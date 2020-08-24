 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Phone dispute with bear does not go well for non-bear   (saskatoon.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    North Battleford, Saskatchewan, 44-year-old Stephanie Blais, Hubert Esquirol  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was she found coated in honey? I'm suspicious.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: Was she found coated in honey? I'm suspicious.


Yeah that is just odd...seconds after the child goes in the house the bear attacks and there are no screams or sounds of a struggle...just a gurgle sound.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Something actually bad happened in Canada?

We need another New Zealand thread.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Something actually bad happened in Canada?

We need another New Zealand thread.


NHL Highlights | Second Round, Gm1: Canucks @ Golden Knights - Aug. 23, 2020
Youtube A493LA7fH8g
 
Peanutter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Biscuit Tin: Was she found coated in honey? I'm suspicious.

Yeah that is just odd...seconds after the child goes in the house the bear attacks and there are no screams or sounds of a struggle...just a gurgle sound.


Sounds like it rushed her from behind and went straight for the throat. Gruesome.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Better than this, I guess.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-2026914/Mum-bear-eating--Final-phon​e-calls-woman-19-eaten-alive-brown-bea​r-cubs.html
 
