(Newsweek)   I scream, you scream, we all scream after over a month of complete lock-down   (newsweek.com)
17
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should call it the Trump lockdown
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let's see: A month in complete lockdown or a month on a ventilator sruggling to breathe?

Decisions, decisions...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Weren't plague houses nailed shut in the middle ages by order of the local lord, then burned down when the screaming stopped?

In other news, invest in hammers and nails.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gopher321: Weren't plague houses nailed shut in the middle ages by order of the local lord, then burned down when the screaming stopped?

In other news, invest in hammers and nails.

[Fark user image 260x194]


If you burn it the screaming will stop sooner.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: In other news, invest in hammers and nails.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Let's see: A month in complete lockdown or a month on a ventilator sruggling to breathe?

Decisions, decisions...


No sign that its any more prevalent there than any other corner of China.

But, it is the capital of Uighur country, and China is more than happy to take any excuse they can...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
fark off newsweek
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
China's Xinjiang region has been under a formal lockdown for over a month now, and it appears to have worked. The lockdown started at the end of July when Xinjiang faced growing numbers. So, the city's denizens were forced to take shelter inside their homes

Locking people inside their homes is a surefire way to increase your numbers.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No new cases have been reported in a week

Gomer Pyle Series Finale Closing Scene
Youtube i_5QhyzxWnY
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
opps

Gomer Surprise-desktop.m4v
Youtube k5VZjT0JE70
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do what you gotta do.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sames sounds you'll hear right before the nukes hit.
gifrific.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is the level of control that it takes to prevent a virus like this from spreading, and no western, Democratic, free country, especially the United States, has a government willing to enforce such nor would the population put up with such for this long.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Where I live people have been going outside to howl together at sunset. The neighborhood dogs get worked-up and start howling too which sets off chain-reaction-howling for miles.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We used to do that in college during exam week.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Let's see: A month in complete lockdown or a month on a ventilator sruggling to breathe?

Decisions, decisions...


I said the same thing about the TSA.  30 seconds with a strangers hand down my pants, or 30 seconds screaming as a terrorist flew my plane into a building?  People weren't thrilled about handing over more of their liberty and dignity, but there hasn't been a single terrorist attack since the TSA, so I say it was worth it.  I'm glad to see more smart people like you using that logic.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My town was doing that 8pm "wolf howl" thing from April through June.

Shame that first lockdown was wasted.
 
