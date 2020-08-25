 Skip to content
"I like dogs better than most people I know," says the co-founder of Dog Is My CoPilot. "They're just pure of heart and pure of soul." Just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday they've flown more than 15,000 animals to their forever homes
78
274 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 26 Aug 2020 at 9:00 AM



Bathia_Mapes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dletter
Had to put down our senior Golden we got from a rescue organization 3 years ago on Monday after having some sort of stroke or brain issue over the weekend...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/this dog flying organization seems great
 
Bathia_Mapes
dletter: Had to put down our senior Golden we got from a rescue organization 3 years ago on Monday after having some sort of stroke or brain issue over the weekend...

/this dog flying organization seems great

I'm so sorry for your loss! :(

[Fark user image 850x850]

/this dog flying organization seems great


I'm so sorry for your loss! :(
 
Fark that Pixel
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


good morning, always good to see you! Hope your day going good!
 
Fark that Pixel
dletter: Had to put down our senior Golden we got from a rescue organization 3 years ago on Monday after having some sort of stroke or brain issue over the weekend...

[Fark user image 850x850]

/this dog flying organization seems great


I has a sad! You guys are awesome to rescue!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

good morning, always good to see you! Hope your day going good!


Except for the gacked up hairball Salem gave me as a present, pretty good so far. Thankfully it wasn't where I'd step into it easily, so there's that.
 
Fark that Pixel
Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

good morning, always good to see you! Hope your day going good!

Except for the gacked up hairball Salem gave me as a present, pretty good so far. Thankfully it wasn't where I'd step into it easily, so there's that.


I guess all things considered, that's the best kind of hairball to have. That is the one you didn't step in :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
dletter: Had to put down our senior Golden we got from a rescue organization 3 years ago on Monday after having some sort of stroke or brain issue over the weekend...

[Fark user image 850x850]

/this dog flying organization seems great


Oh how sad, but I'm sure it was grateful for the love and care you gave him/her over those three years.
 
Bathia_Mapes
Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

good morning, always good to see you! Hope your day going good!

Except for the gacked up hairball Salem gave me as a present, pretty good so far. Thankfully it wasn't where I'd step into it easily, so there's that.

I guess all things considered, that's the best kind of hairball to have. That is the one you didn't step in :-)


Our former cat, Tilly, seemed to always gack them up directly in front of my bedroom. Getting up in the wee hours of the morning to go to the bathroom half-asleep and stepping on an ice cold hairball really wakes up completely. :D
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
dletter: Had to put down our senior Golden we got from a rescue organization 3 years ago on Monday after having some sort of stroke or brain issue over the weekend...

[Fark user image 850x850]

/this dog flying organization seems great


Sorry, got distracted. I wish peace and comfort to everyone who loved that good doggo.
 
dletter
Fark that Pixel: dletter: Had to put down our senior Golden we got from a rescue organization 3 years ago on Monday after having some sort of stroke or brain issue over the weekend...

[Fark user image 850x850]

/this dog flying organization seems great

I has a sad! You guys are awesome to rescue!
[Fark user image 354x369] [View Full Size image _x_]


Thanks... I think we'll likely be rescuing from now on.  Our first few goldens we got as puppies or young (year old), but, we are over the puppy phase anymore, happy to just give some older goldens a few good years from now on.
 
Fark that Pixel
dletter: Fark that Pixel: dletter: Had to put down our senior Golden we got from a rescue organization 3 years ago on Monday after having some sort of stroke or brain issue over the weekend...

[Fark user image 850x850]

/this dog flying organization seems great

I has a sad! You guys are awesome to rescue!
[Fark user image 354x369] [View Full Size image _x_]

Thanks... I think we'll likely be rescuing from now on.  Our first few goldens we got as puppies or young (year old), but, we are over the puppy phase anymore, happy to just give some older goldens a few good years from now on.


Sounds like an excellent plan!
 
Fark that Pixel
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle
 What a wonderful article! Thanks, subby!
 
dickfreckle
dletter: Had to put down our senior Golden we got from a rescue organization 3 years ago on Monday after having some sort of stroke or brain issue over the weekend...

[Fark user image 850x850]

/this dog flying organization seems great


Ugh, I am so sorry.

The older I get the more I understand the George Carlin bit, "life is a series of dogs." Our furry friends just don't live as long as we do. It's heartbreaking to lose them.

I'm glad that you adopted an older dog. Not enough people do that. Just like humans, senior dogs need stability and love. We can't just forget about them. I guess folks are afraid of not having much time to spend with them. But wow, what fun you can have in the years you do have!

The best thing about older dogs is the looks on their faces. "This ain't my first rodeo, son."
 
