(NYPost)   Roll COVID   (nypost.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Added Bell: "What we have to do is identify where does the virus thrive and where does the virus spread and how can we work together with our students, with our faculty and with our staff to make sure that we minimize those places, those incidents."

And these are supposed to be the smart people in Alabama.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow !
How many 5G towers are there in Tuscaloosa ?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Considering this was the scene on August 16th at Gallettes bar which sits in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, I have been patiently waiting for this story to break.  I saw AD Byrnes and Chris Owens both tweet images that day and knew the covid fairies would pay a visit to the campus within two weeks. It hasn't been 10 days yet.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
mediamoves.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And just like magic, they went away.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nothing will stop fubaw.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ToIaEIA
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Of course, the article puts a uniquely Alabama spin on the story. Every other university that's had a problem has acknowledged but student behavior is the major issue.  But in Alabama, it's not the students.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bdub77: And these are supposed to be the smart people in Alabama.

They are, for Alabama.
 
