 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   The "35%" of lives saved by plasma was cherry picked out of the numerous post hoc analyzes and was "grossly misrepresented"   (nytimes.com) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Oxygen saturation, Blood, Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, Mayo Clinic, official people, Donald Trump, Hospital  
•       •       •

276 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 9:40 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Would a president actually do that? Have a press conference and then lie?"
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Would a president actually do that? Have a press conference and then lie?"


Only if it's a day ending in Y.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You're not being fair, subby. It's not a "gross misrepresentation" if you really, really want to believe it. It's a hopeful statement that could be borne out as true if enough people think positively about it. It's called Prayer Needs Positivity (PnP), although I'm not surprised that a neighsayer such as yourself isn't aware of how PnP works. But for a real-world example, think about an airplane. You probably like to go around telling people that airplanes stay in the air as a result of things like "lift" and "engines." But that's only partially true. It's also the collective positive thinking of all the passengers that keep each and every airplane flying. As long as the majority of the passengers are thinking positive thoughts (We will stay airborne. The plane won't crash. We will land safely.), then everything will work perfectly. But you get too many negative thoughts in the mix, that's when crashes happen. Some studies have shown that one negative thought can have as much impact on an outcome as 10 positive thoughts. So I would submit that if it turns out the this plasma treatment isn't actually effective, you should look no further than the mirror to discover the reason.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
unbounded optimism is naive and dangerous.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Show of hands, who thinks convalescent plasma treatment is a new invention?
Who thinks that medical science has little or no experience with treating numerous diseases with convalescent plasma in the past decades?
Who thinks that results of plasma treatment for Covid-19 will be remarkably different than results for other infections?

Good luck with that.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The FDA misrepresented the findings...

Trump is depressing, but what's even more depressing is the ease and completeness of him spreading his corruption through all of our institutions.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

snocone: Show of hands, who thinks convalescent plasma treatment is a new invention?
Who thinks that medical science has little or no experience with treating numerous diseases with convalescent plasma in the past decades?
Who thinks that results of plasma treatment for Covid-19 will be remarkably different than results for other infections?

Good luck with that.


Exactly.  It sounds like it was still useful under a certain number of cases, but the key point is that you need to get treatment in 72 hours.

Most people probably are still trying to treat it like the flu those first three days.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Still worth trying, but not a silver bullet. 

The only way to stop this thing is going to be an enforced lockdown until vaccines.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: snocone: Show of hands, who thinks convalescent plasma treatment is a new invention?
Who thinks that medical science has little or no experience with treating numerous diseases with convalescent plasma in the past decades?
Who thinks that results of plasma treatment for Covid-19 will be remarkably different than results for other infections?

Good luck with that.

Exactly.  It sounds like it was still useful under a certain number of cases, but the key point is that you need to get treatment in 72 hours.

Most people probably are still trying to treat it like the flu those first three days.


Or are still waiting for their test results to come back.  My SO got tested a month ago and it took 5 days for her to get results back.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Whoa whoa whoaaaaa, what about the results from using PLOSMUH?

That is what really matters!
 
standardeviation [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

snocone: Show of hands, who thinks convalescent plasma treatment is a new invention?
Who thinks that medical science has little or no experience with treating numerous diseases with convalescent plasma in the past decades?
Who thinks that results of plasma treatment for Covid-19 will be remarkably different than results for other infections?

Good luck with that.


Well, here's the thing. It doesn't work if you just give someone a bag of yellow juice and say  "YOU'RE ALL BETTER!". You need to do a couple things in order to make plasma an effective treatment for anything. First, you've got to identify the proteins and antibodies associated with the disease. Second, you've got to develop a fractionation method to specifically target them (unless they fall out in phase 1 or 2 normally), which can take a while because: You need to collect a ton of it to manufacture a single dose. And, you have to wait six months between collection and fractionation to ensure that your plasma pools are relatively clean.

Then, guess what if the antibodies fall out in phase one or two then you can't just collect those, you have to make a dose of IGG (Immune gamma globulin) and hope that enough people in the pool have the necessary antibodies to create an immunity. Now, let's say you're actively screening for COVID antibodies (which plasma companies have been doing since JANUARY) you can then start segregating out your high titer COVID plasma from the normal source stuff, but the immune response on COVID Is crazy short and your lucky to get three units before the donor titer levels fall off to a point where it's not worth collecting as a specialty anymore. And because it takes so long to manufacture, it'll probably be about December before we see a purified plasma product for COVID.

TLDR: COVID's difficult to nail down from a plasma perspective, and just giving someone a bag of plasma is about as effective as giving them a liter of saline unless they're immune compromised.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Analyzes" was "cherry picked" out of numerous potential English words like "cherry-picked" and "Analysis".

Internet grammar is ruining everything.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: The FDA misrepresented the findings...

Trump is depressing, but what's even more depressing is the ease and completeness of him spreading his corruption through all of our institutions.


The corruption began before Trump, unfortunately. They're just more blatant about it now.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You've got to be kidding me, no way.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.