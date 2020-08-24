 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   New Zealanders share photos of what a hellhole their country has become   (boredpanda.com) divider line
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a trip to New Zealand in 2022 is in order.

/as an American I have little hope they'll let me in any sooner and that's if Biden wins in November.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beautiful place, little off the beaten path but that's part of it's allure to me. People are nice too.  Stingy immigration unfortunately.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Beautiful place, little off the beaten path but that's part of it's allure to me. People are nice too.  Stingy immigration unfortunately.


yeah, there's a reason for that.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: johnny_vegas: Beautiful place, little off the beaten path but that's part of it's allure to me. People are nice too.  Stingy immigration unfortunately.

yeah, there's a reason for that.


Yes there is, for everybody
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Beautiful place, little off the beaten path but that's part of it's allure to me. People are nice too.  Stingy immigration unfortunately.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Beautiful country. And I believe it doesn't have everything trying to kill you like Australia does, which is a big plus.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is that some kind of bust?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FOUR SCORE AND SEVEN YEARS AGO OUR FATHERS BROUGHT FORTH ON THIS CONTINENT, A NEW SH*THOLE, CONCEIVED IN SH*THOLENESS, AND DEDICATED TO THE PROPOSITION THAT THIS SH*THOLE WILL END UP BEING THE BIGGEST SH*THOLE.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Republicans are a national embarrassment and a blight on humanity.
 
