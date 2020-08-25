 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Meet Alexander Lukashenko's son Nikolai, a boy who's learning how to use AK-47s and is being groomed to become the King Joffrey of Belarus   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So he'll fark his sister and end up dead?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: So he'll fark his sister and end up dead?


That was his father. Joeffry was the result of such things
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Joffrey would rather kill girls than have sex with them.  He ended up dying of poison.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

somedude210: BizarreMan: So he'll fark his sister and end up dead?

That was his father. Joeffry was the result of such things


He did end up dead though didn't he?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does this mean they have a Tyrion puttering about somewhere?
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh dear Cthulhu, the little dictator spawn really does look like Joffrey.
I hope he has a smart dwarf to slap him around.

Because a spoiled kid getting slapped around by dwarves is always funny.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It didn't end well for Joffrey.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The dumpster familie's wet dream.
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alphax: Joffrey would rather kill girls than have sex with them.  He ended up dying of poison.


Well, poison is the preferred method in that region...
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does he have a grandfather to put him in his place?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BizarreMan: somedude210: BizarreMan: So he'll fark his sister and end up dead?

That was his father. Joeffry was the result of such things

He did end up dead though didn't he?


Via poison, but there was no sister farking
 
