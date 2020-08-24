 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT), Connie is vying for the position of English Department Head, Liz and George argue over where they spend their vacation and the Comanche think Superman is a great flying eagle   (tunein.com) divider line
5
    More: Live  
•       •       •

54 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2020 at 7:30 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scheduled for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Head of the English Department - 1/23/49 - Connie and another teacher are vying for the newly vacant department head position and both must butter-up Mr. Conklin.

My Favorite Husband - Vacation Time - 4/29/49 - Liz wants to vacation at a resort where she can show off all her expensive new summer clothes while George wants to go camping and fishing by borrowing his colleague's camper.

Superman - The Howling Coyote - 12/13/40 - 12/23/40 - A Comanche has struck it rich in the oil business.  His greedy hired hands will try to play on his superstitions to get him to sell out at a big loss.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First day at work today, made it home a little later than expected.  My dear 'friend' Sophie ran to greet me at the door....well...not exactly greet, more like DEMAND to be fed, as a cat will do.

I gave her a taste of what things might be like last Friday when I was out all day on a trip to Mt. Washington, so it's not like she's NEVER been left alone all day.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
WertTheFerk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hope your first day at the job went well! I'm sure Sophie "greeted" you as a cat will do.

I need to water the plants out back so gonna do it now before the shows.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.