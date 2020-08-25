 Skip to content
 
(Daily Express)   An alien squirrel found on Mars by NASA rover is just more evidence that Fark and its rodents are more advanced at trying to conquer the universe than previously thought (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alien squirrel? Sounds like a cheesy sci-fi film.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lots of nut trees on Mars
Fark user imageView Full Size

SQUIRREL!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I want to believe
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Alien squirrel? Sounds like a cheesy sci-fi film.


or a really good porno.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pareidolia. Easiest explanation.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parei​d​olia
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Pareidolia. Easiest explanation.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pareid​olia


Well, yeah. But where's the fun in that?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You do of course realize that "alien squirrel" is an anagram of "REELS IN QUAIL'R", right?

/Hell, even I don't know what that's supposed to mean.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A Red Squirrel no doubt.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, this is great news! These nutters are behaving as they normally do.
This may be the only normal in this year of insanity.  I'll sleep better tonight for this.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mr Waring said: "This might have been the big historical announcement that NASA was supposed to make, however, they decided life on Mars was a secret worth keeping since they don't want China or Russia to beat America to Mars

That makes no sense. Even finding plant life or small creatures on Mars would cause NASA's budget to get its ass to Mars to significantly increase.

Oh why am I even bothering to analyze the logic behind the statements of this fruitcake?
 
rs_joe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ahhh... Scott C. Waring, my favorite mentally ill ex-partiot youtuber. He has years of these videos on youtube. When I am down and not feeling normal I just watch a few of his videos and I say to myself, "well at least I ab not that crazy."
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Mr Waring said: "This might have been the big historical announcement that NASA was supposed to make, however, they decided life on Mars was a secret worth keeping since they don't want China or Russia to beat America to Mars

That makes no sense. Even finding plant life or small creatures on Mars would cause NASA's budget to get its ass to Mars to significantly increase.

Oh why am I even bothering to analyze the logic behind the statements of this fruitcake?


Or it may actually decrease it.

Why?

Because you don't want to Fark with it.  You don't want to introduce potential Earth diseases.  Might not matter, but then again it just might.
 
mikey15
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wouldn't the Rover be alien
and the Squirrel be indigenous

Just a thought.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The balls it took to write this story.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: You do of course realize that "alien squirrel" is an anagram of "REELS IN QUAIL'R", right?

/Hell, even I don't know what that's supposed to mean.


IRE NEAR QUILLS. This "author" clearly opposes antiquated writing styles and implements.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: lots of nut trees on Mars
[Fark user image 850x621]
SQUIRREL!


So that's why Marvin the Martian needed the bazooka.

Squirrel huntin'.

The conclusion is inevitable. Humans are from Mars, especially the Sons of the Soil.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Disney and their viral marketing of the MCU are getting out of hand. I don't think this is is the best way to handle Squirrel Girls introduction
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: SirEattonHogg: Mr Waring said: "This might have been the big historical announcement that NASA was supposed to make, however, they decided life on Mars was a secret worth keeping since they don't want China or Russia to beat America to Mars

That makes no sense. Even finding plant life or small creatures on Mars would cause NASA's budget to get its ass to Mars to significantly increase.

Oh why am I even bothering to analyze the logic behind the statements of this fruitcake?

Or it may actually decrease it.

Why?

Because you don't want to Fark with it.  You don't want to introduce potential Earth diseases.  Might not matter, but then again it just might.


Just wear a cloth mask and you will be fine.

Besides I think that's Taylor Swift.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Great chariot of Satan
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: SirEattonHogg: Mr Waring said: "This might have been the big historical announcement that NASA was supposed to make, however, they decided life on Mars was a secret worth keeping since they don't want China or Russia to beat America to Mars

That makes no sense. Even finding plant life or small creatures on Mars would cause NASA's budget to get its ass to Mars to significantly increase.

Oh why am I even bothering to analyze the logic behind the statements of this fruitcake?

Or it may actually decrease it.

Why?

Because you don't want to Fark with it.  You don't want to introduce potential Earth diseases.  Might not matter, but then again it just might.


If the US didn't go, its competitors would want to go.  Or even private companies.   The curiousity to see and study such creatures or life forms would be overwhelming.

Also, at this point, we would initially or at a bare minimum send more robot probes to see what's up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 850x850]


Did you know that the woman who vocies Sandy Cheeks is married to the man who voices, er, I don't remember.

It's a fact!

Also, Sandy Cheeks is a Texan squirrel. Coincidence? There is no such thing.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Enhance 224 to 176. Enhance. Stop. Move in. Stop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Check out Cheeks' other voice work here:  more proof that there is a gigantic cover-up and hoax.

Carolyn Laurence on Wikipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carolyn​_​Lawrence

(I will vouch for the Giant Hoax. I made that one up myself, just like Trump and the GOP's fear-mongering about Election fraud.)
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: dittybopper: SirEattonHogg: Mr Waring said: "This might have been the big historical announcement that NASA was supposed to make, however, they decided life on Mars was a secret worth keeping since they don't want China or Russia to beat America to Mars

That makes no sense. Even finding plant life or small creatures on Mars would cause NASA's budget to get its ass to Mars to significantly increase.

Oh why am I even bothering to analyze the logic behind the statements of this fruitcake?

Or it may actually decrease it.

Why?

Because you don't want to Fark with it.  You don't want to introduce potential Earth diseases.  Might not matter, but then again it just might.

Just wear a cloth mask and you will be fine.

Besides I think that's Taylor Swift.


It's a hamster.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a loon. That's no squirrel.

It's plainly a bunny beneath an extra-large pancake.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hoax, hoax, hoax, hoax, hoax, hoax, hoax, hoax ... if you say it often enough the word loses all meaning, just like with Trump and the Goopers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: [Fark user image 425x268]
What a loon. That's no squirrel.

It's plainly a bunny beneath an extra-large pancake.


You win. Sadly, the Internets are broken with all this Truthiness.
 
