thursday NightVariable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Wind waves 1 ft or less.
FridayVariable winds 5 kt or less. Sunny. Wind waves 1 ft or less.
Friday NightW wind 5 to 8 kt. Mostly clear. Wind waves 1 ft or less.
SaturdayWNW wind 8 to 10 kt. Sunny. Wind waves around 1 ft.

https://marine.weather.gov/MapClick.p​h​p?lon=-122.91776&lat=48.95932#.X0U-Vch​Kg2w
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That looks like a great place to live. But it also looks cold.

I hope they get some relief.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

moto-geek: starsrift: zang: Massa Damnata: And we need that border closed to survive. Sorry buddy.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x290]

[Fark user image 842x457](Knowing Canada, they probably just marched a bunch of people out onto the tundra and shot them, then offered the world a "sorry" and a TimBit not to put it in the news.)

Two points: There are only perhaps 50 countries that have conducted more atrocities than Canada in the last 200 years. However, the US is one of them, so don't start historical comparisons.

Two, the differential in "current cases" was caused by Quebec. Until mid-July, Quebec did not count any case as resolved unless it was a death. Quebec has also been Canada's most highly-infected province.

a) How do you define "atrocity"?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

moto-geek: a) How do you define "atrocity"?


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


WHAT AN AFROCITY MIGHT LOOK LIKE.


/Wait, what?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

toraque: moto-geek: starsrift: zang: Massa Damnata: And we need that border closed to survive. Sorry buddy.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x290]

[Fark user image 842x457](Knowing Canada, they probably just marched a bunch of people out onto the tundra and shot them, then offered the world a "sorry" and a TimBit not to put it in the news.)

Two points: There are only perhaps 50 countries that have conducted more atrocities than Canada in the last 200 years. However, the US is one of them, so don't start historical comparisons.

Two, the differential in "current cases" was caused by Quebec. Until mid-July, Quebec did not count any case as resolved unless it was a death. Quebec has also been Canada's most highly-infected province.

a) How do you define "atrocity"?


[Fark user image 202x250]


That's a fair point. On behalf of all Canadians, "sorry"
 
starsrift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

moto-geek: a) How do you define "atrocity"?
b) What are the 50 countries that have committed a larger number of atrocities than Canada?


It sounds as though you are actually utterly uninterested in the atrocities man can commit on each other and are simply looking for some way to keep score. Well, top contenders have to be Germany and Japan, of course. Human experimentation during WW2 was just crazy, and the other major players all did their horrific bit. Excet for France. There's been rampant genocide and apartheid in a dozen or so countries from South Africa to Sudan to Myanmar to modern China, and that's just in the last 50 years. There's the forced sterilizations that US NGO's continue to this very farking day in other countries under the diplomatic aegis of religious or other "charitable work". There's, of course, state-supported slavery or trafficking encouraged by multiple Eastern European and southwest Asian countries, today.

I'm reasonably sure we have to hit at least 50 before touching on Canada's segregation and "genocide". Nevermind 100. Notice, we still have indigenous populations around to complain about their decimation. Something that not a lot of other former colonies of the British Empire have to show.
 
