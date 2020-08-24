 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   In a headline everyone knows we'll see about 200,000 times before the end of the year: Man who believed Covid19 was all a democrat hoax loses wife to Covid19   (bbc.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"So who are you voting for?"
"Oh, Donald Trump! MAGAMAGAMAGA!"
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Darwin is a hard master.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought this clown died months ago.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Darwin is a hard master.


We can only pray she didn't have any kids. Didn't read the whole FA. This one...

Brian Lee Hitchens and his wife, Erin, had read claims online that the virus was fabricated, linked to 5G or similar to the flu.

That's some mighty powerful stupid. I feel sorry for the kids who die who have no choice but to obey their stupid parents.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I believe someone actually calculated how many would have to die before republicans would realise. It was roughly 0.5% - we're talking over a million dead, so don't hold out ANY hope they'll wake up any time soon.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sympathy, I have none.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hard lesson to learn...Darwin approves
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I thought this clown died months ago.


No, he was in the hospital. His wife was as well, I wonder if she was this whole time.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP: Hmmm, 176K+ death related to Covid might take a toll on our party, but it seems 57% of Republicans are OK with this total. Let's limp in and see if the curve starts to flatten sooner than expected.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Giuliani : Covid is just a flu, and the media is overplaying their hand with this. Besides, this is my favorite hand. I'M ALL IN.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trump: The Demonrat hoax is not going to stop me. This is going to be the biggest, most luxurious ALL IN ever, believe me.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Covid-19: CALL
Fark user imageView Full Size


GOP: Well, might as well start playing our instrument on the Trumptanic. We also call.

Trump: Come on dealer, put some 2's and 7's on that board. Porn stars are fun, but not cheap, and they won't be available to me in prison.

Dealer: Covid-19 wins.
Fark user imageView Full Size


GOP:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trump: I won, right?

McEnany: Of course you did. Those four aces are fake. I will now tell the American public just how fake they are, but in the meanwhile, we should engage Putin again for more help.

Putin: Da comrade, me give you more pretty hookers young pissers, many a lot hacking of American States of United elections, and ₽1,000,000,000 to help MAGA keeping. The US with Russia collusion process good win-win for me. MRGA.

Trump: Спасибо, Bro. RE-BUY. I'M ALL IN.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Putin:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm just proud that someone recently discovered hold'em
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Half of them don't believe that Covid is all that fatal. They think other illnesses are killing people and Covid is taking the blame.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meh, looking at her that heart was likely on the short list COViD or no.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think the more important question is why would the Democrats want to kill his wife?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Never Grow Old
Youtube oBG-ufBFfZw
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hugram: GOP: Hmmm, 176K+ death related to Covid might take a toll on our party, but it seems 57% of Republicans are OK with this total. Let's limp in and see if the curve starts to flatten sooner than expected.
[Fark user image image 300x250]

Giuliani : Covid is just a flu, and the media is overplaying their hand with this. Besides, this is my favorite hand. I'M ALL IN.
[Fark user image image 300x250]

Trump: The Demonrat hoax is not going to stop me. This is going to be the biggest, most luxurious ALL IN ever, believe me.
[Fark user image image 300x250]

Covid-19: CALL
[Fark user image image 300x250]

GOP: Well, might as well start playing our instrument on the Trumptanic. We also call.

Trump: Come on dealer, put some 2's and 7's on that board. Porn stars are fun, but not cheap, and they won't be available to me in prison.

Dealer: Covid-19 wins.
[Fark user image image 425x239]

GOP:
[Fark user image image 300x250]

Trump: I won, right?

McEnany: Of course you did. Those four aces are fake. I will now tell the American public just how fake they are, but in the meanwhile, we should engage Putin again for more help.

Putin: Da comrade, me give you more pretty hookers young pissers, many a lot hacking of American States of United elections, and ₽1,000,000,000 to help MAGA keeping. The US with Russia collusion process good win-win for me. MRGA.

Trump: Спасибо, Bro. RE-BUY. I'M ALL IN.
[Fark user image image 300x250]

Putin:
[Fark user image image 300x300]


One of my biggest wins was playing 7/2 offsuited. I was large blind and ended up getting a full house on the flop.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wonder if he realizes it's his fault his wife died. I have no sympathy for him at all. You killed your wife.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think the more important question is why would the Democrats want to kill his wife?


Never been married?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: One of my biggest wins was playing 7/2 offsuited. I was large blind and ended up getting a full house on the flop.


The money I could take from you 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So now the Democrats have blood on their hands. Those damn Democrats and their "hope", hoaxes, and e-mails.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Like I'm going to believe a specialist disinformation reporter. Pssh,
 
thepeterd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn. Those Democrat bastards killed her.
 
henryhill
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
An education costs some people more than others. He could have listened to experts in epidemiology, but he chose to take his lessons from the GOP.  Now he can go pay the funeral director.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think the more important question is why would the Democrats want to kill his wife?


She did it herself, she was a closet Democrat.
 
padraig
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know what? Thanks to republicans, I'm all compassioned-out.
 
Shryke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This guy has (had?) 200,001 wives? God damn.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Schadenfreude
Youtube nCQGQ5qBQTA
 
redsquid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers, motherfarkers.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's already an idiot.  He should sue Facebook for not vetting the claims on their web site.
 
godxam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PluckYew: He's already an idiot.  He should sue Facebook for not vetting the claims on their web site.

