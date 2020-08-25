 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Meanwhile in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police do not appear to have complete control over the protesters in their city   (twitter.com) divider line
125
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

2118 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 8:19 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



125 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this will help the protests... somehow?  Right?
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you might call it a riot?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These aren't BLM protesters.  They *CAN'T* be.   I've been told by the best people that BLM is non-violent and doesn't riot, that they just protest peacefully.   These must be those right-wing infiltrators I keep hearing about that are doing this specifically to give BLM and Antifa a bad name.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was stupid and pointless.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading that Twitter thread is like listening outside the asylum door.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It bears repeating that you can't tell people that their lives are worth nothing and then expect them to respect your property rights.

The best way to prevent riots is for the police to stop killing people.  Or, at a minimum, when police kill without justification, justice should be swift.  If a non-officer had killed an unarmed man in similar circumstances, they would be behind bars already.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: These aren't BLM protesters.  They *CAN'T* be.   I've been told by the best people that BLM is non-violent and doesn't riot, that they just protest peacefully.   These must be those right-wing infiltrators I keep hearing about that are doing this specifically to give BLM and Antifa a bad name.


Yes, how dare they feel fury and outrage.

Lady in Canton tried to warn folks back in May "Y'all lucky we are asking for equality and not revenge"

Well..
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there's this video of a guy being shot by cops point black 7 times in the black.

And you guys are complaining someone stole a cop car in response?
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finders keepers.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protestors: Abolish the police
Also protestors : We're literally terrorists

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm really not sure if they've thought this through. The normal reaction of people watching all this is to think "We need more police."
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They usually leave them running because of all of the expensive computers and radios. They also usually leave the drivers door unlocked at the same time.

I wonder if they do the same thing with their tanks.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: And this will help the protests... somehow?  Right?


You mean firing rubber bullets and tear gas at peaceful protestors didn't calm things down!? Well now I'm all out of ideas!
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone leave the keys in it?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: And this will help the protests... somehow?  Right?


You know what would help the protests? If people had any hope that the cops who shot an unarmed guy in the back in front of his kids would catch a conviction for attempted murder (maybe with an "under color of law" add-on, just to drive the point home).

If the cops accepted that they can make mistakes, even fatal ones, and that the people they purportedly "protect" don't want the kind of "protection" the cops have been giving them, we may not be in a situation where two cops restraining one man felt they "had to" - and were legally justified in - shooting an unarmed man in the back.

What will help the protests is cops doing the job the way they're supposed to, not the way they're taught to.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee if only there was some way to prevent protests of shootings of unarmed black men.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: These aren't BLM protesters.  They *CAN'T* be.   I've been told by the best people that BLM is non-violent and doesn't riot, that they just protest peacefully.   These must be those right-wing infiltrators I keep hearing about that are doing this specifically to give BLM and Antifa a bad name.


You must really strongly feel that the police officer should face justice for shooting that man, right? I mean there's no way you could support the shooting if you so heavily oppose the results of that same shooting, could you?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: And this will help the protests... somehow?  Right?


REPARATIONS, ANGER, REASONS, ACAB, WAAAAAAAARRRRGAAAARRRRBBBBBLLLL

/this is what some people actually believe
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be one of those days around these here social media parts. The evil people have found their footing since the Floyd protests, so prepare for maximum hot takes accompanied by the smell of Trump brand hair grease and boot polish.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Protestors: Abolish the police
Also protestors : We're literally terrorists

[Fark user image image 425x671]

I'm really not sure if they've thought this through. The normal reaction of people watching all this is to think "We need more police."


Burning down the Black Wall Street of your town? Except this time, it's self inflicted.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
protesters...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They usually leave them running because of all of the expensive computers and radios. They also usually leave the drivers door unlocked at the same time.

I wonder if they do the same thing with their tanks.


There are systems available that allow you to leave a car running and remove the key, an interlock will kill the motor if the brake pedal is depressed before the key is reinserted. I'd expect it to be standard or a low-level option on police packages, though I don't know if they've updated that system for electronic keys/pushbutton ignitions.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: These aren't BLM protesters.  They *CAN'T* be.   I've been told by the best people that BLM is non-violent and doesn't riot, that they just protest peacefully.   These must be those right-wing infiltrators I keep hearing about that are doing this specifically to give BLM and Antifa a bad name.


