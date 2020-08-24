 Skip to content
(Twitter) Liberty University asks students a question at the worst possible time, with predictable results
    More: Amusing, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Butt stuff"
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Faith based virology.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Songs of Solomon and the accompanying lab exercises.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Smunnied.  Well done.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cuckputer Science.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cuckhold 101
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Swimming class.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

If someone puts those clapping/hand emojis between every word, they are an asshole. 100% successful prediction rate, so far.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, SNAP!

Fark user image


Fark user image
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn. The Twitter comments were like reading Fark comments. Actually a little better. We gotta pick up our game. Those commentors smoked fark.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

It's obnoxious enough in print without imagining someone doing that in person, and no one stepping in to tell them to STFU.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have class? Unlikely.
 
srb68
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The class where you pass your wife around like a dollar bill.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus God.

/greatest American novel
//few know it
///Whoohoo
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their pool maintenance and care program comes highly recommended.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear I had something for this
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican Math. There are 10 students in the class which is over 50.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/exacademius/statu​s​/1298068270386499597?s=20

Jesus, that's brutal.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that Liberty has neither yanked this or turned off commenting strongly suggests that staff are VERY tired of his shiat and want this thread to happen.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigation of the Diet of Ursus arctos

s3.birthmoviesdeath.com
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jerry Falwell Jr. pushing Benjamin Crosswhite - very hot - softcore - SFW
Youtube BJ_0CLtrrnE
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

That costs more, actually
 
rogue49
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ethics 101
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Why do most of the "stop kink shaming" folk on the Tweeter look like they need to be on a registry?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image 792x182]


that guy won the internet earlier today
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.com
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yet dumb Christians will still follow these hucksters. Opiate of the masses indeed.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They need some guest lecturers

They could have Ben Shapiro come in to talk about how your wife getting wet is a bad thing

Newt Gingrich could talk about how it's important to cut people out of your life if they have cancer

And Donald Trump could talk about how breaking the laws of God and man is really a beautiful, perfect thing, everyone says it's simply the best, and Jesus didn't have money why would you listen to Him. He may have been the first ((Globalist)) we're not sure, we'll look into it. Why does he let so many Mexicans use His name, He doesn't know anything about branding, with sandals and a robe, probably a socialism
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Literally cucked.
What will the alt-right use as an insult now?
I guess simp will be their go-to.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Becki Falwell on the right. She needs a Fark account.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ben Shapiro, presented by the good people at Southern Cracker

Fark user image
 
evanate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dear Doctor:  Lately I've been noticing a chlorine smell whenever I cough or pass gas. Should I be worried?  Signed, Little Jack Horner

Dear Little Jack:  Jerry, is that you again?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Goddamn, well played.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Creative writing about how Jesus never wore a mask.
 
powhound
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

👏 fark 👏 you 👏 pal 👏

😂😂😂 please 👏 clap 👏
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Becki Falwell on the right. She needs a Fark account.


Although it is not unusual for students to meet their spouses while in college, what separates Liberty from other secular universities is the extent to which the college encourages students to seek their mates on campus.
Liberty's student care office provides premarital counseling to hundreds of students each semester. The school regularly pairs male and female dorms for get-acquainted activities. Speakers frequently talk about marriage in front of thousands of students required to attend convocation services.
"I tell parents that it's a great place for your son or daughter to find (their spouse)," said Liberty Chancellor Jerry Falwell Jr. "I use that as a recruiting tool. It's a great place to find a mate."
His views on marriage come straight from the Bible, and that's what the school aims to teach students, too.
"Our faculty and campus pastors, they try to instill those values in all of the students. We try to teach the students that the ideal is to not have premarital sex and to be faithful to your spouse throughout your entire life, and that your life will be a whole lot less complicated."

https://newsadvance.com/news/local/li​b​ertys-marriage-proposal/article_10debf​5f-2728-5769-ba55-d132b85b4d26.html

/And I'm pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I think it's farking amazing. And entirely appropriate in this case.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Question:  Isn't the point of being a cuckold the shame?  Doesn't a cuckold want to be kink shamed?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Becki Falwell on the right. She needs a Fark account.


no that's Taylor
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Maybe he's happy and he knows it ...

Fark user image
 
