(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Bank error in your favor, Collect $150,000, Advance to Mexico, were the initial thoughts of this otherwise honest fellow   (startribune.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$150,000 isn't even in the ballpark of enough money to make me abandon my current life for.

Someone would need to add at least two, possibly three orders of magnitude for there to even be a chance, and that's assuming that coming by that money doesn't leave me wanted to the point that European and Anglophone countries would give me up for extradition.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Regular guy, not a Republican, therefore not a criminal.  I don't see any Trumps handing back the money.
 
crinz83
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
***MOVE TO MEXICO.. THAT'S WHAT I'LL DO!****

***MOVE TO MEXICO.. THAT'S WHAT I'LL DO!****
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: $150,000 isn't even in the ballpark of enough money to make me abandon my current life for.

Someone would need to add at least two, possibly three orders of magnitude for there to even be a chance, and that's assuming that coming by that money doesn't leave me wanted to the point that European and Anglophone countries would give me up for extradition.


$150,000 is almost six years' salary for way too many people.

If you're making more, bully for you, but don't be surprised when someone who has nothing suddenly gets something and gives it the old college try.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know as time goes on and I see what playing by the rules get you, and what not playing by them can get you....sometimes....
 
