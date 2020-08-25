 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   61% of all the counties in the U.S. have been visited by someone who attended Sturgis   (triblive.com) divider line
52
    More: Sick, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, South Dakota, public health departments, Barack Obama, Motorcycle rally, city of Sturgis, North Dakota, Epidemiology  
•       •       •

744 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So truck drivers hauling trailers full of motorcycles got around huh?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Literal plague rats.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn, that dude gets around.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more reason why states should close borders. Canada did it, it worked.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had visited a bar where health authorities later issued warnings - One-Eyed Jack's Saloon - but said he had not had any covid-19 symptoms. He discussed quarantining with his wife after he returned, but decided against it.

Yeah, I could see how quarantining might be inconvenient. Better to just infect everyone you come into contact with. Not like it's mandatory or anything.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: One more reason why states should close borders. Canada did it, it worked.


Outright banning travel between States would likely be found unconstitutional. Also, aside from Alaska and Hawaii, it would be really, really difficult for any State to enforce.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I read this and I just think of all the left plague rats that fled NYC after the lockdown order and spread the disease all over the country.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lolmao500: One more reason why states should close borders. Canada did it, it worked.


Canada couldn't keep asshole Americans out, why do you think state borders would work?

Personally I think massively infected states should have their borders closed to non essential travel and anyone crossing them illegally should be arrested, put into forced quarantine and their children taken away.
 
kumanoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FOR SALE- 2016 Harley-Davidson Fatboy. Black with blue accents, chrome.  Stock saddlebags. Helmet w/ mic included. $4000 OBO
Husband died after Sturgis. Moving to PC Beach & need cash.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Um, do you have a list of some of those other 39% counties?  The ones that didn't have Stugis visitors in them?
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, it's kind of an experiment like that one in Germany where they had a bunch of people come to a concert.  It's just like that, except for the tracking and testing of every participant.  But pretty much the same.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Their big mistake was calling it a "rally". If they would have just called it a "protest" then the virus couldn't have spread there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
????
Fine you went to the ralley. But you can't quarantine after? Wow. There's risk and then there is just stupid. WTF
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Um, do you have a list of some of those other 39% counties?  The ones that didn't have Stugis visitors in them?


Get an Interstate Highway map and go to where the lines don't.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ever notice that

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dwrash: I read this and I just think of all the left plague rats that fled NYC after the lockdown order and spread the disease all over the country.


Never smart your own comments. It's not a good look.

Makes you look like a troll.
 
jackandwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kumanoki: FOR SALE- 2016 Harley-Davidson Fatboy. Black with blue accents, chrome.  Stock saddlebags. Helmet w/ mic included. $4000 OBO
Husband died after Sturgis. Moving to PC Beach & need cash.


Unless it's beat to hell, she should ask more for that motorcycle than $4000.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: He had visited a bar where health authorities later issued warnings - One-Eyed Jack's Saloon - but said he had not had any covid-19 symptoms. He discussed quarantining with his wife after he returned, but decided against it.

Yeah, I could see how quarantining might be inconvenient. Better to just infect everyone you come into contact with. Not like it's mandatory or anything.


But... But...freedumbs!

Honestly it's not a hard or new concept.  It was known since the beginning you can be asymptomatic for up to 2 weeks, and now known you can be asymptomatic entirely.  If you break quarantine, you're saying you're ok killing someone.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Um, do you have a list of some of those other 39% counties?  The ones that didn't have Stugis visitors in them?


We could, but they all contain major universities so, really, the question is irrelevant.  It's the same difference.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kumanoki: Moving to PC Beach & need cash.


Perfect.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They're easy to spot. All Trump supporters
 
kumanoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jackandwater: kumanoki: FOR SALE- 2016 Harley-Davidson Fatboy. Black with blue accents, chrome.  Stock saddlebags. Helmet w/ mic included. $4000 OBO
Husband died after Sturgis. Moving to PC Beach & need cash.

Unless it's beat to hell, she should ask more for that motorcycle than $4000.


Eh. She's got the 100K insurance policy she hated that bike anyway. He always spent more time in the garage than he did with her.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: lolmao500: One more reason why states should close borders. Canada did it, it worked.

Canada couldn't keep asshole Americans out, why do you think state borders would work?


Well Trudeau is a weakling with zero guts to stand up to Trump. Surely some governors have more balls than him?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Extremely low death rate. Wouldn't worry about it unless your grandma rode there.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 542x655]

They're easy to spot. All Trump supporters


The cork on the fork is always a dead giveaway.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: He had visited a bar where health authorities later issued warnings - One-Eyed Jack's Saloon - but said he had not had any covid-19 symptoms. He discussed quarantining with his wife after he returned, but decided against it.

Yeah, I could see how quarantining might be inconvenient. Better to just infect everyone you come into contact with. Not like it's mandatory or anything.


