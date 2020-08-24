 Skip to content
(CNN)   Jerry Falwell Jr. denies reports he has resigned. "Hey, I can run Liberty U. AND watch my wife get doinked by the pool boy at the same time"   (cnn.com) divider line
    Jerry Falwell, Falwell Jr., Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, Jr., Jonathan Falwell, Lynchburg, Virginia, Giancarlo Granda  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can only hope he will fight it out. Great for popcorn eating fun....fight Jerry fight!!!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Son, if the rest of the Board of Trustees says you're going to leave, you best start packing.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's just say that the Board Of Directors, just told you that you resigned!

Am I the only one of thinks this could be so much more than Jerry watching??????????  Not to mention where would the head of Liberty U come across Michael Cohen?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politico editor says it's most likely arguments about severance package. Dude is gone, and he knows it. He's tipped to full liability now. The fact his endorsement of Trump came at the expense of blackmail (Cohen definitely had pics/video of either this or the gym guy or someone else) shows how utterly compromised he is. This will come out as well, and Trump's knowledge of the blackmail. It will only get worse for those around Trump. All guns are firing now and no one will hold back as the stakes are too high otherwise.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh heh..."watch."  Suuuure thing, Jerry....
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
guess he's going down swinging
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poconojoe: guess he's going down swinging


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: [scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x703]


HEY-Yooooooohhhhhhh!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to make Falwell jokes.

But I will sit in the corner and watch other people make them.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
JERRY! JERRY! JERRY!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Grifters gonna grift
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Remember when the Trump admin gave him a government contract to supply fuel to government planes?

https://thehill.com/homenews/administ​r​ation/436252-liberty-university-landed​-pentagon-contract-after-inauguration-​report
 
CurlyQLink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x229]


I installed two-way mirrors at his pad in Brentwood...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x229]


Perfect.
 
MrHormel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can't god sort this out?
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Grifters gonna grift


This isn't Jerry trying to make money. If the Board pushes him out, they'll cut him out of his financial stake in the university. He could very easily get bought out of the institution his father built.

Jerry just destroyed his family's legacy all over a pool boy. Couldn't have happened to a more appropriate person.
 
puzzled
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wish his dad was still around to see this.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grokca: Can't god sort this out?


Eventually, She will.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

grokca: Can't god sort this out?


When it comes to guys like Falwell, Pat Robertson, Jim Bakker, etc, I think of God and the devil like a couple going through a divorce, and neither one wants custody of them.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
God has no plans for Jerry, that has been delegated to another department run by Lucifer
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Get in that circular firing squad, philistine farkers!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is all going to lead to the trainer and then on to much worse things.

I, for one, can't wait.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

puzzled: Wish his dad was still around to see this.


There is a 99.99% chance the only thing he would actually care about is that his son got caught. No telling what his dad got up to. It seems like 9 out of 10 of these religious leaders is freaky AF and doing all kinds of nasty things behind closed doors that they preach against on Sunday.

Growing up going to church from the age of about 11 to 18 3 ministers had to resign or were fired for screwing around on their wives. Two of them had sex with women they were "counseling" in the church building during their office hours. It wasn't the same church, it was 2 different churches.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stoli n coke: AlgaeRancher: Grifters gonna grift

This isn't Jerry trying to make money. If the Board pushes him out, they'll cut him out of his financial stake in the university. He could very easily get bought out of the institution his father built.

Jerry just destroyed his family's legacy all over a pool boy. Couldn't have happened to a more appropriate person.


I'm sure making sure your wife got that pool cue was totally worth also being against relationships other than one man and one woman, sadly and awkwardly making a fetus.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I could be very wrong, but I wonder what the schools books look like.  They have built non-stop and wide open for a few decades now.  They ate that side of the city.
 
