(People Magazine)   Lipstick on a pony? Well yeah, it's New Jersey hot   (people.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than lipstick on a pig.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they just wanted to figure out if the pony had been on the kitchen countertop.

/I mean, it doesn't say where they applied the lipstick.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/what you did there, I see it
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How on earth is a New Jersey petting zoo 30 miles east of New York City?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 ponies > 1 pony
Goldfrapp - Strict Machine - Glastonbury 2004
Youtube SPtV6CxpCSE
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that didn't happen........no pics right!?!?!?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: How on earth is a New Jersey petting zoo 30 miles east of New York City?


Clearly a typo; they meant to type "Northwest" and instead of "Northwe" typed "Ea."  The keys are right there, you know.

Alternately, you expect American journalists to know geography?  Let alone People journalists?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: How on earth is a New Jersey petting zoo 30 miles east of New York City?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Better than lipstick on a pig.


i1.wp.comView Full Size


WAP

Well
Applied
Pigstick
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vote in your own interest kids!  A better future is possible!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they fark a dead dog?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd put, uh, lipstick in her, uh, pony!
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 425x566]

I'd put, uh, lipstick in her, uh, pony!


He said

About the underage girl
 
HairBolus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Time to take action against out of control NJ  bronies?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Murflette: Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 425x566]

I'd put, uh, lipstick in her, uh, pony!

He said

About the underage girl


Her age wasn't in the story!

/Seriously, your honor!
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's a NEW Jersey?
 
kitsuneymg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: There's a NEW Jersey?


derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the two kids who snuck into the race track barns near us one night. They did not know about the black goat that had free run of the place. They ended up badly bruised and pounding on the door of the security guard screaming in fear they thought the devil himself was after them. There have been no repeats.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: There's a NEW Jersey?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
