(UPI)   The B-52's arrive in Britain, will not be performing Love Shack
16
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Napalm in the morning?
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They came from Planet Claire
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Private Idaho's transfer went through.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
B 52's - Give Me Back My Man • TopPop
Youtube swBDlOk0V6Y
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Welcome to Cold War II
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: Welcome to Cold War II


Welcome to the last 20 years, you just weren't paying attention
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was in Minot earlier this week. Mind rot
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Schlubbe: I was in Minot earlier this week. Mind rot


Whynot Minot?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Let them roam where they want to.
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Of course they will not be performing, their last performance bombed.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Such an awesome plane.
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ahh,

This might explain the fuggin Enormous USAAF Chinook that flew directly over my house at about 100 feet the other day.

It was Loud.

Did I mention it was huge?

\I waved at the pilot.
\\He didn't wave back.
\\\Three? Oh well, why not.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Perhaps they brought the gumbo ingredients. They're all based out of Shreveport these days. Huddled close to their untouchable refineries these days.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
To be fair, NATO does allow them to roam around the world.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Arleth: Ahh,

This might explain the fuggin Enormous USAAF Chinook that flew directly over my house at about 100 feet the other day.

It was Loud.

Did I mention it was huge?

\I waved at the pilot.
\\He didn't wave back.
\\\Three? Oh well, why not.


I'm a couple miles from the airport in Charleston, WV which has recently become a hot refueling site for the Air Force. 6 of them and some Blackhawks flew over my house the other day when I was on a zoom meeting. My friends on the meeting thought I was in real trouble. I thought my house was going to collapse.
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jmr61: Arleth: Ahh,

This might explain the fuggin Enormous USAAF Chinook that flew directly over my house at about 100 feet the other day.

It was Loud.

Did I mention it was huge?

\I waved at the pilot.
\\He didn't wave back.
\\\Three? Oh well, why not.

I'm a couple miles from the airport in Charleston, WV which has recently become a hot refueling site for the Air Force. 6 of them and some Blackhawks flew over my house the other day when I was on a zoom meeting. My friends on the meeting thought I was in real trouble. I thought my house was going to collapse.


Agreed. I thought the damn thing was coming into the house. I heard it coming of course. The thud of twin props is not exactly something you can ignore.... They were that low I was a bit surprised the crew didn't pull back, knock on the door and ask for a coffee.
 
