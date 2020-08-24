 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Anyone know how many points you get for 'bobs' and 'vagene'?   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Want, Game, Play, Message, number of women, Scopely app Scrabble Go, Man, game's chat function  
•       •       •

688 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 24 Aug 2020 at 6:14 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh no not more Fark filters.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have these people just now discovered the internet?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What is it someone trying to talk to you is creepy well at the same time we call people antisocial if they don't want to talk to people
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know, you could just ignore the in-app "feature". But that wouldn't be newsworthy.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mrs. PCoC plays online chess in some app that has a chess feature and for all I know is some kind of grandmaster at this point. She refuses to play anyone from India because she says it ALWAYS goes in the bobs & vagene direction. "Hello, dear, I would like to be seeing your bobs."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Has the cold call approach EVER actually worked, romantically?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This must be fake, because girls don't play video games.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
EVERY app is a dating app if you're Indian enough.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"then they big you up."

parsing.... parsing....
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What is it someone trying to talk to you is creepy well at the same time we call people antisocial if they don't want to talk to people


It is absolutely 100% understandable that you would be unable to tell the difference between social and creepy.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Has the cold call approach EVER actually worked, romantically?


Probably not, but when you've spent generations arranging marriages before the betrothees are on solid foods, you don't develop good hustle.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.