(The Union Leader)   New Hampshire celebrates COVID-19 with the Hell's Angels   (unionleader.com) divider line
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile at the other mass gathering in NH, a bunch of religious nut got biatch slapped by their god.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile the article includes photos with lots of people not wearing masks, and not socially distancing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seriously what is wrong with y'all just stay home people
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I see no mention of Hell's Angels. Does subby realize that not every motorcyclist is in an outlaw biker gang (or even in an innocuous motorcycle club)?
 
pmdgrwr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I prefer riots with blm and anifa.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JesseL: I see no mention of Hell's Angels. Does subby realize that not every motorcyclist is in an outlaw biker gang (or even in an innocuous motorcycle club)?

Literally in the headlining image.


Literally in the headlining image.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No apostrophe. 
They don't miss it and don't care if you do.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think COVID is the least dangerous thing youre likely to catch from a Hells Angel.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People that are actually in the Hell's Angels don't talk about being in the Hell's Angels.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What's this? It's the daily 'rona infection numbers from SD. Why, they seem to have doubled recently for some unknown reason.

/fark all y'all who think this type of shiat is a good idea.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Seriously what is wrong with y'all just stay home people


NH had 13 cases yesterday in the whole state. Whatever they're doing up there they seem to past the "cower in the basement" phase.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There is absolutely no good reason to have this large of a gathering, mask or not.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TIL that the Hell's Angels (or someone, anyway) is selling branded merchandise.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: TIL that the Hell's Angels (or someone, anyway) is selling branded merchandise.


It's the most well-known biker group in history.
Of course there is merchandising.
Also lots of fakery and people calling themselves "Hell's Angels" who aren't.
Like the KKK. Or Garfield.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


After looking over the area before coming to the Naswa, Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said "people are doing a good job" wearing masks, social distancing and observing other state restrictions.

Yeah, no - very few masks visible here, and of those not a single one of them worn properly.

/Live free or (cause other people to) die
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Earguy: Meanwhile the article includes photos with lots of people not wearing masks, and not socially distancing.

That's kinda the point


That's kinda the point
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: TIL that the Hell's Angels (or someone, anyway) is selling branded merchandise.


They're all over it. They sued Disney for copyright infringement over the movie Wild Hogs.I don't know if they won or not.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Live Free AND Die apparently
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

flucto: waxbeans: Seriously what is wrong with y'all just stay home people

NH had 13 cases yesterday in the whole state. Whatever they're doing up there they seem to past the "cower in the basement" phase.


Are there basements in Texas
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Meanwhile at the other mass gathering in NH, a bunch of religious nut got biatch slapped by their god.


Well that's just quality humor right there.  I've just been putting words in Deputy Chief Gary Somero's mouth during his "Injuries appear" spiel.

Injuries appear to be:

wholly deserved

as if caused by smiting

completely hilarious

minor in comparison to the waste of resources and our first responders risk in having to treat these goddamn plague rats and their idiotic end-times-festival.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dafatone: JesseL: I see no mention of Hell's Angels. Does subby realize that not every motorcyclist is in an outlaw biker gang (or even in an innocuous motorcycle club)?

Literally in the headlining image.


Where? The patches on the guy in the leather jacket say "RYDERS DON'T PLAY". Other visible stuff says "Harley Davidson", "Faith Family Flag Freedom", and "(obscured)repid Souls".

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JesseL: Dafatone: JesseL: I see no mention of Hell's Angels. Does subby realize that not every motorcyclist is in an outlaw biker gang (or even in an innocuous motorcycle club)?

Literally in the headlining image.

Where? The patches on the guy in the leather jacket say "RYDERS DON'T PLAY". Other visible stuff says "Harley Davidson", "Faith Family Flag Freedom", and "(obscured)repid Souls".

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x571]


And, I'm a dumbass. Didn't read the booth.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

flucto: waxbeans: Seriously what is wrong with y'all just stay home people

NH had 13 cases yesterday in the whole state. Whatever they're doing up there they seem to past the "cower in the basement" phase.


