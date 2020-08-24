 Skip to content
(Rapid City Journal)   Every year, somebody climbs Mt Rushmore. This year's guy fined $1500   (rapidcityjournal.com) divider line
28
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That area is popular with rock climbers, but climbing on the sculpture is illegal.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet there will be quite a bit more climbing traffic when Trump's face is on there.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: That area is popular with rock climbers, but climbing on the sculpture is illegal.


But the mental image of climber dangling from Lincoln's nostril like a boog you're not quite sure if you want to see drop off or get sucked up into might be worth the fine
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: That area is popular with rock climbers, but climbing on the sculpture is illegal.


sculpture?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did he find the horde of gold?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I bet there will be quite a bit more climbing traffic when Trump's face is on there.


His face is already on the back side of the mountain ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


... Four times.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You misspelled White Privilege Peak.
 
HumanFly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was Lincoln's head that was filled with caramel corn
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HumanFly: I thought it was Lincoln's head that was filled with caramel corn


Nope, just normal brain matter.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1500 is a lot of money to most people, but to the top third of income earners, those who make over six figures in yearly income, it's probably an acceptable price to pay for the bragging rights of saying you sat on Washington's face.  Which is completely wrong.  Lincoln is the one who would enjoy having guys sit on his face.  Not that there was anything wrong with that.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh crazy. I thought there was some aid and free routes on the faces. Kinda a shame to not climb them.
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didnt Macaulay Culkin already do this?  Or was it Nick Cage?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kristufer82: Didnt Macaulay Culkin already do this?  Or was it Nick Cage?


who runs Barter Town?

They climbed it together, like Master Blaster (of course).
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Land of the free
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I bet there will be quite a bit more climbing traffic when Trump's face is on there.


I for one plan to climb the sculpture of the Russian hooker peeing on it.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's a potentially fragile work, so you don't want climbers using their abrasive techniques.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: $1500 is a lot of money to most people, but to the top third of income earners, those who make over six figures in yearly income, it's probably an acceptable price to pay for the bragging rights of saying you sat on Washington's face.  Which is completely wrong.  Lincoln is the one who would enjoy having guys sit on his face. Not that there was anything wrong with that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If he wasn't a white guy, the fine should be lowered by 2/5ths.so, $900.

/dnrtfa
 
Kooj
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
$1500 for that activity is just a cost of entry.

$150k and lifetime ban against visiting federal parks and buildings would seem closer to appropriate.
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
theaxisofego.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I bet there will be quite a bit more climbing traffic when Trump's face is on there.


Roosevelt's place should be converted to Trump for maybe a century or so, and then Trump converted to whichever similarly heroic figure the future delivers.

TR didn't belong up there in the first place, so his spot is ripe for recycling.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, it is perfectly acceptable for the Federal Government to break a treaty with the Lakota people and desecrate one of their sacred sites but it is wrong for someone to violate Federal law and climb on top of said site. Good to know.

:-D
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I bet there will be quite a bit more climbing traffic when Trump's face is on there.

Roosevelt's place should be converted to Trump for maybe a century or so, and then Trump converted to whichever similarly heroic figure the future delivers.

TR didn't belong up there in the first place, so his spot is ripe for recycling.


Meh.  TR is there because he started the NPS.   Of course NOW, farking up a mountain wouldn't be the way to honor him, but at the time...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mock26: So, it is perfectly acceptable for the Federal Government to break a treaty with the Lakota people and desecrate one of their sacred sites but it is wrong for someone to violate Federal law and climb on top of said site. Good to know.

:-D


Yes, yes and yes.

And be sure to pay your taxes.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Doppke created a "hazardous condition" by climbing an unsafe slope, falling and forcing law enforcement "to chase him," the officer wrote.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Yer' under arrest for falling!
//and makin' me chase you.
///and bring back that pic-a-nic basket!
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I bet there will be quite a bit more climbing traffic when Trump's face is on there.


just like his grave site that will double as a gender neutral bathroom.  Take a dump on Trump.
 
