 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   "As an emergency physician, I'm often asked about the coronavirus. When I was exposed and my tests kept coming back negative, even I wasn't sure what to think"   (huffpost.com) divider line
18
    More: Strange, Polymerase chain reaction, Health care, Type I and type II errors, Infection, Symptom, Disease, Symptoms, negative COVID-19 tests  
•       •       •

790 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 5:05 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"According to [a Johns Hopkins] study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, there was a 67% chance of patients receiving a false-negative if they were tested within four days of contracting the virus."

Soooooo....... flipping a coin is more reliable than the tests we use?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: "According to [a Johns Hopkins] study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, there was a 67% chance of patients receiving a false-negative if they were tested within four days of contracting the virus."

Soooooo....... flipping a coin is more reliable than the tests we use?


It takes years for testing to be accurate and even then test still come back with false negative and false positive
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The overall rate of false negatives for the average test used in the US is >20%, some are closer to 40%. That's without the early test/exposure problem talked about it TFA.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Didn't know what to think? Why wouldn't you be relieved? 170,000 (probably ~225,000) people have faked dying?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If the tests are this inaccurate, why bother testing at all?
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: "According to [a Johns Hopkins] study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, there was a 67% chance of patients receiving a false-negative if they were tested within four days of contracting the virus."

Soooooo....... flipping a coin is more reliable than the tests we use?


According to studies, 99% of statistics you read on the internet are pure bullshiat.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
JFC - Did she get paid by the word?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I used to roll lots of dice. Having weird stuff like 10D6 coming back all 1s wasn't unexpected even though it was a 17% chance of a 6 on 1D6, 3% of two 6s on 2D6 and so on. It was these sorts of results that soured me on dice.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Geotpf: If the tests are this inaccurate, why bother testing at all?


There are no false positives, only false negatives, so its still very useful.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It means you didn't get infected.

Just because someone gets exposed to a virus doesn't mean you get infected. If your immune system overcomes the initial exposure, you're not going to test positive for infection.

That's why initial viral load is so important to whether a person contracts the disease or not.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: "According to [a Johns Hopkins] study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, there was a 67% chance of patients receiving a false-negative if they were tested within four days of contracting the virus."

Soooooo....... flipping a coin is more reliable than the tests we use?


It's all dependent on the situation.
-Testing very early after exposure raises the risk of false positives.
-Using the rapid test instead of the longer PCR test raises the risk of false positives.
-Not swabbing correctly (just inside the nose instead of deep in the nasal cavity) raises the risk of false positives.

In the AIM study, the false negative rate was 38% on the first day of symptoms, dropping to 20% in the next few days.

The antibody test has a 70% false negative rate at 1 week after symptoms, decreasing to 10% at 3 weeks after symptoms.
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So is this anecdotal story supposed to offset all the widespread confirmed stories of false positives?
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So she doesn't believe the 5 nasal swabs, but the one antibody test she had (which are notoriously inaccurate) is gospel?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: "According to [a Johns Hopkins] study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, there was a 67% chance of patients receiving a false-negative if they were tested within four days of contracting the virus."

Soooooo....... flipping a coin is more reliable than the tests we use?


Um, no.

So there are true negatives, true positives, false negatives, and false positives, and that falls into sensitivity and specificity and You can read all about it on Wikipedia

If it is good at giving positives and not false positives, then it's useful to know that you do have Covid if you do test positive.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MilesTeg: So is this anecdotal story supposed to offset all the widespread confirmed stories of false positives?


No.  And not the widespread false negatives, either.

/don't vote for a stupid, grasping antivaxxer president, maybe you'll get a more responsive FDA next time, GOP
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: herp a derp


Oh, look, Team Antivax is weighing in.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It means you didn't get infected.

Just because someone gets exposed to a virus doesn't mean you get infected. If your immune system overcomes the initial exposure, you're not going to test positive for infection.

That's why initial viral load is so important to whether a person contracts the disease or not.


This.   And the human brain is an amazing thing.  If you believe hard enough you can make yourself have all kinds of physical symptoms.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Somat​i​c_symptom_disorder
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.