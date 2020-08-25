 Skip to content
(Greenwich Time) George Orwell's nightmare is coming true, the facial recognition revolution for farmyard animals will most likely cause angst among the furries
kdawg7736
2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
2 hours ago  
The worst mistake clowns ever made was registering their faces with a central agency. I hope furries never go down that path.
 
MattytheMouse
1 hour ago  
Hi, I'm Matty.

I didn't read the article. I just got a phone alert that "furries" were in a headline and I showed up because it's expected of me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse
1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 480x720]


Anyway I gotta go into a doctor's appointment to get my bronchitis looked at. So I'm gonna leave y'all with a reminder that Kanga is a total MILF and that facial recognition cams can't recognize your fursuits, yet! 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
For pigs, it's more difficult because pigs all look the same

Chinese:
Fark user imageView Full Size

French:
Fark user imageView Full Size

America:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not much to disagree with there.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 480x720]

Anyway I gotta go into a doctor's appointment to get my bronchitis looked at. So I'm gonna leave y'all with a reminder that Kanga is a total MILF and that facial recognition cams can't recognize your fursuits, yet! [Fark user image image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
50 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 480x720]

Anyway I gotta go into a doctor's appointment to get my bronchitis looked at. So I'm gonna leave y'all with a reminder that Kanga is a total MILF and that facial recognition cams can't recognize your fursuits, yet! [Fark user image 425x566]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
46 minutes ago  
Nightmare? What was so bad about it?

/A pig.
 
elgrancerdo
42 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 480x720]

Anyway I gotta go into a doctor's appointment to get my bronchitis looked at. So I'm gonna leave y'all with a reminder that Kanga is a total MILF and that facial recognition cams can't recognize your fursuits, yet! [Fark user image 425x566]


Ok, if you say so.  There are real furries out there, not imaginary, that will Kanga a run for her money
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
36 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: MattytheMouse: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 480x720]

Anyway I gotta go into a doctor's appointment to get my bronchitis looked at. So I'm gonna leave y'all with a reminder that Kanga is a total MILF and that facial recognition cams can't recognize your fursuits, yet! [Fark user image 425x566]

Ok, if you say so.  There are real furries out there, not imaginary, that will Kanga a run for her money
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 332x512]
[i.imgur.com image 640x960]


You're just a step away from this:
Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube HNMq8XS4LhE
 
Glitchwerks
34 minutes ago  
Paging Space Marines to thread.

Thread is unclean, repeat, thread is unclean.
 
foo monkey
34 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Hi, I'm Matty.

I didn't read the article. I just got a phone alert that "furries" were in a headline and I showed up because it's expected of me.
[Fark user image image 425x476]


I'm only here to make sure you're ok.
 
American-Irish eyes
34 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: MattytheMouse: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 480x720]

Anyway I gotta go into a doctor's appointment to get my bronchitis looked at. So I'm gonna leave y'all with a reminder that Kanga is a total MILF and that facial recognition cams can't recognize your fursuits, yet! [Fark user image 425x566]

Ok, if you say so.  There are real furries out there, not imaginary, that will Kanga a run for her money
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 332x512]
[i.imgur.com image 640x960]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
32 minutes ago  

Slypork: elgrancerdo: MattytheMouse: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 480x720]

Anyway I gotta go into a doctor's appointment to get my bronchitis looked at. So I'm gonna leave y'all with a reminder that Kanga is a total MILF and that facial recognition cams can't recognize your fursuits, yet! [Fark user image 425x566]

Ok, if you say so.  There are real furries out there, not imaginary, that will Kanga a run for her money
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 332x512]
[i.imgur.com image 640x960]

You're just a step away from this:
[YouTube video: Thanks, Smokey!]


That is so farking wrong and hilarious.
 
MattytheMouse
31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: MattytheMouse: Hi, I'm Matty.

I didn't read the article. I just got a phone alert that "furries" were in a headline and I showed up because it's expected of me.
[Fark user image image 425x476]

I'm only here to make sure you're ok.


I got some antibodies for my bronchitis! Despite my bronchitis, we're just happy it's not the other coughing illness that's going around!
 
MattytheMouse
29 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Paging Space Marines to thread.

Thread is unclean, repeat, thread is unclean.


I've got bad news for you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
28 minutes ago  
Sounds like a very high tech solution to a very very simple problem. Remember, you can also put almost any chip you want into the tag.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
28 minutes ago  
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI

Viva la revolution.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
27 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Hi, I'm Matty.

I didn't read the article. I just got a phone alert that "furries" were in a headline and I showed up because it's expected of me.
[Fark user image image 425x476]


I'm only here to see what you were going to say.
 
Glitchwerks
26 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Glitchwerks: Paging Space Marines to thread.

