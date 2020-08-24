 Skip to content
How can 2020 suck more? Lightning strike during your wedding vows
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't mind having my words punctuated by the odd lightning bolt now and then, so long as it doesn't hit anyone not wearing a MAGA hat. That doesn't suck, it's badass.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
http://www.struckbylightning.org/news​/​sbl20152906091812_3341435534681.htm

my friend was on this hike.  it was like a "singles hike" thing (no, not a crazy sex orgy) just a dating site thing.  it was about 20 or so people, they were supposed to hit a specific campsite, the leader got lost, another alpha male on the hike tried to take over, they started arguing, you had one faction stick with the leader, another with the alpha dude.  on that part of arizona, it rains pretty much every day at about 4-5.  Other hikers were like, "uh, we're in a bad spot and we're lost", there was no where to take shelter and they did the cardinal sit of sitting under a tree.  the groups were about 100 or yards apart - headign the same way but separately, and then, CRAAAACK!  and screams.

as TFA notes, one was dead on scene, and they others, they did CPR on then realizing time was running out, they fireman carried the other injured people, desperately searching for a forest road.  THey did, and found a truck - owners unknown - and broke into the vehicle with rocks.  by means my friend didn't know, someone was able to get the truck started, they drove and found Forest Service / AZ Game and FIsh, and were able to arrange for medical transport.  She said the guy she was with, just reeked of ozone.

she still keeps in touch with a few of them and they later found the owners of the truck who were doing some like, extreme backcountry camping.  the husband was like, "all i know is a few hours later i went back to my truck and was like....."uhhh......where the hell is my truck?  did I park it somewehre else and get lost?  I'm damn near positive i parked it right here."  they all paid for the damage and he, to his credit, wasn't a jerk about it.  "Hell, I would have done the same thing."

she told me the story just about a month ago.  all kinds of crazy details.  I remember when it happened - wife and i were going to bed and wife gets a call at like, 11pm.  I can hear crying and my wife goes, "Sue, are you ok?  Where are you.......WHAT?????  OH MY GOD!"  The whole group was taken to  a hospital for observation adn the friend just wanted someone to talk to, as they say.  crazy.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Speak now or f" *crack* "got it, God."
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Okay, God, message received, sheesh, Sorry, sweetie, I'm moving out this weekend."
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: [Fark user image 234x180]


A billion volts instead of a double-A
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: http://www.struckbylightning.org/news​/​sbl20152906091812_3341435534681.htm

my friend was on this hike.  it was like a "singles hike" thing (no, not a crazy sex orgy) jus...


All done reading.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Dammit somebody get all these black cats, ravens, broken mirrors and Mets fans out of the church! We have a wedding to perform!"
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1/4 mile... i would put it at 500 feet, so 1/8 mile.

and i hate to exaggerate.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
God's message:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djseanmac
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My aunt married in the Duke chapel, summer of 1989. It was all I could do, to muffle a giggle, when lightning struck right as he said "I do."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't rain.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Back in the early 90's a friend was getting married, and as a friend of the groom, I had agreed to do the photography.  Apparently no one on the grooms side had met the bride, and she didnt do very much to make herself likeable to them.  Fast forward to the ceremony, and just after the Pastor said the immortal words "If anyone here objects to this marriage, speak now or forever hold your peace" a massive lightning bolt hits the power pole just outside the stained glass window behind the altar.  Lights out, and very dark in the church due to the storm outside.

Apparently, God objected.

He knew that in the next 5 months that she would have cheated on him at least 4 times that we were able to find the details on, with 4 different men, and that she would become pregnant with one of those 4 mens baby, which was fairly oblivious once the child was born as the baby was very dark skinned with dark curly hair, and the very soon to be ex husband was a pale redhead, and the bride was a pale blonde.

Oh, and also once all this came to light, the mother of the bride let it be known that the bride to be had been pregnant and had a miscarriage shortly before the wedding, and it was known to her that the father of that kid also was not the groom, as she had been caught in the act of having sex with someone other than the future ex husband multiple times between while she was dating and engaged.

Divorce was quick and painless for my friend, and as for the cheating bride, according to my friend, she has multiple kids from multiple fathers, and none of them are taking responsibility for their kids.

Girl and her family came from down in Alabama, and is living down there still.
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: At least it wasn't rain.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
