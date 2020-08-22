 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Three levels of COVID19 lock down: American - Mah Freedums say I don't need to wear a 5G socialist mask. New Zealand - Swift competent lock down prevent the spread. China - Hand cuff you to a railing for leaving the house   (abc.net.au) divider line
45
    More: Scary, Xinjiang, China's Xinjiang region, local authorities, Chinese social media platforms WeChat, Uyghur people, strict coronavirus lockdown, local officials, outbreak of COVID-19 cases  
•       •       •

544 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I see that the submitter is also in the western media's camp that is trying to make China the most evil of creatures on the planet so we don't feel bad if we nuke them later.

Posts on social media have said people who left their homes without permission are being detained by local community members in charge of enforcing the lockdown measures.

This would be like your neighbors ganging up on the dick who refuses to wear a mask and duct tapes it to his face.

Let's go on down the line here ...

Some Urumqi residents have also reportedly been forced to take the traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen, which authorities believe can treat COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of whether they are sick or not.

The medicine is made from the ephedra plant, a substance that can be used to manufacture the illegal drug methamphetamine and cannot be exported to Australia.

I see the problem! Look, China, if you want people to stay in their apartments for a long period of time in order to fight a Pandemic, don't give them meth. Give them weed. Then watch noodle delivery requests shoot up and people getting upset on their balconies go down. Come on now!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have much of a problem doing this to the farking nutballs in the US.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America could learn a thing or 2 from china
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
sparrowslockpicks.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: America could learn a thing or 2 from china


from TFA : "People who turned a blind eye [when Uyghurs] were treated in this way have just realised that they are not immune from the same problem," they said

Yeah, we're probably going to learn soon enough that the things we're ok with being done to other Americans we don't like is really unpleasant when it's done to us.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't think of a response much worse than the American decision to pass laws mandating masks then leaving it entirely up to minimum wage workers to enforce them at the personal risk of being assaulted or murdered.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fact-check: America- Swift lockdown brought immediate partisan cries of "racism" because the liberal agenda required the spread of the virus."
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm sorry... I'm a pussy lib who has been to Martha's Vinyard.

Yet I am able to wear a goddamn mask for 15 minutes on a store visit without it being a constitutinal crisis.

Anyone too wimpy to wear a mask on a grocery trip should think about our guys in MOPP gear, and go get farked. Repeatedly.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Xinjiang, where genocide has been going on for several years already? Governed by the guy who presided over the brutalities in Tibet?

The only mild surprise is that the people taking food and water around (probably that thin gruel from the concentration camps) aren't openly sick themselves, just to hurry up the process of thinning out the undesireables.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fake news says New Zealand is delaying elections because of Covid .
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I can't think of a response much worse than the American decision to pass laws mandating masks then leaving it entirely up to minimum wage workers to enforce them at the personal risk of being assaulted or murdered.

[Fark user image 720x588]


Criticism noted. So which do you you want, no such laws or to have the cops enforcing them?
 
LockeOak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Fake news says New Zealand is delaying elections because of Covid .


The election has been delayed at the request of the opposition parties.
 
Elkad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And doesn't matter which model you choose, we all are going to be exposed anyway.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Fact-check: America- Swift lockdown brought immediate partisan cries of "racism" because the liberal agenda required the spread of the virus."


Bro check the freshness date on your talking point
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
New Zealand is an island with a population of 5 million.  Comparing their covid situation with anybody's is like saying the church you built sucks compared to the one in the Vatican.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LockeOak: RottenEggs: Fake news says New Zealand is delaying elections because of Covid .

The election has been delayed at the request of the opposition parties.


My understanding is that it was more like by mutual agreement.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: New Zealand is an island with a population of 5 million.  Comparing their covid situation with anybody's is like saying the church you built sucks compared to the one in the Vatican.


Go ahead and compare us with anyone
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: New Zealand is an island with a population of 5 million.  Comparing their covid situation with anybody's is like saying the church you built sucks compared to the one in the Vatican.


Yup, they have some natural barriers to preventing the spread of the disease.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is entirely another face of Uighur repression.  No more Covid in circulation there than in parts of the country where the beaches and amusement parks are open.

The question to me is, what's the end game here?  What does China want the Uighurs to do exactly?  They're a distinct ethnicity.  They can't become Hans if they wanted to.  Self-deport to Mongolia or Kazakhstan, maybe? (They're not *from* either of those places, but hey).

Because otherwise, it just seems like a cat playing with wounded prey for fun.  If your intent is to kill them all, just kill them all.  The West will be very angry.  For like 18 months... then get over it.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wrong thread... first time for me!
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: New Zealand is an island with a population of 5 million.  Comparing their covid situation with anybody's is like saying the church you built sucks compared to the one in the Vatican.


Two major islands.

Hint: the names North Island and South Island might be a clue...
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: GrizzlyPouch: New Zealand is an island with a population of 5 million.  Comparing their covid situation with anybody's is like saying the church you built sucks compared to the one in the Vatican.

Go ahead and compare us with anyone


I'd take our situation over being locked in my house and hoping somebody will bring me food and water, no doubt
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: HotWingConspiracy: GrizzlyPouch: New Zealand is an island with a population of 5 million.  Comparing their covid situation with anybody's is like saying the church you built sucks compared to the one in the Vatican.

Go ahead and compare us with anyone

I'd take our situation over being locked in my house and hoping somebody will bring me food and water, no doubt


No friends, eh?
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: GrizzlyPouch: HotWingConspiracy: GrizzlyPouch: New Zealand is an island with a population of 5 million.  Comparing their covid situation with anybody's is like saying the church you built sucks compared to the one in the Vatican.