Thread is unclean, repeat, thread is unclean.

I've got bad news for you.
[Fark user image 425x592]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
26 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 480x720]

Anyway I gotta go into a doctor's appointment to get my bronchitis looked at. So I'm gonna leave y'all with a reminder that Kanga is a total MILF and that facial recognition cams can't recognize your fursuits, yet! [Fark user image 425x566]


You Say Run Goes with Everything - The Tigger Movie
Youtube B0ENWKsA7j4


Normally I'd be down for some up and down, but the only cure for any bounce related maladies I need is the Tigger movie set to You Say Run.
 
brainlordmesomorph
26 minutes ago  
"George Orwell's nightmare is coming true, the facial recognition revolution for farmyard animals will most likely cause angst among the furries"

A list of things that cause angst to furries would probably be a very long and complex matter.
 
BgJonson79
24 minutes ago  
When are the Scottish dating sites gonna jump on the bandwagon for this?
 
MattytheMouse
23 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: MattytheMouse: Hi, I'm Matty.

I didn't read the article. I just got a phone alert that "furries" were in a headline and I showed up because it's expected of me.
[Fark user image image 425x476]

I'm only here to see what you were going to say.


I hope I didn't disappoint.
 
dothemath
20 minutes ago  
"If you'll just follow the others into the showers you'll be instructed on where to pick up your 100 new instagram followers..."
 
waxbeans
18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: For pigs, it's more difficult because pigs all look the same

Chinese:
[Fark user image image 590x590]
French:
[Fark user image image 590x382]
America:
[Fark user image image 590x215]

Not much to disagree with there.


That's disturbing
 
zeroflight222
17 minutes ago  
That could be interesting to develop (as tech progresses) to automate helping identify animals that could be sick before we normally spot them.  Catalogue their baseline (and changes over time) then comparing new images against those, looking for signs that could normally be easily missed.  Looking at behavior patterns.  Taking thermal scans looking for disease.  Etc.
 
kbronsito
17 minutes ago  
Won't this actually help stop Orwell's nightmare about farm animals rising up to take over the world?
 
waxbeans
17 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: MattytheMouse: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 480x720]

Anyway I gotta go into a doctor's appointment to get my bronchitis looked at. So I'm gonna leave y'all with a reminder that Kanga is a total MILF and that facial recognition cams can't recognize your fursuits, yet! [Fark user image 425x566]

Ok, if you say so.  There are real furries out there, not imaginary, that will Kanga a run for her money
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 332x512]
[i.imgur.com image 640x960]


Sign me up
 
Salmon
13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: elgrancerdo: MattytheMouse: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 480x720]

Anyway I gotta go into a doctor's appointment to get my bronchitis looked at. So I'm gonna leave y'all with a reminder that Kanga is a total MILF and that facial recognition cams can't recognize your fursuits, yet! [Fark user image 425x566]

Ok, if you say so.  There are real furries out there, not imaginary, that will Kanga a run for her money
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 332x512]
[i.imgur.com image 640x960]

Sign me up


damn straight, sister.
 
waxbeans
12 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Slypork: elgrancerdo: MattytheMouse: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 480x720]

Anyway I gotta go into a doctor's appointment to get my bronchitis looked at. So I'm gonna leave y'all with a reminder that Kanga is a total MILF and that facial recognition cams can't recognize your fursuits, yet! [Fark user image 425x566]

Ok, if you say so.  There are real furries out there, not imaginary, that will Kanga a run for her money
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 332x512]
[i.imgur.com image 640x960]

You're just a step away from this:
[YouTube video: Thanks, Smokey!]

That is so farking wrong and hilarious.


I read one time that STD only exist because of cross species sex
 
dothemath
11 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image 850x456]


I think we all can agree by now that social media has been a disaster.
It makes almost everyone feel either jealous, lonely or depressed and for the few beautiful people who manage to get some enjoyment out of it that feeling is only momentary and soon replaced by an empty longing for more.
 
bonzo.deep
10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Sounds like a very high tech solution to a very very simple problem. Remember, you can also put almost any chip you want into the tag.

[Fark user image image 762x988]


They already do. I have a friend who is a dairy farmer. Each cow is chipped so the robotic milking machines know where each udder is.
 
what the cat dragged in
4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: For pigs, it's more difficult because pigs all look the same

Chinese:
[Fark user image image 590x590]
French:
[Fark user image image 590x382]
America:
[Fark user image image 590x215]

Not much to disagree with there.


All animals is equal, some more equal than others.
 
what the cat dragged in
less than a minute ago  
This very thing is one of the topics of the new Netflix series 'Connected'. Yes, pig facial recognition, and yes, reading pig moods.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.