Dahnkster
dletter: Had to put down our senior Golden we got from a rescue organization 3 years ago on Monday after having some sort of stroke or brain issue over the weekend...


Sorry for the loss of your family member and friend. My condolences for all who loved your canine companion.
 
Bathia_Mapes
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi
Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x978]


I keep trying to convince my doctor he needs to have a room full of puppies. So far he hasn't gone for it. *sigh*
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
dickfreckle: dletter: Had to put down our senior Golden we got from a rescue organization 3 years ago on Monday after having some sort of stroke or brain issue over the weekend...

[Fark user image 850x850]

/this dog flying organization seems great

Ugh, I am so sorry.

The older I get the more I understand the George Carlin bit, "life is a series of dogs." Our furry friends just don't live as long as we do. It's heartbreaking to lose them.

I'm glad that you adopted an older dog. Not enough people do that. Just like humans, senior dogs need stability and love. We can't just forget about them. I guess folks are afraid of not having much time to spend with them. But wow, what fun you can have in the years you do have!

The best thing about older dogs is the looks on their faces. "This ain't my first rodeo, son."


For me, it's the thought of paying for the big veterinarian bills that would scare me away. But I'm older and more financially secure now, so that may be an option moving forward.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x978]

I keep trying to convince my doctor he needs to have a room full of puppies. So far he hasn't gone for it. *sigh*


Speaking of therapeutic Labs...

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.sfgate.com/california-wil​d​fires/article/A-Firefighter-s-best-fri​end-provides-therapy-to-15506028.php

That link has a few more pics in a slideshow. Article isn't bad, either.
 
Djelibeybi
Mitch Taylor's Bro: Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x978]

I keep trying to convince my doctor he needs to have a room full of puppies. So far he hasn't gone for it. *sigh*

Speaking of therapeutic Labs...

[Fark user image 441x591]

https://www.sfgate.com/california-wild​fires/article/A-Firefighter-s-best-fri​end-provides-therapy-to-15506028.php

That link has a few more pics in a slideshow. Article isn't bad, either.


D'aww! Look at that grin - who'sagooddoggy-you'reagooddoggy,yesyo​uare!
 
LucklessWonder
Your Zekes of the Week!
First up, he was a Very Good Boy in training (he's learning to be an ESA and to walk alongside LucklessWifeder's wheelchair) and did his first store walk at Lowe's. As a reward, he got himself a Puppercino from Starbarks
Fark user imageView Full Size

He enjoyed the heck out of that.

As mentioned in last week's Woofday thread, LucklessWifeder and I are currently fostering some kittens for a local rescue center. They've been neutered and have mostly recovered. Zeke absolutely adores them and insists on being OMG FRENS!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's a hug/wrestle with Goblin.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And here's a wary Growler not quite trusting Zeke.

And here's more Goblin friend
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder
dletter: Had to put down our senior Golden we got from a rescue organization 3 years ago on Monday after having some sort of stroke or brain issue over the weekend...

So sorry to hear that.


So sorry to hear that.
 
Djelibeybi
LucklessWonder: Your Zekes of the Week!
First up, he was a Very Good Boy in training (he's learning to be an ESA and to walk alongside LucklessWifeder's wheelchair) and did his first store walk at Lowe's. As a reward, he got himself a Puppercino from Starbarks
[Fark user image 425x425]
He enjoyed the heck out of that.

As mentioned in last week's Woofday thread, LucklessWifeder and I are currently fostering some kittens for a local rescue center. They've been neutered and have mostly recovered. Zeke absolutely adores them and insists on being OMG FRENS!
[Fark user image 425x318]
Here's a hug/wrestle with Goblin.
[Fark user image 425x566]
And here's a wary Growler not quite trusting Zeke.

And here's more Goblin friend
[Fark user image 425x283]


Zeke is such a smart doggie - and a very handsome boy! You give him and those cute little kitties extra nose boops and skritches from me, y'hear? (Yes, I'm still currently sans-furbaby. You can tell, can't you?)
 
Fark that Pixel
I wonder where my sharpie went?

I wonder where my sharpie went?
 
Bathia_Mapes
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Otera
Fark user imageView Full Size


Neighborhood cat joined Sasha and Diamond for a walk.  Confused poor Diamond
 
Fark that Pixel
Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

Neighborhood cat joined Sasha and Diamond for a walk.  Confused poor Diamond


are those really furball's? Doesn't smell like the other dogs?
 
learningtofly
dletter: Had to put down our senior Golden we got from a rescue organization 3 years ago on Monday after having some sort of stroke or brain issue over the weekend...

[Fark user image 850x850]

/this dog flying organization seems great


I am so sorry for your loss. What a beautiful doggy.
 