You're not going to believe this, but these groups are made of up individuals.  They're not actually a unified single thing!

"Everything should be made as simple as possible, but no simpler." - Einstein

See also: false equivalence
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: It bears repeating that you can't tell people that their lives are worth nothing and then expect them to respect your property rights.

The best way to prevent riots is for the police to stop killing people.  Or, at a minimum, when police kill without justification, justice should be swift.  If a non-officer had killed an unarmed man in similar circumstances, they would be behind bars already.


Does indeed bear repeating.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Gee if only there was some way to prevent protests of shootings of unarmed black men.


Or at least prevent auto theft.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Voiceofreason01: Cythraul: And this will help the protests... somehow?  Right?

You mean firing rubber bullets and tear gas at peaceful protestors didn't calm things down!? Well now I'm all out of ideas!


I can understand the anger behind the protests.  But the longer the news media can turn to these violent incidences, even if they are isolated, the more a large portion of America that would support these protests are going to choose to ignore these protests.

As much as I would like to see a real change in the abuse of authority by law enforcement, I don't think these protests are going to result in much in the long run.   Because of things like this, a large portion of America has already written these protests off as a bunch of unorganized rabble.

Attack and criticize the messenger all you want. But I think you know as well as I do a year from now it's going to be business as usual when it comes to how the police treat the public.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: These aren't BLM protesters.  They *CAN'T* be.   I've been told by the best people that BLM is non-violent and doesn't riot, that they just protest peacefully.   These must be those right-wing infiltrators I keep hearing about that are doing this specifically to give BLM and Antifa a bad name.


Well, we'll know they're Trump supporters if they drive the car into a crowd...
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hypothetically speaking, I wonder what the best way to disable the GPS on a vehicle of a similar make and model would be?
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Protestors: Abolish the police
Also protestors : We're literally terrorists

[Fark user image image 425x671]

I'm really not sure if they've thought this through. The normal reaction of people watching all this is to think "We need more police."


It says arsonists not protestors, are we sure it wasn't the police that set this fire?

I mean since they enjoyed trying to frame people for them starting fires in their own buildings maybe they decided to branch out from shooting unarmed black men and go back to the tradition of firebombing black neighborhoods.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: It bears repeating that you can't tell people that their lives are worth nothing and then expect them to respect your property rights.


Yeah, I'm sure the Danish Brotherhood folks were telling folks that their lives are worthless and got what they deserved:
i.redd.itView Full Size


You just know this church downtown *hates* black people:

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


Used cars: Cancelled.

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


Everyone knows cell phones are racist.

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


Can't spell "Italian Food" without "ANTIFA"

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernLuddite: Hypothetically speaking, I wonder what the best way to disable the GPS on a vehicle of a similar make and model would be?


It's a simple switch in the trunk behind one of the side felt covers protecting the twilight/bulb socket.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: IndyJohn: It bears repeating that you can't tell people that their lives are worth nothing and then expect them to respect your property rights.

Yeah, I'm sure the Danish Brotherhood folks were telling folks that their lives are worthless and got what they deserved:
[i.redd.it image 850x1131]

You just know this church downtown *hates* black people:

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x500]

Used cars: Cancelled.

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x500]

Everyone knows cell phones are racist.

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x1000]

Can't spell "Italian Food" without "ANTIFA"

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 640x480]


Gee if only there was some way to prevent this from happening. Guess we just can't stop shooting unarmed guys. There's no way to prevent it, right?
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Well, there's this video of a guy being shot by cops point black 7 times in the black.

And you guys are complaining someone stole a cop car in response?


Conservatives when a woman runs for President: "IM GOING TO VOTE FROM THE ROOFTOPS!!1!"

Conservatives when black people protest being murdered in the street by police: "But why are they so mad though?"
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Attack and criticize the messenger all you want. But I think you know as well as I do a year from now it's going to be business as usual when it comes to how the police treat the public.


It's business as usual right now.

