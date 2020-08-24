 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Good news: exercising regularly makes you healthier and reduces your chance of dying from covid. Bad News: exercising while you have Covid makes symptoms worse and could kill you. Fark: even if you don't have symptoms   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Cardiology, Heart, Hypertension, Obesity, intense activity, Thrombus, Blood, active people  
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great, now I'm going to freak out even more every time I get out of breath while exercising.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staying home and resting is what you're supposed to do for any viral illness (ask anyone who's had mono). Why should this one be any different?
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One of the best-understood respiratory viral infections continues to have largely precisely the same characteristics it's had for the last 30 years of it being one of the best-understood viral respiratory infections in the world, apart from having jumped to human populations and being somewhat more virulent than usual (though neither to any kind of statistically surprising degree, which is why it's been on the list of things to watch for with the vaccine programs etc for two to three decades as well).  Shocking.

... it's a plague and that sucks, but it's also one of the most common types of diseases humans have ever suffered from.  Stop trying to pretend it's the farking Andromeda strain that came out of nowhere and use the large body of knowledge about these kinds of diseases built up over centuries of human experience, you morons.

// "Wear face coverings in public", for instance, is a thing that was literally part of the Spanish Flu response a literal century ago.  This is why we're all face-palming so hard at the failure, or part of why.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Staying home and resting is what you're supposed to do for any viral illness (ask anyone who's had mono). Why should this one be any different?


Because of the damage it sometimes causes to the hearts of even extremely healthy individuals, and because of the associated blood clotting disorders which are exacerbated by exercise.
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whew! I thought that might be the case. I haven't exercised since February. Now I can tell my wife my excuse... "reasoning" as to why. Hey, I'm not just some lazy slob; I'm a health conscious lazy slob.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
100% of people who exercise die.
 
Kuoxasar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
fark it i'm ready to go
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My fat ass just got back from the gym, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

And I am damn glad they're open...sitting at home and drinking beer while watching Cheers was getting old.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great. Give Americans another excuse to not put the fork down.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is totes true. I'm the farker that wrote about COVID in March. 

I was feeling off and on for about a week, and I thought a 3.7 mile run would push whatever it was out of my system.

By the end I was feeling that weird pre-sick wonky.

The next morning, WHAM. Like someone unzipped my guts. Working out with it just made it goddamned mad, and then we had the full-on fun that I wrote about.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Znuh: This is totes true. I'm the farker that wrote about COVID in March. 

I was feeling off and on for about a week, and I thought a 3.7 mile run would push whatever it was out of my system.

By the end I was feeling that weird pre-sick wonky.

The next morning, WHAM. Like someone unzipped my guts. Working out with it just made it goddamned mad, and then we had the full-on fun that I wrote about.


Yikes.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: 100% of people who exercise die.


WAKE UP the SHEEPLE!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: common sense is an oxymoron: Staying home and resting is what you're supposed to do for any viral illness (ask anyone who's had mono). Why should this one be any different?

Because of the damage it sometimes causes to the hearts of even extremely healthy individuals, and because of the associated blood clotting disorders which are exacerbated by exercise.


The effects of exercise may potentially be more severe with COVID-19 than with a lot of other viruses, but the treatment/prophylaxis is the same: Don't overexert yourself if you're not feeling well.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Explains all those asymptomatic Americans.
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"[My sports cardiologist] said..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, without access to a test, I imagine I had best hedge my bets then.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is the same for a lot of things. Jogging reduces your chances of having a heart attack, but you're most at risk of having a heart attack WHILE you're jogging.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Znuh: This is totes true. I'm the farker that wrote about COVID in March. 

I was feeling off and on for about a week, and I thought a 3.7 mile run would push whatever it was out of my system.

By the end I was feeling that weird pre-sick wonky.

The next morning, WHAM. Like someone unzipped my guts. Working out with it just made it goddamned mad, and then we had the full-on fun that I wrote about.


That's it.

I'm never working out ever again.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Enigmamf: common sense is an oxymoron: Staying home and resting is what you're supposed to do for any viral illness (ask anyone who's had mono). Why should this one be any different?

Because of the damage it sometimes causes to the hearts of even extremely healthy individuals, and because of the associated blood clotting disorders which are exacerbated by exercise.

The effects of exercise may potentially be more severe with COVID-19 than with a lot of other viruses, but the treatment/prophylaxis is the same: Don't overexert yourself if you're not feeling well.


The frequency of asymptomatic infection which can turn symptomatic with exertion tweaks the calculus to, "don't try to push yourself through a momentary sense of weakness even if you have been feeling well."
 