I am amazed at the number of people who feel they can self-diagnosis if they are asymptomatic at the moment.

When leaving the in-laws after learning that they still are enjoying country buffets and how hard wearing a mask is, my FIL tried the card "do you think if we would invite you down if something wasn't right?"

we have to come up with another term for asymptomatic...it has too many vowels for people to understand, sounds too nerdy and liberal.   maybe "conceal carry covid"?
 
dbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: When leaving the in-laws after learning that they still are enjoying country buffets and how hard wearing a mask is, my FIL tried the card "do you think if we would invite you down if something wasn't right?"


Like all my neighbors on my cul-de-sac.  Everyone thinks that their own flirtations with contagion are not really dangerous.  It is going to be a long year.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dbaggins: .  It is going to be a long year.


For the living.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Ever notice that

[Fark user image 559x546]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Um, do you have a list of some of those other 39% counties?  The ones that didn't have Stugis visitors in them?


Look for communities underserved by tax accountants and dermatologists.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Godscrack: [Fark user image image 542x655]

They're easy to spot. All Trump supporters

The cork on the fork is always a dead giveaway.


Why's that?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yesterday it was 15 cases. And I heard here how that's no big deal, even at just one week out. Today it's 81, according to to the article.
 
Karne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Their big mistake was calling it a "rally". If they would have just called it a "protest" then the virus couldn't have spread there.


The big mistake is that nobody wore a mask at Sturgis...as opposed to almost everyone wearing masks at the protests. Ain't science something?!?!
 
Guairdean
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yet another reason to hate Harley riders.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gee, and yet cases are declining.

Go figure.

https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2020/​0​8/25/US-reports-fewer-than-40K-new-COV​ID-19-cases-for-2nd-day/4801598349617/​
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Shaggy_C: He had visited a bar where health authorities later issued warnings - One-Eyed Jack's Saloon - but said he had not had any covid-19 symptoms. He discussed quarantining with his wife after he returned, but decided against it.

Yeah, I could see how quarantining might be inconvenient. Better to just infect everyone you come into contact with. Not like it's mandatory or anything.

I am amazed at the number of people who feel they can self-diagnosis if they are asymptomatic at the moment.

When leaving the in-laws after learning that they still are enjoying country buffets and how hard wearing a mask is, my FIL tried the card "do you think if we would invite you down if something wasn't right?"

we have to come up with another term for asymptomatic...it has too many vowels for people to understand, sounds too nerdy and liberal.   maybe "conceal carry covid"?


Try Typhoid Mary, since the idiocy of the covidiots is precisely what she was up to, just she had been shown positive for the disease she was not displaying symptoms for.

But to explain, she was an asymptomatic carrier of the disease, and when told what minor steps to do to not give it to others (something most sane people would do naturally today, since IIRC a large part was to wash her hands after using the toilet) she ignored the science and refused to adjust her activities, resulting in the deaths attributed to her as she kept giving people typhoid.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Extremely low death rate. Wouldn't worry about it unless your grandma rode there.


As we all know, there are only two possible outcomes from COVID: death and complete recovery. Nobody who survives will develop myocarditis, pulmonary fibrosis, or ICU delirium and suffer effectively permanent side effects.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Gee, and yet cases are declining.

Go figure.

https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2020/0​8/25/US-reports-fewer-than-40K-new-COV​ID-19-cases-for-2nd-day/4801598349617/​


We've started (very slowly) reducing the number of tests conducted. All else being equal, I'd expect fewer confirmed cases if I reduced the number of tests conducted to confirm cases.
 
havocmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: lolmao500: One more reason why states should close borders. Canada did it, it worked.

Outright banning travel between States would likely be found unconstitutional. Also, aside from Alaska and Hawaii, it would be really, really difficult for any State to enforce.


Believe me, if we could close borders that easily, we would've stopped letting  southern Tennesseans into northern Alabama years ago.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: Harry Freakstorm: Um, do you have a list of some of those other 39% counties?  The ones that didn't have Stugis visitors in them?

Look for communities underserved by tax accountants and dermatologists.


Who's going to do your taxes and deduct that tummy lift now?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: He had visited a bar where health authorities later issued warnings - One-Eyed Jack's Saloon - but said he had not had any covid-19 symptoms. He discussed quarantining with his wife after he returned, but decided against it.

Yeah, I could see how quarantining might be inconvenient. Better to just infect everyone you come into contact with. Not like it's mandatory or anything.


You don't want all the other big tough biker dudes to think you're a pussy, do you?
 
g.fro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Hyjamon: Shaggy_C: He had visited a bar where health authorities later issued warnings - One-Eyed Jack's Saloon - but said he had not had any covid-19 symptoms. He discussed quarantining with his wife after he returned, but decided against it.

