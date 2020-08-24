 Skip to content
Tear gas is quickly becoming a pollutant in Portland
    More: Scary, Portland, Oregon, Columbia River, CS gas, Willamette River, Chemical warfare, Oregon, Willamette Valley, tear gas  
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably still smells better than the rioters.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're rioters, not protesters and I hope they all choke on it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only pollutant is the air dhs goons breathe
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: They're rioters, not protesters and I hope they all choke on it.


I also hope most of those rioters lose their badges and union representation.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the way, this quit being about racism a long time ago.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see this thread has already been polluted.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defund / Abolish the Police.  They cause riots.  Invest in social democratic welfare programs that address the root causes of crime.  Promote the general welfare
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the officials fear a lot of things. That's why they're buckling to a handful of rioters.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: By the way, this quit being about racism a long time ago.


Yep, it became about unbelievably out-of-control authoritarianism. Ostensibly they're one and the same, but you really only realize that if you've done the required sociology reading.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...tear gas might enter the Willamette River, which runs from Eugene to downtown Portland where it merges with the Columbia River and then flows out to the Pacific Ocean.

I do love me some spicy tuna.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Chinesenookiefactory: By the way, this quit being about racism a long time ago.

Yep, it became about unbelievably out-of-control authoritarianism. Ostensibly they're one and the same, but you really only realize that if you've done the required sociology reading.


Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: By the way, this quit being about racism a long time ago.


Partially correct, it became about police brutality and over-use of force.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But also still about racism.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: They're rioters, not protesters and I hope they all choke on it.


What they are is a film production crew working on Trump campaign commercials.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: By the way, this quit being about racism a long time ago.


"If a White military officer who served this country in three conflicts has a blonde hair, blue-eyed boy killed under a spotlight in handcuffs, and we have the resources to get this done, and we can't get justice or a proper investigation, I can understand how the African American community feels. They don't have any other recourse and I fully understand their anger," said Bell.

"We've given him credible evidence that there was a cover up in my son's case and I'm very worried that if this DA investigates this shooting, the same type of thing that happened in my son's case might happen here with the Jacob Blake case," he said.

Link
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mass arrests would be more environmentally friendly and serve as more of a deterrent than tear gas, though I'm not sure they have the manpower to actually do that in Portland.
 
Fox10456 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Mass arrests would be more environmentally friendly and serve as more of a deterrent than tear gas, though I'm not sure they have the manpower to actually do that in Portland.


Manpower?! MANPOWER?!!!
