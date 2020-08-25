 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man arrested after assaulting gate agent at SEA, no doubt taken down by waves of cops   (kiro7.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, Port of Seattle police, Seattle, Alaska, Alaska Airlines, Port of Seattle, Gate N14, assault, passengers  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 3:05 PM



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
how TACless of him
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This headline makes me moist.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a job for the Coast Guard.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials said the man tried to go through one of the agents and knocked her on her back on the jet bridge.

I'm curious as to what this guy's endgame was. Knocking over an airline employee doesn't usually just get you a finger-wagging as you buckle yourself into your seat.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
the TSA sent Wave after Wave of their own men...
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Sounds like a job for the Coast Guard.


Well they sent the National Guard to Iraq, so...
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
kiro7.comView Full Size

I always take Johnny Cash Airlines.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Colonel frowns on these shenanigans
wdwinfo.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just in general it's a great idea to be super nice to gate agents and flight attendants.  If anything goes wrong that's the difference between first class on the next flight or flying from Boston to New York via Anchorage and Guam.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: how TACless of him


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Just in general it's a great idea to be super nice to gate agents and flight attendants.  If anything goes wrong that's the difference between first class on the next flight or flying from Boston to New York via Anchorage and Guam.


Not so much nowadays, as gate agents don't have to power they once did to randomly upgrade someone.

Besides....do we really need to incentivize not being an asshole?
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Heamer: I'm curious as to what this guy's endgame was.


Get locked up in order to help his wrongly incarcerated brother break out of jail?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LessO2: TheGreatGazoo: Just in general it's a great idea to be super nice to gate agents and flight attendants.  If anything goes wrong that's the difference between first class on the next flight or flying from Boston to New York via Anchorage and Guam.

Not so much nowadays, as gate agents don't have to power they once did to randomly upgrade someone.

Besides....do we really need to incentivize not being an asshole?


Have you SEEN humanity? Yes, yes you do.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They tossed his salad and scrambled his eggs.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Apparently its a crime for victims of sexual assault to fight back?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This thread will be flooded with puns.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