Fark that Pixel
Fark user imageView Full Size

Made the two sheet metal semi circlesTo hold the charcoal in to turn my Weber kettle into indirect cooker. Weber sell some cheap ones but no money. had the Sheet metal machine, welder and metal so didn't cost anything but some time
 
Fark that Pixel
Meant to add I'm also making a collar to raise the lid on my Weber kettle to turn it into a smoker. I don't have pictures, just videos can't really post them here
 
Bathia_Mapes
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
Bathia_Mapes:

The sofa is eating me


The sofa is eating me
 
learningtofly
This is Ri(sack), my latest furbaby rescue. Part of his ear is missing, he is blind and his mouth was messed up bad and had a butt-load of surgery so now his tongue
He looks like the dog in the Marvin Martian cartoons. He is a total snuggle baby and doesn't realize he weights 75 pounds as he crawls into your lap. But he is very spoiled and quite happy here in his forever home, even if he doesn't understand the cats. Lunesta is the papillon in the back of one of the pictures, and you can sort of see the legs of Paxil the border collie/shepherd mix in one of the others.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Fark that Pixel: Meant to add I'm also making a collar to raise the lid on my Weber kettle to turn it into a smoker. I don't have pictures, just videos can't really post them here


If all else fails try screenshot :-)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
learningtofly: This is Ri(sack), my latest furbaby rescue. Part of his ear is missing, he is blind and his mouth was messed up bad and had a butt-load of surgery so now his tongue hangs out one side. Such a lovey boy and they were going to put him down. Couldn't let that happen.
He looks like the dog in the Marvin Martian cartoons. He is a total snuggle baby and doesn't realize he weights 75 pounds as he crawls into your lap. But he is very spoiled and quite happy here in his forever home, even if he doesn't understand the cats. Lunesta is the papillon in the back of one of the pictures, and you can sort of see the legs of Paxil the border collie/shepherd mix in one of the others. [Fark user image 810x1080][Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 810x1080]


Are you done extremely good! And very cute doggy! Hi Ri
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
learningtofly: This is Ri(sack), my latest furbaby rescue. Part of his ear is missing, he is blind and his mouth was messed up bad and had a butt-load of surgery so now his tongue hangs out one side. Such a lovey boy and they were going to put him down. Couldn't let that happen.
He looks like the dog in the Marvin Martian cartoons. He is a total snuggle baby and doesn't realize he weights 75 pounds as he crawls into your lap. But he is very spoiled and quite happy here in his forever home, even if he doesn't understand the cats. Lunesta is the papillon in the back of one of the pictures, and you can sort of see the legs of Paxil the border collie/shepherd mix in one of the others. [Fark user image 810x1080][Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 810x1080]


♥♥♥
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
learningtofly: This is Ri(sack), my latest furbaby rescue. Part of his ear is missing, he is blind and his mouth was messed up bad and had a butt-load of surgery so now his tongue hangs out one side. Such a lovey boy and they were going to put him down. Couldn't let that happen.
He looks like the dog in the Marvin Martian cartoons. He is a total snuggle baby and doesn't realize he weights 75 pounds as he crawls into your lap. But he is very spoiled and quite happy here in his forever home, even if he doesn't understand the cats. Lunesta is the papillon in the back of one of the pictures, and you can sort of see the legs of Paxil the border collie/shepherd mix in one of the others. [Fark user image 810x1080][Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 810x1080]


So cute! Hi Ri! Thanks for giving him a loving, forever home!
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x430]


Love it! Role-reversal :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x430]


farking total awesome sauce!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size

Barney likes to lay on top of the other cats, in this case Andrew obviously
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Probably more Caturday relevant, but I mocked up some D&D adoption bios for the foster kittens
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
LucklessWonder: Probably more Caturday relevant, but I mocked up some D&D adoption bios for the foster kittens
[Fark user image image 425x619]


How precious!  I hope it helps them find good homes!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size

Okay.  Going to bed with some of this crew.
Aren't pets the best?  I got my period today, and they all knew how much pain I'm in right away.  They've all been cycling through their spots on the bed to comfort me.  Right now it's Sasha and Mao on the bed, and Tabitha trying to figure out how to join me without upsetting those two
 
Otera [TotalFark]
Otera: [Fark user image image 425x466]
Okay.  Going to bed with some of this crew.
Aren't pets the best?  I got my period today, and they all knew how much pain I'm in right away.  They've all been cycling through their spots on the bed to comfort me.  Right now it's Sasha and Mao on the bed, and Tabitha trying to figure out how to join me without upsetting those two


Djelibeybi, if you want to sympathize, take it to email.  =P lets not bother anyone else with that here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