Facebook spokesperson told the BBC: "We don't allow harmful misinformation on our platforms"


Fark's got the disinformation covered.
Plenty of fake news here, and it's not censored, in fact they will link it directly, and let shills say it in the comments without repercussion.
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fat, drunk, Covid and stupid is no way to go through life.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good.  fark 'em.
It's now evident that many of these GOP assmasters don't believe 170,000+ dead countrymen is a big deal.
The solution to that: Put more of them in the ground and maybe at some point we'll reach a number that gets their attention.

So, Mr. Hitchens, eat that pistol asshole.  We'll mark your death certificate as "Covid-19 related" and move the ball forward.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From TFA they both look morbidly obese, and she had other preexisting conditions as well.  I'm glad we removed at least one these morons from the gene pool; hopefully the other one will follow before infecting more of society.
 
Sentient
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One fewer votes for trump.

It's sad, but sometimes you gotta look at the big picture.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No thumb-head pic?
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From TFA  "She's no longer suffering, but in peace. I go through times missing her, but I know she's in a better place."

Didn't believe science but the Sky Wizard is still cool.  She's in the ground man, and you probably gave it to her.  5G? What a maroon.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: PluckYew: He's already an idiot.  He should sue Facebook for not vetting the claims on their web site.

Facebook spokesperson told the BBC: "We don't allow harmful misinformation on our platforms"

Fark's got the disinformation covered.
Plenty of fake news here, and it's not censored, in fact they will link it directly, and let shills say it in the comments without repercussion.


Fark allows links to ANY nonsense, as long as it's anti- Republican. When was the last greelight for a headline that put a Democrat in a bad light that wasn't screamed down by the Farkers?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

corn-bread: Good.  fark 'em.
It's now evident that many of these GOP assmasters don't believe 170,000+ dead countrymen is a big deal.
The solution to that: Put more of them in the ground and maybe at some point we'll reach a number that gets their attention.

So, Mr. Hitchens, eat that pistol asshole.  We'll mark your death certificate as "Covid-19 related" and move the ball forward.


But any time a Farker loses someone or a drug addled musician succumbs to their own deeds Fark's rear ends bleeds for them.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This guy and the wife he murdered can't even be used as an example to other republicans.  The deplorables are just going to scream "Fake news!" and "He joined the democrat conspiracy! Deep state got to him!".
 
bfh0417
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Farkhole: From TFA  "She's no longer suffering, but in peace. I go through times missing her, but I know she's in a better place."

Didn't believe science but the Sky Wizard is still cool.  She's in the ground man, and you probably gave it to her.  5G? What a maroon.


He's stronger than you.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Sympathy, I have none.


A gullible man lost his wife because he was lied to repeatedly and maliciously by the President of the United States and minions.  Yeah, I have sympathy.  If he was one of those assholes pushing large gatherings and it was him that got sick I might feel differently.  It's pretty farking hard that the penalty for gullibility is watching your spouse die.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Harry Wagstaff: One of my biggest wins was playing 7/2 offsuited. I was large blind and ended up getting a full house on the flop.

The money I could take from you 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂


It cost me nothing to stay in, when i flopped a full house I started betting. The guy with pocket kings was pissed he didn't raise at the beginning.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Rwa2play: Sympathy, I have none.

A gullible man lost his wife because he was lied to repeatedly and maliciously by the President of the United States and minions.  Yeah, I have sympathy.  If he was one of those assholes pushing large gatherings and it was him that got sick I might feel differently.  It's pretty farking hard that the penalty for gullibility is watching your spouse die.


There's a lot more at stake than 1 guy's wife.
And lots more lying and grift than this.
And millions of people buy the Republcian bullshiat, hook line and sinker.
And many many people suffer because of it.
For decades.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Brian said he and his wife didn't have one firm belief about Covid-19. Instead, they switched between thinking the virus was a hoax, linked to 5G technology, or a real, but mild ailment. They came across these theories on Facebook.
"We thought the government was using it to distract us," Brian explained, "or it was to do with 5G."
But after the couple fell ill with the virus in May, Brian took to Facebook in a viral post to explain that he'd been misled by what he'd seen online about the virus.
"If you have to go out please use wisdom and don't be foolish like I was so the same thing won't happen to you like it happened to me and my wife," he wrote.

You. Stupid. F*cker.  Due to your validating and amplifying that bullshiat, now no one will take you seriously about anything and will claim you've been taken in by the hoax... just as you did to others who tried to tell you about it.

Looking back I should have wore a mask in the beginning but I didn't and perhaps I'm paying the price for it now but I know that if it was me that gave it to my wife I know that she forgives me and I know that God forgives me. Whether man forgives me or not that's out of my control but as long as I have the assurance that God forgives me and my wife forgives me I am good.

F*cking religion-addled, gullible moron.
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Farkhole: From TFA  "She's no longer suffering, but in peace. I go through times missing her, but I know she's in a better place."

Didn't believe science but the Sky Wizard is still cool.  She's in the ground man, and you probably gave it to her.  5G? What a maroon.

He's stronger than you.


Sounds made up.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Meh, looking at her that heart was likely on the short list COViD or no.


What her major organs looked like before a virus infected the foundation:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Begoggle: PluckYew: He's already an idiot.  He should sue Facebook for not vetting the claims on their web site.

Facebook spokesperson told the BBC: "We don't allow harmful misinformation on our platforms"

Fark's got the disinformation covered.
Plenty of fake news here, and it's not censored, in fact they will link it directly, and let shills say it in the comments without repercussion.

Fark allows links to ANY nonsense, as long as it's anti- Republican. When was the last greelight for a headline that put a Democrat in a bad light that wasn't screamed down by the Farkers?


Because that rant is on-topic for this thread?

Herp and Derp and cry your eyes out, whiny boy.
 
