(Chicago Sun-Times)   Jacob Blake's father says his son is paralyzed from the waist down   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
    Jacob Blake's father, Police brutality, Police officer, 29-year-old Black man  
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Please correct me if I'm wrong, but it looked like to me that the cop shot the guy in the back 6 or 7 times at near point-blank range.

I'm amazed he's even still breathing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well that will teach him to try and get into his car while black.
Meanwhile what can white guys armed to the teeth do while white?
Scream in cops faces. If Jacob had tried that he'd definitely be dead by now.
gannett-cdn.com
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Well that will teach him to try and get into his car while black.
Meanwhile what can white guys armed to the teeth do while white?
Scream in cops faces. If Jacob had tried that he'd definitely be dead by now.
gannett-cdn.com


It's going around that the cops had reason to believe that he was carrying a knife, was reaching into his vehicle for a gun, and in any case wasn't following commands. And the taser they had didn't work.

The state (Democratic administration) is investigating. I am very interested to find out how that turns out, but it will probably be a couple weeks.
 
AeAe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Well that will teach him to try and get into his car while black.
Meanwhile what can white guys armed to the teeth do while white?
Scream in cops faces. If Jacob had tried that he'd definitely be dead by now.
gannett-cdn.com


--
It wasn't from lack of trying on the part of the cop. He really wanted to kill Jacob.
 
xalres
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
To anyone trying to excuse what happened because "he should have listened to the cop", ask yourself if you'd be okay with a cop ventilating one of your loved ones for the same reason.

"Man, I'm sure going to miss my little brother Jake, he was an amazing person and a loving father to his kids, but the cop asked him to stop and he took a second too long. Oh well, whadayagonnado?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Honestly, im surprised they managed to hit him eight times.

Cops are horrible shots.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pdieten: Walker: Well that will teach him to try and get into his car while black.
Meanwhile what can white guys armed to the teeth do while white?
Scream in cops faces. If Jacob had tried that he'd definitely be dead by now.
gannett-cdn.com

It's going around that the cops had reason to believe that he was carrying a knife, was reaching into his vehicle for a gun, and in any case wasn't following commands. And the taser they had didn't work.

The state (Democratic administration) is investigating. I am very interested to find out how that turns out, but it will probably be a couple weeks.


Lots of things "go around" as soon as a Black man is shot by the cops. It's almost like racist people want to control the narrative with bullshiat when Black people are murdered.

Post sources or shut up.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Well that will teach him to try and get into his car while black.
Meanwhile what can white guys armed to the teeth do while white?
Scream in cops faces. If Jacob had tried that he'd definitely be dead by now.
gannett-cdn.com


Well that's obviously because as far as LEOs are concerned a white guy with a gun is a potential militia member ready to protect the homestead from the natives, whereas a black guy could just be Nat Turner re-incarnated.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: Please correct me if I'm wrong, but it looked like to me that the cop shot the guy in the back 6 or 7 times at near point-blank range.

I'm amazed he's even still breathing.


Well, in the cops defense, the guy was black.
 
Kuta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pdieten: Walker: Well that will teach him to try and get into his car while black.
Meanwhile what can white guys armed to the teeth do while white?
Scream in cops faces. If Jacob had tried that he'd definitely be dead by now.
gannett-cdn.com

It's going around that the cops had reason to believe that he was carrying a knife, was reaching into his vehicle for a gun, and in any case wasn't following commands. And the taser they had didn't work.

The state (Democratic administration) is investigating. I am very interested to find out how that turns out, but it will probably be a couple weeks.


THAT'S WHAT THEY ALWAYS SAY.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm still amazed by the line of thinking "Didn't listen to a cop? Better get shot a bunch of times" We've moved right past "feared for my life" and "bodily harm" and are now at "Pick up that can"
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pdieten: Walker: Well that will teach him to try and get into his car while black.
Meanwhile what can white guys armed to the teeth do while white?
Scream in cops faces. If Jacob had tried that he'd definitely be dead by now.
gannett-cdn.com

It's going around that the cops had reason to believe that he was carrying a knife, was reaching into his vehicle for a gun, and in any case wasn't following commands. And the taser they had didn't work.

The state (Democratic administration) is investigating. I am very interested to find out how that turns out, but it will probably be a couple weeks.


Seems like if the guy was going to his car to get a knife--3 cops might want to prevent him from doing that?
Not wait until he gets to the car and then open fire at his back.

Sounds like more cops that were sick the day they taught how not to murder people.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Old and busted: tasers as compliance tools

New hotness: bullets as compliance tools
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bigbadideasinaction: pdieten: Walker: Well that will teach him to try and get into his car while black.
Meanwhile what can white guys armed to the teeth do while white?
Scream in cops faces. If Jacob had tried that he'd definitely be dead by now.
gannett-cdn.com

It's going around that the cops had reason to believe that he was carrying a knife, was reaching into his vehicle for a gun, and in any case wasn't following commands. And the taser they had didn't work.

The state (Democratic administration) is investigating. I am very interested to find out how that turns out, but it will probably be a couple weeks.

Lots of things "go around" as soon as a Black man is shot by the cops. It's almost like racist people want to control the narrative with bullshiat when Black people are murdered.

Post sources or shut up.


Also....none of those reasons are a valid justification for shooting a guy in the back half a dozen times. Not saying you're wrong. Just saying that even if you WERE wrong....those statements are irrelevant.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xalres: To anyone trying to excuse what happened because "he should have listened to the cop", ask yourself if you'd be okay with a cop ventilating one of your loved ones for the same reason.

"Man, I'm sure going to miss my little brother Jake, he was an amazing person and a loving father to his kids, but the cop asked him to stop and he took a second too long. Oh well, whadayagonnado?"


Actually members of the GOP are actually that cold

My mom told me when I was a kid should never visit me in prison


I guess I should be glad she said that I never got myself sent to prison
 
Insain2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why is it the media has to fuel "Racism"????

I don't really care what colour the "Perp" is.......why should anyone???
 
