(Mercury News)   Real man of genius fights wildfire the way a real man of genius should   (mercurynews.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Little was able to keep the flames at bay by spraying cans of Bud Light, defending his house in the process.

Guess he didn't have time to drink the beer, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My headline was better almost exactly like subby's. Nice work, Mr. Farkheadlinesubmitter. I guess that makes us both Real Men of Genius.

real men of genius top 5
Youtube 1FXXdQJQWx0
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Bud Light


Someone finally found a use for the stuff.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IIRC at some point, covering your house with saving cream was considered as a new perfect defense
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shav... beh
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say "peed on it?"

Tomato tomahto.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture of man in question:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Head-First?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Other than using it to make beer bread or boiling brats with it, that's the only acceptable use for that "beer."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, the "Real Man of Genius" drinks beer and then pisses on the fire?  Cuz that's how I'd do it.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nothing of value was lost
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

goatharper: Naido: Bud Light

Someone finally found a use for the stuff.


Found a use for the stuff? I thought you were SUPPOSED to use water to put out a fire.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I was going to say "peed on it?"

Tomato tomahto.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So smart. I once tried to put out a fire by pouring Everclear on it. Didn't go so well..
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Naido: Little was able to keep the flames at bay by spraying cans of Bud Light, defending his house in the process.

Guess he didn't have time to drink the beer, eh?

[Fark user image image 425x238]


It's a jelly eh!

/done in one
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure a black hole would put out a fire real quick. Someone should try summoning a small one.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Little's house was burned by a fire that was reportedly triggered by a fan in the attic.

With fans like that, who needs critics?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Isn't this a repeat?

My favorite speculation from the original thread was that the guy downed a 12 pack and when the firefighters showed up he made up an excuse for all the empties laying around.
 
patchrocket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Naido: Little was able to keep the flames at bay by spraying cans of Bud Light, defending his house in the process.

Guess he didn't have time to drink the beer, eh?

[Fark user image image 425x238]


Proving once again bud light has zero alcohol content and is safe enough for extinguishing wildfires.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yep. He sounds like a Little.
 
whitroth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fortunately, no actual beer was wasted.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I assumed a rake would be involved at some point
 
jedzz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Even a raging wildfire knows to stay the fark away from Bud Light.
 