Yes, there is a feedback loop.  But if there is any possibility of breaking that loop it's probably at the "don't kill unarmed black folks stage," not the "don't riot stage."
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw an article that white support for BLM is lagging. Read this thread and apply as many thinking emojis as you find appropriate.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Democratic plan for America achieved initial implementation in Kenosha.  A mob on every street and fires in every business, comrades!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: /knock yourselves out, kneel


Yeah the folks who lost their mind over kneeling I hope learn a lesson here.  I said from the get go to quit whining over a peaceful protest and I was only comparing it to blocking traffic.  IMO if all that comes out of this is a little perspective it'll be worthwhile but only because my shiat hasn't been trashed yet.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: Saw an article that white support for BLM is lagging. Read this thread and apply as many thinking emojis as you find appropriate.


Guess since someone set fires we'll just have to support cops shooting unarmed people.

What an odd choice to make, but you do you
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Voiceofreason01: Cythraul: And this will help the protests... somehow?  Right?

You mean firing rubber bullets and tear gas at peaceful protestors didn't calm things down!? Well now I'm all out of ideas!

I can understand the anger behind the protests.  But the longer the news media can turn to these violent incidences, even if they are isolated, the more a large portion of America that would support these protests are going to choose to ignore these protests.

As much as I would like to see a real change in the abuse of authority by law enforcement, I don't think these protests are going to result in much in the long run.   Because of things like this, a large portion of America has already written these protests off as a bunch of unorganized rabble.

Attack and criticize the messenger all you want. But I think you know as well as I do a year from now it's going to be business as usual when it comes to how the police treat the public.


You act as though the peaceful protests have done any good.  Peaceful protest is good, but to get change, you need both that and hardliners.  The peaceful protesters need to have someone they can point to and say "look, you can deal with us or you can deal with them."  Black people have been peacefully protesting for years, for decades, and this crap is still a daily/weekly occurrence.  People wringing their hands over how of course they wish they could oppose a culture of regular murder, if only the protesters were more peaceful, are the people who never did anything to support the peaceful protesters.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: These aren't BLM protesters.  They *CAN'T* be.   I've been told by the best people that BLM is non-violent and doesn't riot, that they just protest peacefully.   These must be those right-wing infiltrators I keep hearing about that are doing this specifically to give BLM and Antifa a bad name.


You weren't told that. You heard that, but that speaks more to your mind than anything else.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: ColonelCathcart: /knock yourselves out, kneel

Yeah the folks who lost their mind over kneeling I hope learn a lesson here.  I said from the get go to quit whining over a peaceful protest and I was only comparing it to blocking traffic.  IMO if all that comes out of this is a little perspective it'll be worthwhile but only because my shiat hasn't been trashed yet.


Note: I was never against kneeling, especially when you work for a de facto monopoly who has a government mandate to exist (the NFL) so abridging the player's right to speech (as long as it didn't interfere with the game) is not something the NFL should be able to do.

/also Kaepernick is better than many starters in the league right now (looking at you Cam Newton and Dak Prescott) - so he should be playing
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Cheesehead_Dave: IndyJohn: It bears repeating that you can't tell people that their lives are worth nothing and then expect them to respect your property rights.

Yeah, I'm sure the Danish Brotherhood folks were telling folks that their lives are worthless and got what they deserved:
[i.redd.it image 850x1131]

You just know this church downtown *hates* black people:

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x500]

Used cars: Cancelled.

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x500]

Everyone knows cell phones are racist.

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x1000]

Can't spell "Italian Food" without "ANTIFA"

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 640x480]

Gee if only there was some way to prevent this from happening. Guess we just can't stop shooting unarmed guys. There's no way to prevent it, right?


Nobody is saying that police shooting people in the back isn't the root cause here. But how exactly is literally destroying the Dinosaur Museum going to be the thing that brings about change? How is torching some 70-year-old's mattress store going to help? I'm all in favor of protesting; 200+ cars driving down from Milwaukee to start a riot and burn down a city is just going to turn people against you.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umbrella man and his friends really get around...
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Nobody is saying that police shooting people in the back isn't the root cause here. But how exactly is literally destroying the Dinosaur Museum going to be the thing that brings about change? How is torching some 70-year-old's mattress store going to help? I'm all in favor of protesting; 200+ cars driving down from Milwaukee to start a riot and burn down a city is just going to turn people against you.


Exactly.

