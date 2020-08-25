 Skip to content
(ABC News)   July 2020: 32% of US Households have outstanding mortgage payments. Also July 2020: Home construction in the US up 22% (and 23% from July 2019). Alexa, play "The Merry-Go-Round Broke Down" on continuous repeat   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Economy of the United States, Economist, Construction permit, Social sciences, Single-family detached home, Bank of Montreal, Permit, Building  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am shocked
SHOCKED
that anyone here knows the name of that song.
That is Amazing.

Subby, tell me you also know the lyrics.

/plays that with a jazz beat in my lounge band with just enough odd rhythm to make people think, hey I know this one. I know jazz. I'm cool.
// tell me you also know raymond scott's Powerhouse
/// Powerhouse is the true test of how well you know jazz. A Train, Laura riders.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all those crap subdivision homes all alike but rotated 45degrees are not built to last.  I give most maybe 40-50years.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The coming wave of foreclosures and evictions is completely Donald Trump's fault. He has blood on his hands.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The coming wave of foreclosures and evictions is completely Donald Trump's fault. He has blood on his hands.


Supply side Jesus needs his blood sacrifice after all.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