Our running average is about 20 positives a day, and there's 250 active cases across the state. I'm guessing most of these people are from outside of New England and not observing the 2 week quarantine mandated by our governor. We got our numbers down but that doesn't mean we wall all you arseholes up here.

/Masks required, helmets not required.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Begoggle

It's the most well-known biker group in history.
Of course there is merchandising.
Also lots of fakery and people calling themselves "Hell's Angels" who aren't.
Like the KKK. Or Garfield.

You don't call yourself an HA unless you are one, every biker knows that.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Seriously what is wrong with y'all just stay home people


Home is boring.
When you find out there is a Threes Company channel on Pluto TV you have two options and I am not going to suck lead from a 45.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: flucto: waxbeans: Seriously what is wrong with y'all just stay home people

NH had 13 cases yesterday in the whole state. Whatever they're doing up there they seem to past the "cower in the basement" phase.

Our running average is about 20 positives a day, and there's 250 active cases across the state. I'm guessing most of these people are from outside of New England and not observing the 2 week quarantine mandated by our governor. We got our numbers down but that doesn't mean we wall all you arseholes up here.

/Masks required, helmets not required.


"Over here" in my case. But yeah I'm hip.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's a NEW Hampshire?
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Meanwhile at the other mass gathering in NH, a bunch of religious nut got biatch slapped by their god.


Yikes. I had been doing something work related in CT (I live in MA) earlier on Sunday and got caught in that storm driving north back home. That storm was no joke. I'm a lifelong New Englander, I can handle shiatty weather and know how to drive in it if I get caught but this one made me pull over and get off the highway. Everyone on 90 had their hazards on and a lot of people just plain pulled over. The temperature dropped about 35 degrees in the span of like a half hour, intense lightning and wind and flash flooding.

Earlier in the day I'd been in a remote spot on a mountain. I'm glad we left when we did.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

flucto: "Over here" in my case. But yeah I'm hip.

I live on the border with VT and the amount of out of state cars on I-91 is just disturbing...

NH had 13 cases yesterday in the whole state. Whatever they're doing up there they seem to past the "cower in the basement" phase.

Our running average is about 20 positives a day, and there's 250 active cases across the state. I'm guessing most of these people are from outside of New England and not observing the 2 week quarantine mandated by our governor. We got our numbers down but that doesn't mean we wall all you arseholes up here.

/Masks required, helmets not required.

"Over here" in my case. But yeah I'm hip.


I live on the border with VT and the amount of out of state cars on I-91 is just disturbing...
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: There's a NEW Hampshire?


It's next to "Gently Used Hamshire." Slogan: Live Discounted or Complain.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No. Because no, you get this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: I live on the border with VT and the amount of out of state cars on I-91 is just disturbing...

Depending on where they live they're allowed. Or not.

NH had 13 cases yesterday in the whole state. Whatever they're doing up there they seem to past the "cower in the basement" phase.

Our running average is about 20 positives a day, and there's 250 active cases across the state. I'm guessing most of these people are from outside of New England and not observing the 2 week quarantine mandated by our governor. We got our numbers down but that doesn't mean we wall all you arseholes up here.

/Masks required, helmets not required.

"Over here" in my case. But yeah I'm hip.

I live on the border with VT and the amount of out of state cars on I-91 is just disturbing...


Depending on where they live they're allowed. Or not.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wiseolddude: Begoggle

It's the most well-known biker group in history.
Of course there is merchandising.
Also lots of fakery and people calling themselves "Hell's Angels" who aren't.
Like the KKK. Or Garfield.

You don't call yourself an HA unless you are one, every biker knows that.


That's what I was getting at.  A lot of those patches have specific meanings, and if you didn't really earn them, it used to mean an ass-whupping.  Not sure if they still do that sort of thing.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JesseL: And, I'm a dumbass. Didn't read the booth.

Oh good, I was wondering for a second if this was another gimmick account.

Literally in the headlining image.

Where? The patches on the guy in the leather jacket say "RYDERS DON'T PLAY". Other visible stuff says "Harley Davidson", "Faith Family Flag Freedom", and "(obscured)repid Souls".

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x571]

And, I'm a dumbass. Didn't read the booth.


Oh good, I was wondering for a second if this was another gimmick account.
 