Yeah, I could see how quarantining might be inconvenient. Better to just infect everyone you come into contact with. Not like it's mandatory or anything.

I am amazed at the number of people who feel they can self-diagnosis if they are asymptomatic at the moment.

When leaving the in-laws after learning that they still are enjoying country buffets and how hard wearing a mask is, my FIL tried the card "do you think if we would invite you down if something wasn't right?"

we have to come up with another term for asymptomatic...it has too many vowels for people to understand, sounds too nerdy and liberal.   maybe "conceal carry covid"?

Try Typhoid Mary, since the idiocy of the covidiots is precisely what she was up to, just she had been shown positive for the disease she was not displaying symptoms for.

But to explain, she was an asymptomatic carrier of the disease, and when told what minor steps to do to not give it to others (something most sane people would do naturally today, since IIRC a large part was to wash her hands after using the toilet) she ignored the science and refused to adjust her activities, resulting in the deaths attributed to her as she kept giving people typhoid.


And she wound up living out the rest of her life imprisoned on North Brother Island in the East River. I'm not sure I see the similarity.
 
kumanoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Shaggy_C: He had visited a bar where health authorities later issued warnings - One-Eyed Jack's Saloon - but said he had not had any covid-19 symptoms. He discussed quarantining with his wife after he returned, but decided against it.

Yeah, I could see how quarantining might be inconvenient. Better to just infect everyone you come into contact with. Not like it's mandatory or anything.

I am amazed at the number of people who feel they can self-diagnosis if they are asymptomatic at the moment.

When leaving the in-laws after learning that they still are enjoying country buffets and how hard wearing a mask is, my FIL tried the card "do you think if we would invite you down if something wasn't right?"

we have to come up with another term for asymptomatic...it has too many vowels for people to understand, sounds too nerdy and liberal.   maybe "conceal carry covid"?


CSB incoming

This actually happened to me. After agonizing for months over whether to visit my grandparents in Florida (they are 88 and 90, respectively)  and not knowing whether we get the chance to see them again alive, my mother and I made the decision to drive 8 hours down to Ft. Myers with the kids in tow.

Now, aside from reducing the risk to 0 and just not going, we did everything to protect ourselves; multiple masks per person, antibacterial hand sanitizer, kids kept their hands together, no one touched surfaces without a baby wipe...we'd been tested for COVID before the trip and were clear.

We had a great three day visit with my grandparents and my Aunt Marilyn.

A week after we get home my mom calls me and tells me Aunt Marilyn had tested positive for COVID a few days after our trip. Come to find out she thought she just had her usual bout of bronchitis (she's a heavy smoker- think Patty and Selma from the Simpsons). She was ill the entire time we were there and even before we left for the trip.

So, pop the wife and kids in the car, go down to the testing site, wait four hours in the car, get stabbed, and wait an uncomfortable week to find out we were clear. All the while wondering if we'd done something wrong, if somehow we were the ones who'd brought it down to them.

No, it was because my dumb ass Aunt Marilyn was like, "Eh, I'll be fine...it's probably nothing." fark her. She's like the person who hides the zombie bite until inside the compound.

Now I don't  trust anyone to tell me they're taking precautions because everyone's assessment of risk is different.

/CSB
 
NINEv2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Ever notice that

[Fark user image image 559x546]


Need your juice?
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zeroman987: dwrash: I read this and I just think of all the left plague rats that fled NYC after the lockdown order and spread the disease all over the country.

Never smart your own comments. It's not a good look.

Makes you look like a troll.


lol.. believe what makes you feel better.

But seriously, we are unable to lock down borders, we are unable to stop interstate travel.  Police are not going to enforce a mandatory mask policy (too dangerous for them), they aren't going to arrest and put anyone in prison (too risky).. and no politician in their right mind is going to set up mandatory quarantine facilities.

This is all been turned into a political mess by politicians on both sides.. and you are too stupid to see it.

Absolutely nothing would be different under a Biden administration.. and it looks like we are going to get the opportunity to see it.
 
g.fro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

havocmike: Outshined_One: lolmao500: One more reason why states should close borders. Canada did it, it worked.

Outright banning travel between States would likely be found unconstitutional. Also, aside from Alaska and Hawaii, it would be really, really difficult for any State to enforce.

Believe me, if we could close borders that easily, we would've stopped letting  southern Tennesseans into northern Alabama years ago.


But doesn't that raise the IQ of both states?
 
irocu88
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yea...so...you are much more likely to die in one of those "peaceful protests" I keep hearing about.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Karne: The big mistake is that nobody wore a mask at Sturgis


Fark user imageView Full Size


Very few did. Mostly as a 'silly' photo-op meant as a joke.

Many don't realize, there was another big rally at Laconia in New Hampshire a couple weeks ago as well. Not as big as Sturgis, but many attended.

So you have those people spreading out all over the country too.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.