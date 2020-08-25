 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   In case you were wondering whether our government would ever again move toward full throated support of the Temperance Movement, the "official" guidance on how many drinks a "moderate" man should have a day is about to be lowered from 2 to 1   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
72
    More: Stupid, Alcoholic beverage, alcoholic drinks, Melissa Abbott, alcohol consumption, Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, New research, beverage consumer research firm, television shows  
•       •       •

467 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 12:05 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the Women's Christian Temperance Movement was in many ways the public face of the Klan back in the old days. So i makes sense that in these modern times where the GOP has replaced their old Dog Whistles of Racism with new and improved Fog Horns of Xenophobia, temperance would start to make a triumphant comeback, too.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm from Wisconsin. Good luck with that.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
lol nope
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
WTF. Thanks Bernie Bros
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One drink?

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, the Women's Christian Temperance Movement was in many ways the public face of the Klan back in the old days. So i makes sense that in these modern times where the GOP has replaced their old Dog Whistles of Racism with new and improved Fog Horns of Xenophobia, temperance would start to make a triumphant comeback, too.


Did you forget to insert "when anyone is looking that they can't intimidate into shutting up about it" right before temperance?
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1 drink per 20 minutes of drinking, right?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Real men don't keep count.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A good way to deny claims when the drunks start demanding treatment and new livers.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gonna need a bigger glass...

https://www.amazon.com/BigMouth-Inc-U​l​timate-Bottle-Glass/dp/B00BCQ4D9A
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: I'm from Wisconsin. Good luck with that.


Us too.

From my cold, dead hands
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
12 ounces of 80 proof Bourbon is "one drink"
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One glass of whiskey a day.

Okay, I'll just use a bigger glass.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Public health is all about balancing the strict scientific line that everyone should eat healthy all the time with the fact that that isn't going to happen :P
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: 12 ounces of 80 proof Bourbon is "one drink"


One smart for you, as I'm convinced we're on the right track.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: 12 ounces of 80 proof Bourbon is "one drink"


I like the cut of your jib
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
2 drinks isn't even a good start.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I usually had two drinks a day.  Two ounces of whiskey shortly before bed and sometimes an edible.  Only thing that would help me find sleep.

Since the pandemic, it's about 4 drinks a day and edibles/Vapes.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WTF. Thanks Bernie Bros


Do try to stay on topic.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We're going to need a bigger liver
 
Fark in the Wind
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I gave it up a few years ago. It's all good clean legal weed for me these days
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow. Those are Cannabevets numbers!
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd actually be very interested (as someone who wouldn't have to deal with it) what would happen if America's lifelong teetotal president actually tried to get his citizens to drink less booze.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They still exist...
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prohi​b​ition_Party
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's no bigger wine fan in all the Farks than I. I make biatchin' ass beer. I love a good cocktail.

I will defend all of that in a legal sense.

But we don't have to pretend it's good for us to love it, or to defend it. The science is pretty clear.

Back to the wort!
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Public health is all about balancing the strict scientific line that everyone should eat healthy all the time with the fact that that isn't going to happen :P


And not confusing "continuing to breathe" with "living".

Seriously, the USA has been on a neo-Prohibitionism kick since about 1980.  There are some signs that this is reversing, notably marijuana legalization, calls to reform drug laws, and a few studies suggesting that the 21 drinking age may do more harm than good, but out of those, only MJ legalization has made any headway.

It'll be interesting to see what happens with the 21 drinking age when self driving cars become commonplace, since drunk driving was ostensibly the reason for raising it to 21 in the first place.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: waxbeans: WTF. Thanks Bernie Bros

Do try to stay on topic.


?????
Are you reading the thread?
Temperance is happening because of trump and Trump is happening because Clinton didn't win and Clinton didn't win because people voted for Bernie maybe you need to keep up
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: I'd actually be very interested (as someone who wouldn't have to deal with it) what would happen if America's lifelong teetotal president actually tried to get his citizens to drink less booze.


Trump doesn't drink but he's tried to sell people booze
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
fark MADD but there are very good public health reasons to promote lower alcohol consumption. Conversely, something like 90% of the alcohol is consumed by the top 10% of drinkers so really it's that top category (e.g. Farkers) who could use interventions rather than namby-pamby recommendations.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: IRestoreFurniture: waxbeans: WTF. Thanks Bernie Bros

Do try to stay on topic.

?????
Are you reading the thread?
Temperance is happening because of trump and Trump is happening because Clinton didn't win and Clinton didn't win because people voted for Bernie maybe you need to keep up


Your bullshiat weak argument is weak.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sure, grant an exception, I'm all for it. On one condition: The U.S. agrees to also grant an exception and allow cannibals to be shipped by mail to Campobello Island in New Brunswick.

