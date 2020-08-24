 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(France 24)   Finally, some uplifting news in these troubled times as the braless movement is gaining support in France   (france24.com) divider line
47
    More: Cool, Brassiere, growing number of French women, Elementary arithmetic, Real number, Covid-19 lockdown, last bra, Breast, fear of men  
•       •       •

920 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2020 at 2:56 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But bras were invented to make boobs look even hotter.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Losing support, rather
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
whar boobies tag
subby
wha
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where my bookmarks at
 
yanoosh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
French women typically have small boobs, they don't need bras.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
( . )V( . )

Hurray for Hooters!

How else would we ever know how many licks it takes to get to the tootsie roll center of a tootsie pop?
 
Yoleus [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I may keep abreast of this thread as it swells
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My coworker wears a bra as a top.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How, why is this "news"? It's not just French women, either.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

yanoosh: French women typically have small boobs, they don't need bras.


Supposedly, the shape of a champagne glass was based on Marie Antoinette's bosom.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Um...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who else got redirected here from pornhub?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until gravity has its say. Then it's like your looking at an old National Geographic.
 
padraig
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

yanoosh: French women typically have small boobs, they don't need bras.


Yeah, my friends going braless are Cs at most. The one I know with the E-cups is not doing that anytime soon.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm having a bad day. Maybe this thread will help.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Where my bookmarks at


ceci n'est pas un signet
 
padraig
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: yanoosh: French women typically have small boobs, they don't need bras.

Supposedly, the shape of a champagne glass was based on Marie Antoinette's bosom.
[Fark user image image 225x225]

Um...


There are different types of champagne glasses. Those ones are a bit more old-fashioned :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Brassiere tossing surrender monkeys.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: [Fark user image image 425x318]
I'm having a bad day. Maybe this thread will help.


Here ya go, buddy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The video in TFA, and this thread so far, are disappoint.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: [Fark user image 425x318]
I'm having a bad day. Maybe this thread will help.


Now there's a dude who shouldn't be going out bra-less

/bro-less?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: [Fark user image 425x318]
I'm having a bad day. Maybe this thread will help.


Is it being repossessed or just broke down?
 
Stratohead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
as anyone who ever watched "French in Action" could have told you decades ago...

"Mireille" Valérie Allain...FTW.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But, bras are gift wrap for boobies.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wistfully recalling the days on Fark when this would have been an epic thread ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I supposed it depends on how large your tracts of land are.. I have a friend in the 'contemplating reduction surgery' range and it's not a realistic option for her.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Wistfully recalling the days on Fark when this would have been an epic thread ...

[Fark user image image 460x253]


Cookie monster's hands are in the wrong places for that gif to be believable.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yanoosh: French women typically have small boobs, they don't need bras.


zazzybabes.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

padraig: yanoosh: French women typically have small boobs, they don't need bras.

Yeah, my friends going braless are Cs at most. The one I know with the E-cups is not doing that anytime soon.


Yeah, I wish I could go braless, and I fully support any ladies who do. But mine would murder somebody if I turned around too fast.
 
wee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Supposedly, the shape of a champagne glass was based on Marie Antoinette's bosom.


Well, first off, that wasn't the type of glass in question. It was supposedly a "champagne coupe". It's a wide-mouthed glass with a very slight rounded bottom. Like a boob.

Second, it was first produced in England over a 100 before Antoinette was in France.

And now we have successfully applied Cunningham's Law!
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: padraig: yanoosh: French women typically have small boobs, they don't need bras.

Yeah, my friends going braless are Cs at most. The one I know with the E-cups is not doing that anytime soon.

Yeah, I wish I could go braless, and I fully support any ladies who do. But mine would murder somebody if I turned around too fast.


Not a bad way to go, really.
 
Ace Rimmer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Viva la revolución!

Off with their bras!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Most of my non-binary friends are braless all the time, I don't even really think much about it.

But if I did, I'd say that the guy trying to explain how Cohesity is so gooder than other solutions while digital white boarding and wearing a too small golf shirt should wear one.

/I have a good mind to spin up a site just dedicated to "Sales Boobs".
 
tkil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: ByOwlLight: padraig: yanoosh: French women typically have small boobs, they don't need bras.

Yeah, my friends going braless are Cs at most. The one I know with the E-cups is not doing that anytime soon.

Yeah, I wish I could go braless, and I fully support any ladies who do. But mine would murder somebody if I turned around too fast.

Not a bad way to go, really.


Username momentarily not checking out?

/ "Just a little bit of peril?"
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: padraig: yanoosh: French women typically have small boobs, they don't need bras.

Yeah, my friends going braless are Cs at most. The one I know with the E-cups is not doing that anytime soon.

Yeah, I wish I could go braless, and I fully support any ladies who do. But mine would murder somebody if I turned around too fast.


If I end up on Death Row you will be named as my executioner 🍺
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That would drive me en seins
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: padraig: yanoosh: French women typically have small boobs, they don't need bras.

Yeah, my friends going braless are Cs at most. The one I know with the E-cups is not doing that anytime soon.

Yeah, I wish I could go braless, and I fully support any ladies who do. But mine would murder somebody if I turned around too fast.


I want to believe you
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: padraig: yanoosh: French women typically have small boobs, they don't need bras.

Yeah, my friends going braless are Cs at most. The one I know with the E-cups is not doing that anytime soon.

Yeah, I wish I could go braless, and I fully support any ladies who do. But mine would murder somebody if I turned around too fast.


This profile has been clicked 23,987,893 times in the last 5 minutes. Please try again later.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: ByOwlLight: padraig: yanoosh: French women typically have small boobs, they don't need bras.

Yeah, my friends going braless are Cs at most. The one I know with the E-cups is not doing that anytime soon.

Yeah, I wish I could go braless, and I fully support any ladies who do. But mine would murder somebody if I turned around too fast.

Not a bad way to go, really.


"This man is about to die..."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
proco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bounce Your Boobies (A Patriotic Song)
Youtube uOMQzNXb0zo
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If there's a story about the same thing happening in Ireland, there's a ready-made headline for that.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.