Go ahead and compare us with anyone

I'd take our situation over being locked in my house and hoping somebody will bring me food and water, no doubt

No friends, eh?


They're locked inside too remember
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I can't think of a response much worse than the American decision to pass laws mandating masks then leaving it entirely up to minimum wage workers to enforce them at the personal risk of being assaulted or murdered.

[Fark user image image 720x588]


That illustration is basically a dumb Dalek.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LockeOak: RottenEggs: Fake news says New Zealand is delaying elections because of Covid .

The election has been delayed at the request of the opposition parties.


Fake news says the opposition parties are angry about it .
 
LockeOak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Geotpf: LockeOak: RottenEggs: Fake news says New Zealand is delaying elections because of Covid .

The election has been delayed at the request of the opposition parties.

My understanding is that it was more like by mutual agreement.


Yes, obviously Labour had to agree. My understanding is that National and NZF wanted a two month delay, Labour offered two weeks, and they compromised at one month, which comported with advice from the electoral commission.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: some_beer_drinker: America could learn a thing or 2 from china

from TFA : "People who turned a blind eye [when Uyghurs] were treated in this way have just realised that they are not immune from the same problem," they said

Yeah, we're probably going to learn soon enough that the things we're ok with being done to other Americans we don't like is really unpleasant when it's done to us.


China has an entire bureaucracy in that region denied to randomly cuffing innocent people.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LockeOak: Geotpf: LockeOak: RottenEggs: Fake news says New Zealand is delaying elections because of Covid .

The election has been delayed at the request of the opposition parties.

My understanding is that it was more like by mutual agreement.

Yes, obviously Labour had to agree. My understanding is that National and NZF wanted a two month delay, Labour offered two weeks, and they compromised at one month, which comported with advice from the electoral commission.


Thanks for the info . National news outlets here didn't provide much in the way of facts .
 
bfh0417
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I don't have much of a problem doing this to the farking nutballs in the US.


Ok, doomer.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Wrong thread... first time for me!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: some_beer_drinker: America could learn a thing or 2 from china

from TFA : "People who turned a blind eye [when Uyghurs] were treated in this way have just realised that they are not immune from the same problem," they said

Yeah, we're probably going to learn soon enough that the things we're ok with being done to other Americans we don't like is really unpleasant when it's done to us.


This!

I don't get the love for China other than most Farkers would literally eat a turd, if it could somehow be blamed on Trump.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxheck: I'm sorry... I'm a pussy lib who has been to Martha's Vinyard.

Yet I am able to wear a goddamn mask for 15 minutes on a store visit without it being a constitutinal crisis.

Anyone too wimpy to wear a mask on a grocery trip should think about our guys in MOPP gear, and go get farked. Repeatedly.


it's a tiny stretch to measure a career in the military under dangerous personal levels v a trip to Wal Mart.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Fact-check: America- Swift lockdown brought immediate partisan cries of "racism" because the liberal agenda required the spread of the virus."


Fact check:"I don't take responsibility at all.
Dude, he's not going to sleep with you. He is and has been a complete failure.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I can't think of a response much worse than the American decision to pass laws mandating masks then leaving it entirely up to minimum wage workers to enforce them at the personal risk of being assaulted or murdered.

[Fark user image image 720x588]


The entire "mandate" thing is bullshiat. In fact, I'll assume there will be lawsuits over just how much power a Governor has to insist on arbitrary mandates. Can we now be ordered to stay home and not work due to the flu? A nasty cold bring passed around?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And looters and vandalizing douchebags are free to roam without consequence because it's an election year.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: maxheck: I'm sorry... I'm a pussy lib who has been to Martha's Vinyard.

Yet I am able to wear a goddamn mask for 15 minutes on a store visit without it being a constitutinal crisis.

Anyone too wimpy to wear a mask on a grocery trip should think about our guys in MOPP gear, and go get farked. Repeatedly.

it's a tiny stretch to measure a career in the military under dangerous personal levels v a trip to Wal Mart.


Who exactly had a career in the military under dangerous personal levels?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bfh0417: And looters and vandalizing douchebags are free to roam without consequence because it's an election year.


Friend, I know that meme has cachet currently, but could you name a few instances?

There's this thing on AM radio where all sorts of crazy is going on, but there's not a lot of actual instances to back it up.

You wouldn't be some sort of AM radio sucker, would you?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Generation ZZZ. They're quick on the uptake. They were raised by machines instead of their dumbass parents and grandparents.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ironic isn't it? They call them Generation ZZZ, but they are the most woke generation since Reconstruction.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here's a question for the Sleeple:

What makes you think the Chinese haven't put the Covid-19 virus in to 4G and 3G technology already?

Ever hear of backwards compatability. If they can send a disease by cellphone or telephone wires, I suspect they can make it work with Windows.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lotta ooga booga yellow peril on FarKKK today.
Trumpty-poo need a little war to make sure he wins in November?
His little yap dogs sure seem to be yapping it up.
Screeching autistically about the scary yellow people and the scary black people and the scary libruls all day long.
I haven't seen the American Right so shiat-terrified since the late fifties - the last time their shiatty little world of hate was about to cave in on them.
Gardy loo, motherf**kers.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Here's a question for the Sleeple:

What makes you think the Chinese haven't put the Covid-19 virus in to 4G and 3G technology already?

Ever hear of backwards compatability. If they can send a disease by cellphone or telephone wires, I suspect they can make it work with Windows.


Why bother when Bill gates is going to put 5G in a needle and shoot everybody up with it? You're way behind the curve.
 
Todd300
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stop white knighting NZ, as remote and irrelevant as it is there should have been fewer cases.

Also, thank NZ for the anti mask derp.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.