Once they started to damage property they lost all credibility.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Links to people apparently trying to encourage police militarization in Kenosha.

https://twitter.com/venturareport/sta​t​us/1298157578812350464?s=21

https://twitter.com/venturareport/sta​t​us/1298165280292646913?s=21

https://twitter.com/venturareport/sta​t​us/1298156229320212484?s=21

https://twitter.com/venturareport/sta​t​us/1298141314849083392?s=21

https://twitter.com/venturareport/sta​t​us/1298101892212547585?s=21

https://twitter.com/venturareport/sta​t​us/1298090659971313665?s=21

https://twitter.com/venturareport/sta​t​us/1298033962154176513?s=21

https://twitter.com/livesmattershow/s​t​atus/1297782770748579840?s=21

https://twitter.com/juliebosman/statu​s​/1298121675507142656?s=21

https://twitter.com/juliebosman/statu​s​/1298124028742373379?s=21

https://twitter.com/bgonthescene/stat​u​s/1298159726480564226?s=21

https://twitter.com/bgonthescene/stat​u​s/1298150725269192704?s=21

https://twitter.com/bgonthescene/stat​u​s/1298149661644132353?s=21

https://twitter.com/bgonthescene/stat​u​s/1298126854340190208?s=21

https://twitter.com/orwellngoode/stat​u​s/1297921550226804737?s=21

https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/​1​297810240222539776?s=21

https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/​1​297786702946172929?s=21
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: IndyJohn: It bears repeating that you can't tell people that their lives are worth nothing and then expect them to respect your property rights.

Yeah, I'm sure the Danish Brotherhood folks were telling folks that their lives are worthless and got what they deserved:
[i.redd.it image 850x1131]

You just know this church downtown *hates* black people:

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x500]

Used cars: Cancelled.

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x500]

Everyone knows cell phones are racist.

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x1000]

Can't spell "Italian Food" without "ANTIFA"

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 640x480]


You must hate that cop that shot the guy, you must really want him to face justice for it, right?

Or I suppose you could be like so many republicans out there who STRONGLY support the acts that directly cause this kind of civil unrest that they 'claim' to detest.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops can take my car if I'm suspected of committing a crime, seems like the citizens are taking a page out of their playbook to me.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: a year from now it's going to be business as usual when it comes to how the police treat the public.


A year from now? 

George Floyd was murdered on May 25. Jacob Blake was shot on August 24. That's three months. 

In the span of those three months, more unarmed Americans have been murdered and brutalized by the police. 

There's a problem.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: cameroncrazy1984: Cheesehead_Dave: IndyJohn: It bears repeating that you can't tell people that their lives are worth nothing and then expect them to respect your property rights.

Yeah, I'm sure the Danish Brotherhood folks were telling folks that their lives are worthless and got what they deserved:
[i.redd.it image 850x1131]

You just know this church downtown *hates* black people:

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x500]

Used cars: Cancelled.

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x500]

Everyone knows cell phones are racist.

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x1000]

Can't spell "Italian Food" without "ANTIFA"

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 640x480]

Gee if only there was some way to prevent this from happening. Guess we just can't stop shooting unarmed guys. There's no way to prevent it, right?

Nobody is saying that police shooting people in the back isn't the root cause here. But how exactly is literally destroying the Dinosaur Museum going to be the thing that brings about change? How is torching some 70-year-old's mattress store going to help? I'm all in favor of protesting; 200+ cars driving down from Milwaukee to start a riot and burn down a city is just going to turn people against you.


Meaning it's going to make people support cops shooting unarmed people?

Like I said, you do you, but that's an odd choice to make
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Cheesehead_Dave: Nobody is saying that police shooting people in the back isn't the root cause here. But how exactly is literally destroying the Dinosaur Museum going to be the thing that brings about change? How is torching some 70-year-old's mattress store going to help? I'm all in favor of protesting; 200+ cars driving down from Milwaukee to start a riot and burn down a city is just going to turn people against you.

Exactly.

Once they started to damage property they lost all credibility.


Okay, so you're going on record with "property is more important than people," then?  If your argument is that destroying property can cause "stop murdering us" to lose all credibility, that's really the only interpretation available.
 
Displayed 50 of 125 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.