I woo-ud like twa be a dam-boor-gair
7
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll take his mask:

wearetheguard.comView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I'll take his mask:

[wearetheguard.com image 554x315]


too busy.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Brilliant idea. Now I will now who those mentally deranged people that only put ketchup on their hamburgers are.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Say it, Frenchie! Say burgah!"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Like I want to stare at some dude's face long enough to try to figure out what the words on his scrunched up mask say, before figuring out it's irrelevant. How about no.
 
