 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1835, fantastic beavers were found on the moon   (history.com) divider line
26
    More: Vintage, Moon, New York Sun newspaper, John Herschel, Great Moon Hoax, colleague of Sir John Herschel, Dr. Andrew Grant, New York Sun, supposed discovery of life  
•       •       •

863 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You'd think the people of 1835 would've been smart enough to just Google it to see if any of it was true.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Great Fermi Question is, and remains, if there is intelligece, biological or machine, in the Universe, why would it come anywhere near Earth and expose itself to the Loonies?

This Sub-Lunar Region is no paradise. Nobody is looking for us except con-men, sharpters, predators, parasites, and scavengers of human misery

A VOTE FOR TRUMP IS A VOTE FOR MORE LUNACY, GREY BOOTS KICKING IN A HUMAN FACE FOREVER!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well that was disproven when the whalers got there.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image 425x318]


Angry Beavers rules!

I mean, are mildly amusing if you have nothing else to watch.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

groppet: Well that was disproven when the whalers got there.


The whalers and lunar fur trappers killed all the lunar whales and beavers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 420x294]


That's not a beaver. It's a porcupine.

As you were. Smoke if you've got 'em.
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just a few threads below this one, there's a story about squirrels on Mars.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Okay, well what happened to all the trees, then?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
I'm
 
tothekor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brantgoose: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 420x294]

That's not a beaver. It's a porcupine.

As you were. Smoke if you've got 'em.


What is it that Abraham Lincoln says?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Funny they didn't mention the giant spiders
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And now we can find fantastic beavers using our laptops in the comfort of our own bunks.

/thanks, Al Gore!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
brantgoose: A VOTE FOR TRUMP IS A VOTE FOR MORE LUNACY, GREY BOOTS KICKING IN A HUMAN FACE FOREVER!

And if you believe that now, you would have believed that moon hoax then.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
zalbarthemad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y09YO​k​VmGg0
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hope no conspiracy theory wackos are in this thread, they might find a way to bring this back to life and somehow tie HRC into it all.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Old, but still makes me chuckle
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ifky: [upload.wikimedia.org image 264x377]I'm


Ah, I remember that one!  I recorded it on VHS back when it first ran.  Still have it around somewhere.

I *think* it's available online...

/NOT HOCKEY!
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 minute ago  

scruffythecat: I hope no conspiracy theory wackos are in this thread, they might find a way to bring this back to life and somehow tie HRC into it all.


Great. You combined the words "Hilary Clinton" and "beaver" in my mind. I think I'm going to be sick.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Actual incident of TFA is pretty interesting. They just continued to bullshiat an ever-bigger "satirical" story of life on the moon and then all at once admitted that it was just a joke. Somehow, they didn't lose any readers over it.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.