(Bloomberg)   Safe bets include Jimmy Hoffa, a river of pink slime, C.H.U.D.s, Cloverfield   (bloomberg.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Four turtles.

And one rat.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've seen this episode. It's a rotating stone pillar that needs a lube job.

Don't panic - Egon's on the case.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Shoggoth.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
speaking of the river of slime, any clue why Ghostbusters II has been on TV multiple times a day every day for a couple weeks now?  did it drop into the public domain or something?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: A Shoggoth.


Ehhhhh, A shoggoth wouldn't really explain all the evil, it's not a high enough order minion of the Old Ones to really count.

If I had to guess, I'd say at least a larval form of a Great Old One, spewing its ichor all over the place. We can at least confirm, have there been any suspicious incidents of sudden "sink holes" appearing inside buildings coinciding with mysterious disappearances?

/Why yes, I did just finish re-reading Monster Hunter Memoirs, why do you ask?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Derek Force: speaking of the river of slime, any clue why Ghostbusters II has been on TV multiple times a day every day for a couple weeks now?  did it drop into the public domain or something?


Might be hyping for the upcoming sequel?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

8 inches: Four turtles.

And one rat.


Nope.  They live in Austria now.  Rats know when to flee a sinking ship.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The plural of C.H.U.D. is C.H.U.D.
 
camarugala
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ah, bureaucracy at in all its byzantium glory.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Jake Havechek: A Shoggoth.

Ehhhhh, A shoggoth wouldn't really explain all the evil, it's not a high enough order minion of the Old Ones to really count.

If I had to guess, I'd say at least a larval form of a Great Old One, spewing its ichor all over the place. We can at least confirm, have there been any suspicious incidents of sudden "sink holes" appearing inside buildings coinciding with mysterious disappearances?

/Why yes, I did just finish re-reading Monster Hunter Memoirs, why do you ask?


Also, having posted this, haven't there been a rash of sinkholes appearing in Florida around homes? Swallowing homes and people?

Not saying they have a Mava paṇauvaā under Florida, but it would explain a lot.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: The plural of C.H.U.D. is C.H.U.D.


I was under the impression that C.H.U.D. was sort of an always-plural word that could refer to a singular monster, or a whole group, that should be generally treated as if it were singular.

You know, sort of like the word "Data", since "data" is generally a collective that can include one or more pieces of data/data points/datum. As such, it's more logical to use it as a singular form, even though it's a singular form word referencing a variable collection of individual pieces.  "This data suggests..." vs "These data suggests", etc.
 
proton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bedrock?
 
I have an account now
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

camarugala: Ah, bureaucracy at in all its byzantium glory.


You gotta be kidding me. More like, nobody's been doing any planning ahead at all since Manhattan was erected. In other civilized countries they at least get some kind of  peace-timedpeace-time out of the bureaucracy they pay for.
 
I have an account now
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I have an account now: camarugala: Ah, bureaucracy at in all its byzantium glory.

You gotta be kidding me. More like, nobody's been doing any planning ahead at all since Manhattan was erected. In other civilized countries they at least get some kind of  peace-timedpeace-time out of the bureaucracy they pay for.


Peace-time dividend.

/ Whar preview
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

proton: Bedrock?


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
