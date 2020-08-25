 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1944, Paris was liberated from the Nazis after urging by De Gaulle. To be fair, it takes a lot of Gaulle to tell General Eisenhower what to do   (history.com) divider line
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And that's why Ike found Monty so gualing.  Montgomery only stopped telling Eisenhower what to do when he paused for breath.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My grandfather, who was in his 20s during WW2, refused to visit France because the airport was named DeGaulle. He also lasted about an hour in Rome, where one would think a mortician would be easily able to handle the chaos of southern Italy.

Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hot.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
De Gaulle?  De Gaulle!


Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
De Gaulle and Eisenhower?  Weren't they Antifa?
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: De Gaulle and Eisenhower?  Weren't they Antifa?


You kinda stole my alternate headline, Antifa attacks European capital.
 
g.fro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Remember this next time someone makes a "France surrenders" joke.
 
g.fro
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cache: De Gaulle and Eisenhower?  Weren't they Antifa?


No, neither was a communist. They could both be described as (small-r) republicans.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I dont want to say anything controversial here but Hitler can go fark himself.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Cache: De Gaulle and Eisenhower?  Weren't they Antifa?

You kinda stole my alternate headline, Antifa attacks European capital.


iamskibibitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

g.fro: Cache: De Gaulle and Eisenhower?  Weren't they Antifa?

No, neither was a communist. They could both be described as (small-r) republicans.


Eisenhower was a (big-r) Republican as well. Of course people tend to forget that there were Republican presidents that actually did a good job thanks to boobs like Nixon and Trump.
 
g.fro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: g.fro: Cache: De Gaulle and Eisenhower?  Weren't they Antifa?

No, neither was a communist. They could both be described as (small-r) republicans.

Eisenhower was a (big-r) Republican as well. Of course people tend to forget that there were Republican presidents that actually did a good job thanks to boobs like Nixon and Trump.


Yes, I know (although at the time he was officially unaffiliated). But I was trying to be inclusive of De Gaulle.
 
