 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Blog Toronto)   Men. Still undecided on a bathing suit this season? Never fear. The Brokini is here   (blogto.com) divider line
55
    More: Stupid, A Great Way to Care, Bikini, Swimsuit, One-piece swimsuit, Thong, Unitard, Toplessness, Sea bathing  
•       •       •

1843 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 8:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks more like a one piece than a bikini.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Looks more like a one piece than a bikini.


And, so they decided to call it a brokini.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brokini...for when a banana hammock doesn't seem douchie enough.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been done already
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: [nypost.com image 618x410]


Very nice!
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just mentioning to a friend that the singlet never made the jump to mainstream and here we are.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And fred flintstone came to mind.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarzan never looked so FABULOUS!!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah. Swim trunks are good enough. Just have to find some that aren't too tight around my thighs.
 
kumanoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd wear it if they made it in solid colors.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Brokini...for when a banana hammock doesn't seem douchie enough.



The patterns and colors in the two examples pictured doesn't help either
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the best ate the wrong Canadian.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear, damnit. Bear
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it April 1'st already?
/way to represent Toronto
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a man-hammock
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: [nypost.com image 618x410]


Very nice.

Does it make things hang like a wizard sleeve?
 
alice_600
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Nah. Swim trunks are good enough. Just have to find some that aren't too tight around my thighs.


Learn to sew! It's not that hard to make swim trunks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Either someone's' smuggling grapes or they're padding the package.

The lady's expression says it all.  And the inflatable killer whale says you're a fun guy who enjoys having no social life.
 
cob2f
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
On the plus side, you wouldn't worry about your swim trunks coming off. It also looks like there's none of that awful mesh lining, so it might be more comfortable. On the minus side, the name, the patterns.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also, if you still haven't decided on a bathing suit by late August, you've royally farked up.

/Just wear whatever you already have like the rest of us
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
toejam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've never had the desire to be that cruel to other people.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess the name SpeedOMGwhatamiwearing? was taken.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"It's real in the sense we spent $5k on it and we're about to have 250 of them sitting in my parent's garage for the next five years."

A fool and his money are soon departed.
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stop trying to make asymmetric tan lines a thing!
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
that's going to leave a mark...
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image image 850x464]
Either someone's' smuggling grapes or they're padding the package.

The lady's expression says it all.  And the inflatable killer whale says you're a fun guy who enjoys having no social life.


Her expression?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

toejam: [Fark user image 425x564]


that ape is looking at Tarzan like a piece of meat.

"You're next, Fun Boy"
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"It's not the ideal summer to be launching given COVID, but Brokinis might be a great way to keep people six feet away from you."

Well, at least they have a sense of humor about this fiasco.

/looks like something from a Kids In The Hall sketch
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Makes this look attractive...

sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like something you'd wear to audition for The Village People.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Been done...b.c.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 300x240]
Been done...b.c.


Fark user imageView Full Size

And C. C.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This thread is worthless with pictures.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Come At On Me Bro
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Glass half full response: it provides more coverage than a Speedo (the favoured swim garb of the Québécois).
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
2020 Strikes Again.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a clever plot to scare people away from the beaches and thus reduce COVID-19 transmission.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Of them? no. of her? yes.

/It doesn't matter how cut you are, if you wear this the ladies will still mock you endlessly and mercilessly and you will *never* get laid by someone who isn't drunk or psychotic.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What I've noticed this year is that most youths (aged 15 - 20 I'd guess) wear some underwear under their bathing shorts. I've no idea why and can't think of a reason to do so.

Anyone know?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Looks like something you'd wear to audition for The Village People.


Village Idiot People
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: [Fark user image image 717x611]

Of them? no. of her? yes.

/It doesn't matter how cut you are, if you wear this the ladies will still mock you endlessly and mercilessly and you will *never* get laid by someone who isn't drunk or psychotic.


Fark user imageView Full Size

You supply the coke!
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: "It's real in the sense we spent $5k on it and we're about to have 250 of them sitting in my parent's garage for the next five years."

A fool and his money are soon departed.


I took that to mean they don't think they'll sell any of them. Unless you meant that they are the fools.

Good story for later in life though.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

toejam: [Fark user image 425x564]


Baltimora - Tarzan Boy
Youtube _r0n9Dv6XnY


/80s classic
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.