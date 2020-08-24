 Skip to content
(Religion News Service)   Falwell Jr. resigns to spend more time watching his wife with the pool boy   (religionnews.com)
    Jerry Falwell, Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, Jr., Jonathan Falwell, Ku Klux Klan, Jerry Falwell Jr., Lynchburg, Virginia, Thomas Road Baptist Church  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and nothing of value was lost
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he already did that.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I thought he already did that.


Board forced him to take a permanent LoA, which is different than a full-on resignation.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: ... and nothing of value was lost


You misread it.

Liberty U. is still open.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://religionnews.com/2020/08/24/j​e​rry-falwell-resigns-liberty-university​-alleged-affair-trump-pool-attendant/

From an actual source, rather than just a tweet
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Benevolent Misanthrope: I thought he already did that.

Board forced him to take a permanent LoA, which is different than a full-on resignation.


Ah.  Thanks.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think people are really missing the Trump Blackmail part of this story
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: I think people are really missing the Trump Blackmail part of this story


Nobody that's paying attention is missing it... anyone who could do anything about it, maybe
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: I think people are really missing the Trump Blackmail part of this story


Yep. Falwell had already told Ted Cruz he was going to endorse him and then Trump and his fixer showed up at Liberty University:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So will his picture be next to "cuck" in the dictionary?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: IgG4: I think people are really missing the Trump Blackmail part of this story

Yep. Falwell had already told Ted Cruz he was going to endorse him and then Trump and his fixer showed up at Liberty University:


[Fark user image 750x606]


...
Hahahahahahahahahaha
(gasps for air)

Oh, this is going to be such a show.  I should have invested in popcorn futures.  Again.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: IgG4: I think people are really missing the Trump Blackmail part of this story

Yep. Falwell had already told Ted Cruz he was going to endorse him and then Trump and his fixer showed up at Liberty University:


[Fark user image 750x606]


cdn1.i-scmp.comView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the guy that singlehandedly delivered the Republican nomination in '16 to Trump just went down in flames.

Hold on, let me kick him one last time before he gets away!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New reports state Falwell did not hand his resignation in personally, but instead had their gardener hand it in while he watched from a corner of the room
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: I think people are really missing the Trump Blackmail part of this story


We aren't but then we pay attention
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that it was Falwell's pool boy and not his wife's... Is she taking the fall for him?

""Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room," Granda said in the Reuters story. "

Oh, okaaaaay. Sounds like the Pool boy was working both of them.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why I don't have a pool boy
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why you people got to kinkshame cuckholds?
 
Free Radical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such grand Conservative values on display.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A simulation of what his resignation looked like:

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
tina451
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I take it Mr. Falwell won't be speaking at the Republican Convention as he did in 2016. Darn.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP convention week is off to a great start!
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: Why you people got to kinkshame cuckholds?


sooooo... how's your wife doing?
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: New reports state Falwell did not hand his resignation in personally, but instead had their gardener hand it in while he watched from a corner of the room


While masturbating furiously?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soup4Bonnie: why I don't have a pool boy


Me too. Plus I don't have a pool.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"had a six-year relationship that involved sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell looked on."
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: So will his picture be next to "cuck" in the dictionary?


Nope that's Manafort
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: Why you people got to kinkshame cuckholds?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tina451: So I take it Mr. Falwell won't be speaking at the Republican Convention as he did in 2016. Darn.


The Republicans stopped being the party of family values way before then (see Gingrich, Newt, and Livingston, Bob).  It's only recently started coming out into the light how hypocritical they truly are.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad trombone, but each note is someone saying "cuck."
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: GOP convention week is off to a great start!


This is better than Infrastructure Week!
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, if a man wants to watch his wife be banged by another man, that is between himself, his wife, and Beefsteak Pussycrusher.

And God.

And all of us, if he's a hypocritical d-bag.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's time for Hustler magazine to run another Campari ad.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those who study U.S. evangelicals said that while churches and other institutions may look the other way when it comes to race, money or politics, sexual sins are not tolerated within that subculture. Many Christian schools, such as Liberty University, have honor codes that spell out what they consider to be Christian standards for sexual conduct.

Oh, they are. Right up until people outside the subculture notice, same as all the other sins. Jews don't recognize Jesus, protestants don't recognize the Pope, and evangelicals don't recognize each other at the liquor store orgy. Appearances matter more than the truth.

Off the top of my head, I can't think of a subculture I've known with more blatant hypocrisy.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soup4Bonnie: why I don't have a pool boy


I have one but no pool so holidays are awkward with the family.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x272]


If the RNC learned anything from the DNC, it's to have these speeches in the can, so that way they can delete them in case something goes wrong.  But my understanding is they're doing a bunch of it live.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I thought that it was Falwell's pool boy and not his wife's... Is she taking the fall for him?

""Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room," Granda said in the Reuters story. "

Oh, okaaaaay. Sounds like the Pool boy was working both of them.


You are thinking of Frankie's personal trainer, who Liberty gave this amazingly convoluted deal to essentially get paid to buy their gym from them and rent it back at usurious rates.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That awkward moment a Women for Trump board member gets caught being plowed by the pool boy as her cuck husband watches on...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get busy.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x272]

If the RNC learned anything from the DNC, it's to have these speeches in the can, so that way they can delete them in case something goes wrong.  But my understanding is they're doing a bunch of it live.


Live with a crew not used to live events.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Falwell Jr is a predator that profiles young people.  I bet this won't this last younger male that has a story tell about Falwell.
 
mysha
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Farewell, Falwell.
 
F5 F5 Esc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, the pool boy was screwing the 'wife'. Yeah, that sounds better than the wildly obvious truth, go with that.

Also, FTA, the US has a Messiah University.

Farking Evangelical Taliban.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The ratio is well-deserved and funny as hell (which is where you'll probably find Jerry Jr., sitting in the corner with his winkie in his sweaty hand):

Fark user imageView Full Size


The responses and retweets are *chef's kiss* and my personal opinion is that Math should be interesting this year when they teach how two goes into one.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phalamir: KarmicDisaster: I thought that it was Falwell's pool boy and not his wife's... Is she taking the fall for him?

""Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room," Granda said in the Reuters story. "

Oh, okaaaaay. Sounds like the Pool boy was working both of them.

You are thinking of Frankie's personal trainer, who Liberty gave this amazingly convoluted deal to essentially get paid to buy their gym from them and rent it back at usurious rates.


The same personal trainer that Falwell meant to send sexy pics of his wife in a french maid's outfit to, but accidentally sent it to a bunch of other people and then claimed he was just trying to show the trainer how well their training regiment has been going?
 
