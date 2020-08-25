 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Cops: Father dealt it, daughter belt it   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    Nicole Dozois, Pinellas County, Florida  
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Daddy is 59, daughter is 40, and (according to TFA) they share a bedroom?  Oooookay.
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a rough 40
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xanadone: Daddy is 59, daughter is 40, and (according to TFA) they share a bedroom?  Oooookay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TAOCHOW: That's a rough 40


This

Really rough 40
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Xanadone: Daddy is 59, daughter is 40, and (according to TFA) they share a bedroom?  Oooookay.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TAOCHOW: That's a rough 40


Not smoking hot. Perfectly safe to have gas exposure.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't think that family tree forks.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I haven't been able to find it the past few years but I remember a Best of Craigslist ad from a chick that has debilitating and uncontrollable flatulence; she just wanted to make out with someone that could put up with it.

Just like any of the rest of you that may be pretending to read this post, I was super intrigued and totally would have tried to figure it out - I'm thinking earplugs and a couple of Vick's jammed in my nose might have worked.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You guys take these things to such dark and pervy places. But there's nothing like good clean fart humor.

I like to think each night they'd both watch tv together...

and while she sat there scowling at CBS News,
he'd be eating a bowl of brussel sprouts and sauerkraut washed down with buttermilk, giggling.

/I brought you into this world
//I can smoke you out of it!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 480x209]


It's glorious.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Father and daughter sharing a bedroom, coupled with uncontrollable flatulence and . I'm pretty sure that's an entire category on ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My life has been a living hell !
At least 45 times a day it's "Hey girl ! Pull my finger !"
The ol' fart locked the windows and hid the Febreze.

thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