If the U.S. can't learn to compromise why should we?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lucky for me, one day lasts about 30 minutes, what with subby's mom's gravitational pull and all
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: IRestoreFurniture: waxbeans: WTF. Thanks Bernie Bros

Do try to stay on topic.

?????
Are you reading the thread?
Temperance is happening because of trump and Trump is happening because Clinton didn't win and Clinton didn't win because people voted for Bernie maybe you need to keep up


Did everyone get this?  Clinton lost because "people voted for Bernie"

This may or may not be a bookmark.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: halifaxdatageek: Public health is all about balancing the strict scientific line that everyone should eat healthy all the time with the fact that that isn't going to happen :P

And not confusing "continuing to breathe" with "living".

Seriously, the USA has been on a neo-Prohibitionism kick since about 1980.  There are some signs that this is reversing, notably marijuana legalization, calls to reform drug laws, and a few studies suggesting that the 21 drinking age may do more harm than good, but out of those, only MJ legalization has made any headway.

It'll be interesting to see what happens with the 21 drinking age when self driving cars become commonplace, since drunk driving was ostensibly the reason for raising it to 21 in the first place.


I can see the feds starting to prosecute marijuana usage again real hard soon.  As the federal government is getting fed up with states rebelling against the power of the FDA.  And when it comes, it will come down like a hammer because the federal government is incapable of any finesse.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
During COVID?  BWAHAHAHAHA.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Sure, grant an exception, I'm all for it. On one condition: The U.S. agrees to also grant an exception and allow cannibals to be shipped by mail to Campobello Island in New Brunswick.

If the U.S. can't learn to compromise why should we?


D'Oh, wrong thread.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Sure, grant an exception, I'm all for it. On one condition: The U.S. agrees to also grant an exception and allow cannibals to be shipped by mail to Campobello Island in New Brunswick.

If the U.S. can't learn to compromise why should we?


I guess I'll have to start raising Republican-fed Cannibals then. Could be a booming business in a few years.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: fark MADD ?


Or don't drink and drive?!?!?!??
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: halifaxdatageek: I'd actually be very interested (as someone who wouldn't have to deal with it) what would happen if America's lifelong teetotal president actually tried to get his citizens to drink less booze.

Trump doesn't drink but he's tried to sell people booze


He has something in common with Ron Jeremy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: waxbeans: IRestoreFurniture: waxbeans: WTF. Thanks Bernie Bros

Do try to stay on topic.

?????
Are you reading the thread?
Temperance is happening because of trump and Trump is happening because Clinton didn't win and Clinton didn't win because people voted for Bernie maybe you need to keep up

Your bullshiat weak argument is weak.


?????? How so??????
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
MAAD strikes again, this is what happens when large political organizations meet their goal and don't disband.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Did everyone get this?  Clinton lost because "people voted for Bernie"

This may or may not be a bookmark.


You think Bernie Bros got behind Clinton in the end? Nope.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: IRestoreFurniture: waxbeans: IRestoreFurniture: waxbeans: WTF. Thanks Bernie Bros

Do try to stay on topic.

?????
Are you reading the thread?
Temperance is happening because of trump and Trump is happening because Clinton didn't win and Clinton didn't win because people voted for Bernie maybe you need to keep up

Your bullshiat weak argument is weak.

?????? How so??????


I see.

Have a good day now.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The constant lowering of the drunk driving threshold is a backdoor way to re-impose temperance.

So many say they do not believe the government about anything. But they back the new temperance movement 110%.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: halifaxdatageek: I'd actually be very interested (as someone who wouldn't have to deal with it) what would happen if America's lifelong teetotal president actually tried to get his citizens to drink less booze.

Trump doesn't drink but he's tried to sell people booze


Haha fark, I forgot about that. He's had a lot of failed businesses, forgive me :P
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Tyrosine: Sure, grant an exception, I'm all for it. On one condition: The U.S. agrees to also grant an exception and allow cannibals to be shipped by mail to Campobello Island in New Brunswick.

If the U.S. can't learn to compromise why should we?

D'Oh, wrong thread.


Yeah, the American cannibals thread is over that way.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Years ago my doctor told me two to three beers a day was considered heavy drinking.
I always hated that question. "How much do you drink?". I don't farking know, it depends.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: The constant lowering of the drunk driving threshold is a backdoor way to re-impose temperance.

So many say they do not believe the government about anything. But they back the new temperance movement 110%.


Look, I love whiskey and beer.


But you know what you should never do?

Drink and drive.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: The constant lowering of the drunk driving threshold is a backdoor way to re-impose temperance.

So many say they do not believe the government about anything. But they back the new temperance movement 110%.


Dude. Just drink at home. WTF? This isn't complicated.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.